WTAP

Former OVU students need to mail requests to Windup Trust Legal Counsel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With former Ohio Valley University students still having many questions on how to receive their official transcripts, the school’s Windup Trust legal counsel is informing them of the only way they’ll be accepting any transcript requests. In an e-mail sent to former OVU students,...
