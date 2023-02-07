Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Weee! grocery startup says customer data stolen in data breach
In a brief statement published this week, the company said that cybercriminals stole the name, address, email address, phone number, order number and order comments — such as where to drop off or leave orders — of customers who placed orders between July 12, 2021 and July 12, 2022.
TechCrunch
Low-code database APITable is another Airtable challenger
To grow their paying customers, Asia’s SaaS startups, built by seasoned and affordable developers, are venturing into the West. Hong Kong-headquartered low-code database APITable is one of them (it’s in the process of setting up a Canadian base). The company is unabashed about its ambition to take on Airtable. Case in point, its blog featured a step-by-step guide on how to migrate from Airtable to its own platform.
TechCrunch
Taiwan fines car renting giant iRent for customer data spill
According to local media reports, iRent, which is owned by Taiwanese auto conglomerate Hotai Motor, received two separate fines for failing to adequately protect the data of more than 400,000 customers. In a press release on Thursday, Taiwan’s highways division under the transport ministry said iRent violated the country’s data...
TechCrunch
Reddit says hackers accessed employee data following phishing attack
A post by Reddit CTO Christopher Slowe, or KeyserSosa, explained that on February 5 the company became aware of the “sophisticated” attack targeting Reddit employees. He says that an as-yet-unidentified attacker sent “plausible-sounding prompts,” which redirected employees to a website masquerading as Reddit’s intranet portal in an attempt to steal credentials and two-factor authentication tokens.
TechCrunch
OkCupid is testing match questions generated by ChatGPT
The app’s match questions let you define yourself and what’s important to you, and your match percentage with someone shows how compatible OkCupid thinks you might be. The app has thousands of match questions and is now testing some that were generated by ChatGPT. “At OkCupid we always...
TechCrunch
Democratizing good privacy and compliance practices
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Just because you’re a startup doesn’t mean you can be careless with the data you’re handling, but enterprise-grade...
TechCrunch
Google is losing control
See, in 2017, Google researchers published the article “Attention is all you need,” introducing the concept of the transformer and vastly improving the capabilities of machine learning models. You don’t need to know the technical side of it (and indeed I am not the one to teach you), but it has been enormously influential and empowering; let it suffice to say that it’s the T in GPT.
TechCrunch
AI is coming to your Bing and Google searches, Apple’s M2 chip and Super Bowl streaming
And now, let’s get on with this week in AI — I mean, this week in tech news. Microsoft and AI: This week at a press event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that “it’s a new day for search.” He was referring to the company’s integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 into Bing, its 13-year-old search engine. The hope, say the folks in Redmond, is that the integration will help Bing better compete with Google. Downloads of the app jumped 10x after the AI news broke since Microsoft promises priority access to the new Bing to those who have it installed. Wanna get more in-depth? Check out Frederic’s hands-on with the search engine.
TechCrunch
Meta acquires Within despite FTC concerns
The FTC sued Meta in July to block the purchase of Within, the creators of the VR fitness app Supernatural, alleging that the acquisition would be anti-competitive. Meta has a history of buying up promising VR technology to power its mutlibillion-dollar bet on the metaverse, including Beat Games, the studio behind Beat Saber, and Oculus, which powers Meta’s hardware. But after a trial in which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified, a judge ruled that Meta could go forward with the acquisition.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Atlassian offers Jira Product Discovery in open beta release
It was a bit of a tense morning at TechCrunch HQ this morning: The news broke that the company that owns TechCrunch, Yahoo, announced it is laying off 20% of its staff, as Amanda reported. It seems the layoffs are mostly on the advertising tech side of the business, so hopefully the TechCrunch team’s jobs are safe — but this is tech layoffs hitting really close to home, with 1,600 coworkers shuffling on to new pastures. May you all find new employment opportunities soon, colleagues!
TechCrunch
GitHub lays off 10% and goes fully remote
Image Credits: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket / Getty Images. The tech layoffs keep on coming. Microsoft-owned GitHub today announced that it is laying off 10% of its staff through the end of the company’s fiscal year. Before this announcement, which was first reported by Fortune, GitHub had about 3,000 employees. The company will also shutter all of its offices as their leases end, in part because of their low utilization, and move to a remote-first culture.
TechCrunch
Coincover raises $30M to help protect digital assets from hacks and human error
Coincover, a digital asset protection company, has raised $30 million in funding led by Foundation Capital to protect people and their digital assets from hacks or human error, David Janczewski, CEO and co-founder of Coincover, shared with TechCrunch. “We made this investment not in spite of the tumultuous year in...
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: AI apps, Bing hits the Top Charts, Google and Mozilla test non-WebKit browsers
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to data.ai’s “State of Mobile” report. However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
TechCrunch
Uber is integrating its driver app with Apple CarPlay
The integration has been rolling out to drivers across the U.S., and all drivers should have access to it by the end of the month. CarPlay is an Apple product that is used by most major car manufacturers to allow the head unit to be a display and controller for an iOS device. Integrating the Uber driver app into CarPlay means drivers won’t have to switch between their phone and the screen, or between apps, to be able to view and accept trips, navigate and add rides to their queue.
TechCrunch
Hype machines
You so badly wish for the success of a concept that you lose the thread. Sprinkle in legitimately bad actors and platforms that allow such actions to thrive, and you’ve got a recipe for catastrophic implosion. None of this is to say, of course, that the end of a...
TechCrunch
Replo gives businesses a low-code option for creating Shopify landing pages
This is where Replo comes in, offering a low-code web platform and marketplace so that businesses can build customizable websites similar to the way a child builds with Legos. The company is currently focused on Shopify users and offers hundreds of built-in templates that Replo shows you how to use or helps you build a page from scratch.
TechCrunch
Arrcus snaps up $50M for a software-based alternative to costly network router equipment
One of those new customers is coming in the form of the lead investor in this round. The Series D is being led by Prosperity7, the investment arm of petrochemical giant Aramco (aka the Saudi Arabian Oil Company), which is coming on as a strategic investor. Previous backers Clear Ventures,...
TechCrunch
Women-founded AI startups see a boost in VC funding
Last year, such companies raised $3.61 billion out of the $23.5 billion allocated in total to U.S. AI startups, or around 15.38%. That is a steady year-over-year increase. In 2021, for example, AI companies with at least one woman founder raised 13.2% of all capital raised in the sector. In 2020, that was 11.6%, and 11.5% in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. This is exciting.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Africa investor survey, biz model basics, video marketing tactics
Video content is vital for driving early engagement, which is why growth expert Jonathan Martinez (formerly of Postmates, Uber and Chime) shares four tactics for getting started:. Leverage creator marketplaces. Produce short-form videos. Build lasting creator relationships. Cross-pollinate your videos. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount...
TechCrunch
DoorDash introduces new safety features for riders, including reduced notifications
DoorDash is updating its iOS app (for iOS 15 or above) to reduce notifications sent to delivery partners while they are on the way. They will only get some notifications like a change to the delivery address, messages from their customer or if an order has been reassigned after being timed out during a trip. Other notifications will be muted and delivery partners can only see them when they indicate they have reached their destination.
Comments / 0