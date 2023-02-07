ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Bloomingdale 57, Mendon 46

Mendon fell at Bloomingdale 57-45 in girls basketball Tuesday, dropping the Hornets to 13-3 overall and improving the Cardinals to 10-5. Both have key Southwest 10 divisional games ahead with Mendon at Cassopolis Thursday and Bloomingdale hosting Lawrence Friday. Mendon statistics. Makennah Mullin: 13 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 2...
MENDON, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Centreville 66, Comstock 25

Centreville clobbered Comstock 66-25 for a road girls basketball win Tuesday, giving the Bulldogs three wins in their last four games. Faith Edwards posted 35 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. “The girls played hard tonight in a physical game and I’m proud of their effort,” said Centreville head...
CENTREVILLE, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: White Pigeon 59, Bangor 29

White Pigeon pummeled Bangor 59-29 for a girls basketball road win, putting the Chiefs above .500 at 9-8. The Vikings fall to 6-12. “We played great defensively and executed offensively,” said WP head coach Brooke McClure. “We played great team basketball tonight!”. The Chiefs travel to Centreville Thursday...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
joeinsider.com

Sturgis boys drop Wolverine bowling finale to Vicksburg

Sturgis fell 16.5-13.5 in their Wolverine Conference boys bowling finale to Vicksburg, dropping them to 5-2. Meanwhile, the Trojan girls were unopposed as the Bulldogs don’t have a girls team. Brayden Smoker had the best series for Sturgis at 403 and the top game at 216. Garrett Liston’s 196...
STURGIS, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Harper Creek 48, Sturgis 42

Sturgis girls basketball put up a solid effort Monday in a 48-42 loss at Harper Creek. “Good game tonight, we just came up short,” said Trojans coach Jeremy Bucklin. “Girls battled the whole game despite a big size advantage for Harper Creek.”. Sturgis falls to 2-15 with the...
STURGIS, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Centreville 47, Hartford 27

Centreville rolled to a 47-27 girls basketball win at Hartford Monday in a makeup of a game snowed out just before winter break. The Bulldogs improve to 6-9 with the win while the Huskies fall to 5-10. Faith Edwards posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. “We were...
CENTREVILLE, MI
wfft.com

Jake, Jaelyn sign letters of intent

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - Angola's Jake Land and Jaelyn Fee signed their letter of intent Wednesday evening. Land has decided to continue his football at Hillsdale College. He helped the Angola Hornets football team finish first in the NECC this past season. Land is thinking about studying business management, business administration, or marketing.
ANGOLA, IN
WANE 15

What Thursday’s High Wind Alerts mean

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Thursday for locations including Fort Wayne, Wabash, Portland, and Van Wert. Potential wind gusts of 50+ mph, occasionally reaching as high as 60 mph, are possible in these locations. Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for Thursday for locations including Bryan, LaGrange, Warsaw, and Columbia City. Potential wind gusts of 45+ mph, occasionally reaching as high as 55 mph, are possible in these locations.
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable

Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Community Schools mourns loss of Elkhart Academy student

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is mourning the loss of an Elkhart Academy student who died recently. Daysean Jackson was described as charismatic, goofy and loved to make people laugh. Those who knew him well say he had a big heart and loved hard. Jackson loved to play basketball...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Deputies identify victim of fire on Coon Hollow Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fire on Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township on January 29. Perry Durwood Ballett, 91, of Three Rivers, was pulled from the burning building in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow and was pronounced dead at the scene.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WNDU

Meijer hiring for new supercenter in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?. Meijer is hiring for its new supercenter in Elkhart! The retailer is currently building a new 159,000 sq. ft. location at 2500 Cassopolis Street. It’s seeking candidates to fill over 350 part and full-time positions. Meijer is offering weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discounts, paid parental leave, 401K retirement planning, and health insurance.
ELKHART, IN
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan

FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake

Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were able to make it...
SILVER LAKE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen man arrested in connection with 1975 cold case

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager in 1975. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, were arrested in their respective homes on Monday. At 10 p.m. on August 6, 1975,...
GOSHEN, IN
tourcounsel.com

Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
FORT WAYNE, IN

