joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Bloomingdale 57, Mendon 46
Mendon fell at Bloomingdale 57-45 in girls basketball Tuesday, dropping the Hornets to 13-3 overall and improving the Cardinals to 10-5. Both have key Southwest 10 divisional games ahead with Mendon at Cassopolis Thursday and Bloomingdale hosting Lawrence Friday. Mendon statistics. Makennah Mullin: 13 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 2...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Centreville 66, Comstock 25
Centreville clobbered Comstock 66-25 for a road girls basketball win Tuesday, giving the Bulldogs three wins in their last four games. Faith Edwards posted 35 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. “The girls played hard tonight in a physical game and I’m proud of their effort,” said Centreville head...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: White Pigeon 59, Bangor 29
White Pigeon pummeled Bangor 59-29 for a girls basketball road win, putting the Chiefs above .500 at 9-8. The Vikings fall to 6-12. “We played great defensively and executed offensively,” said WP head coach Brooke McClure. “We played great team basketball tonight!”. The Chiefs travel to Centreville Thursday...
joeinsider.com
Sturgis boys drop Wolverine bowling finale to Vicksburg
Sturgis fell 16.5-13.5 in their Wolverine Conference boys bowling finale to Vicksburg, dropping them to 5-2. Meanwhile, the Trojan girls were unopposed as the Bulldogs don’t have a girls team. Brayden Smoker had the best series for Sturgis at 403 and the top game at 216. Garrett Liston’s 196...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Harper Creek 48, Sturgis 42
Sturgis girls basketball put up a solid effort Monday in a 48-42 loss at Harper Creek. “Good game tonight, we just came up short,” said Trojans coach Jeremy Bucklin. “Girls battled the whole game despite a big size advantage for Harper Creek.”. Sturgis falls to 2-15 with the...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Centreville 47, Hartford 27
Centreville rolled to a 47-27 girls basketball win at Hartford Monday in a makeup of a game snowed out just before winter break. The Bulldogs improve to 6-9 with the win while the Huskies fall to 5-10. Faith Edwards posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. “We were...
wfft.com
Jake, Jaelyn sign letters of intent
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - Angola's Jake Land and Jaelyn Fee signed their letter of intent Wednesday evening. Land has decided to continue his football at Hillsdale College. He helped the Angola Hornets football team finish first in the NECC this past season. Land is thinking about studying business management, business administration, or marketing.
What Thursday’s High Wind Alerts mean
A High Wind Warning has been issued for Thursday for locations including Fort Wayne, Wabash, Portland, and Van Wert. Potential wind gusts of 50+ mph, occasionally reaching as high as 60 mph, are possible in these locations. Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for Thursday for locations including Bryan, LaGrange, Warsaw, and Columbia City. Potential wind gusts of 45+ mph, occasionally reaching as high as 55 mph, are possible in these locations.
abc57.com
Alleged prank threats reported at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A threat called in to Benton Harbor High School Tuesday morning was determined to be a prank, according to Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts. The call is apparently one of many to school districts across the state. Michigan State Police reported a number...
22 WSBT
Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers. A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, […]
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools mourns loss of Elkhart Academy student
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is mourning the loss of an Elkhart Academy student who died recently. Daysean Jackson was described as charismatic, goofy and loved to make people laugh. Those who knew him well say he had a big heart and loved hard. Jackson loved to play basketball...
abc57.com
Deputies identify victim of fire on Coon Hollow Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fire on Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township on January 29. Perry Durwood Ballett, 91, of Three Rivers, was pulled from the burning building in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNDU
Meijer hiring for new supercenter in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?. Meijer is hiring for its new supercenter in Elkhart! The retailer is currently building a new 159,000 sq. ft. location at 2500 Cassopolis Street. It’s seeking candidates to fill over 350 part and full-time positions. Meijer is offering weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discounts, paid parental leave, 401K retirement planning, and health insurance.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
95.3 MNC
Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake
Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were able to make it...
Walmart in Coldwater evacuated due to bomb threat
The Walmart in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
abc57.com
Goshen man arrested in connection with 1975 cold case
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager in 1975. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, were arrested in their respective homes on Monday. At 10 p.m. on August 6, 1975,...
WWMTCw
Horrocks new location, serial killer pleads guilty, 78 dogs seized & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. 'Opening Soon' signs up at Horrocks Farm Market new Lakeview Square location. "Opening Soon" signs went up this week in the windows of the soon-to-be new Horrocks Farm Market location at Lakeview Square Mall. The...
tourcounsel.com
Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
