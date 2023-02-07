Win Tom Jones Tickets

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Jones is bringing his ‘Ages & Stages Tour’ to Hard Rock Live on May 10th and WDBO has your way in!

Enter below (2/7-2/19) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

With a career spanning over 50 years, Tom Jones has gone from strength to strength, with his seminal and ubiquitous hits such as ‘It’s Not Unusual’, ‘Kiss’, ‘Delilah’, ‘What’s New Pussycat’, ‘I’ll Never Fall In Love Again’, ‘Sex Bomb’, and more. Along with sustaining his popularity as a live performer and recording artist for more than five decades, he continues to garner critical acclaim, including with the release of his most recent number 1 album, last year’s ‘Surrounded By Time’.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10th at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. February 7th, 2023 - February 19th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry From above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Tom Jones at Hard Rock Live on May 10, 2023. ARV = $159. For full rules, click here . Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

