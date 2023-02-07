Read full article on original website
Laura Chavez
4d ago
Those poor people. I’d rather have razor blades in my eyes than be required to actually sit and listen that guy. Surely, just because one is invited, mandatory attendance is not required? DC these days, it wouldn’t surprise me at all. 😒
9
Ashley Fenton
4d ago
she's no dr. the degree she got is one of the easiest to obtain. think any Delaware college would deny it?
5
Carol Drew
4d ago
Oh hell no. Why would anyone want to put themselves through a horrible ordeal like that?
6
Kari Lake Says She Refuses To 'Lose With Dignity' Because She Actually Won
Lake is in the process of appealing a court decision that rejected her challenge to the November gubernatorial election.
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, Arizona – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Gov. Hobbs' pick for state public health director flunks Republicans’ COVID test. Here’s why it matters.
PHOENIX — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ nominee to serve as the state’s top public health official was rejected by a Republican-led vetting committee, after a three-hour partisan grilling that echoed the tone of Capitol Hill confirmation hearings. The state Senate’s new Director Nominations Committee voted 3-2 along...
ksl.com
Utah governor to Californians: Stay in California
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox had a message for Californians looking to relocate to Utah: Stay in California. Cox and Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., took questions from reporters outside the White House on Friday after the nation's governors met with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior administration officials. Murphy is the National Governors Association chairman and Cox is the vice chairman.
Kari Lake to be featured speaker at CPAC dinner
Kari Lake, the defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate, will be the featured speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) high-profile Ronald Reagan Dinner next month, the gathering’s organizers announced on Thursday. It’s a high-profile gig for a conservative firebrand who has repeatedly refused to concede her loss to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs in last year’s […]
kjzz.org
Arizona falls in national conservative rankings issued by CPAC accountability group
Votes cast by members of the Arizona Legislature in favor of conservative positions have been gradually falling since 2018. So says an accountability arm of the political action coalition known as CPAC. The ratings from CPAC’s Virginia-based Center for Legislative Accountability analyze state lawmaker votes on dozens of policy issues....
azbigmedia.com
Arizona falls to No. 31 in national conservative rankings
The voting of Arizona’s state lawmakers trended more liberal last year, dropping the state from No. 29 to No. 31 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA). The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including over 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced across the 50 state legislatures. Details here.
kjzz.org
Republicans on Senate committee reject Hobbs' nominee for state health director
A new state Senate committee created to vet executive nominees gave a scathing rebuke to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services. By a 3-2 vote, Republicans on the Senate Committee on Director Nominations recommended the full Senate reject the confirmation of Dr. Theresa Cullen, who currently serves as the health director in Pima County.
KTAR.com
Arizona politicians react to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and politicians from Arizona responded with mixed reviews. The state was never mentioned specifically, but prevalent issues such as the border, education, social security and the economy were. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly praised...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell calls for expediency in Arizona's death penalty review
Last month, new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes put a pause on executions in Arizona — putting the use of the death penalty on hold until a review of the process is completed. The move came after our new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order to establish...
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Gas pipeline to Vegas, Phoenix to resume operating after shutdown
LAS VEGAS — The operator of a pipeline facility in California that was forced to shut down deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix due to a leak said it expects to resume operations on Saturday afternoon. Pipeline...
Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak
A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered […]
prescottenews.com
Arizona lawmakers pull constitutional public school spending cap for the year – The Center Square
Lawmakers in Arizona have given public school districts too much money. They remedied that problem Wednesday by allowing districts to spend more than a voter-approved cap on district spending allows, dodging a more than $1.3 billion shortfall compared to what schools were told they had when the Legislature passed its budget last year.
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against Natives
A Scottsdale business owner has been charged with disorderly conduct for a confrontation with a group of Native American dancers in front of his gallery in Old Town Scottsdale. He spouted off a racist rant including demeaning and sexual slurs in the dancer's native language. That's not a good look for a business profiting from indigenous art for decades.
Private Planes Flock to Arizona for Super Bowl, Phoenix Open
The combination of the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open patrons isn’t just causing major upheaval to the region on the ground — it’s also causing traffic in the air with a high volume of private planes. Throughout the week, metro Phoenix airports will see over 4,000...
Do you know him? Phoenix PD trying to identify skeletal remains found at South Mountain
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released a sketch of an unknown man whose skeletal remains were found at South Mountain on Jan. 14. A hiker discovered the remains, which showed signs of trauma, and notified local police. The death is being investigated as a possible homicide. Police...
YAHOO!
It took 8 years, but this woman's voice brought a powerful Arizona attorney to justice
Ilya Smith said the sexual assault stripped away much of what she believed about herself. She saw herself as strong and independent, a Phoenix attorney who had worked hard to establish her credentials. Another attorney robbed her of that confidence during a short ride in the back seat of a moving car in 2014.
Lawmakers Consider Dividing State's Most Populous County
Arizona State legislators are reportedly considering dividing up the state's most populous county, a surprising move that proponents say would create better, smaller governments, while opponents call the move a "punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should."
AZFamily
Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
