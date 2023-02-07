ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Looking for work? Universal Orlando Resort looks to fill more than 2,500 positions

By Matt Reeser
 4 days ago

Universal Orlando Resort announced it is looking to fill more than 2,500 positions across the entire resort.

Universal said the resort offers full-time, part-time, seasonal, and professional opportunities at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and Universal CityWalk.

In addition to competitive base pay, Universal offers team members other benefits such as free park admission, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) plans.

A complete list of open positions benefits offered, and how to apply can be found here .

