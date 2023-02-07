ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

Food Bank of South Jersey Holding Bordentown Food Pantry on Thursday

By Kristin Antonello
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Food Bank of South Jersey will be holding a pop-up food pantry this week in Bordentown Township.

The pantry will be taking place on Thursday, February 9 starting at 2PM in the central parking lot of the Bradford Pointe Apartment complex, located at 800-A Bradford Court.

The Food Bank of South Jersey is scheduled to hold pop-up pantries at Bradford Pointe on the second Thursday of each month throughout the year.

Thursday's pantry will operate until supplies run out.

To find locations, dates and times of other food pantries run by the Food Bank of South Jersey, visit their pantry locator HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nqmb9_0kfFa30n00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Brotherly Love delivers truckloads of food to Phillipsburg Food Pantry

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The brothers of Phillipsburg Masonic Lodge #52 F.&A.M. gathered Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Phillipsburg Lodge #52 to load up their trucks and deliver food for the River of Life Food Pantry. Donations from both sides of the river were collected with $1,500 all given to the River of Life Food Pantry which services New Jersey residents, most in the Phillipsburg area. The brothers of the lodge host a collection and have also donated food to the Firth Youth Center and Third Street Alliance in Easton, PA. They rotate to various charities as they are able. Les Wallen Jr....
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spring Spotswood Community-Wide Yard Sale on Tap

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The borough is hosting a community-wide yard sale just in time for that annual spring-cleaning. Spotswood's community-wide yard sale will be held on Saturday, April 22 and on Sunday, April 23 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Participants must complete an online registration form by Friday, April 14 in order to be included in the yard sale listing. Yard sales fees are waved for participants. The yard sale listing will be available online at the Spotswood Borough website or in-person at the Spotswood Municipal Complex on April 18. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

St. Francis Community Center's 19th Annual Super Plunge was a Great Splash

BRANT BEACH - The 19th annual Super Saturday Plunge on the 48th Street beach in Beach Haven took place on Saturday. All proceeds from this great event benefits the St. Francis Community Center and the Southern Regional High School Swim Teams. The athletes and other participants not only pay a fee to join the Plunge, but many do more and bring in money from sponsors and supporters. This makes this event a great fundraiser for the Center and the Southern High School swimmers.         
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Retired Policemen and Firemen's Association Local 3 Make Donation to Tunnel to Towers Foundation

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Thursday, Feb 9, the Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association of Union/Somerset Counties donated a check of $1,000 to the nonprofit organization Tunnel to Towers at their monthly meeting held at Kenilworth's VFW Post 2230. Retired Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Battalion Commander and current Tunnel to Towers Foundation Board Member, Jack Oehm, graciously accepted check the check from Local 3 President Retired Chief Kenneth Grady. Before accepting the donation, Oehm gave a 45-minute PowerPoint presentation on the events on 9/11. Kenilworth Police Chief Fred Soos and Retired Chief Grady also promoted the Safe Place program that the KPD is currently presenting to the community.   Related Articles: Retired Policemen and Firemen's Association Local 3 Make Donation at Monthly Meeting   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Burlington County Mourns Loss of Historic Underground Railroad Museum Founder

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — Burlington County is mourning the loss of the founder of the Historic Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County. Louise Calloway passed away on February 8 at the age of 93.  Calloway founded the Historic Underground Railroad Museum in 2005, her first project after a 50-year career in social work, teaching college in Africa and volunteering for several charities. In 2011, the NAACP honored her lifetime of dedication as an educator by awarding Calloway the Distinguished Educators Award.  Calloway's passion for history began at a young age, when she spent hours making scrapbooks on her grandmother's porch of African-American leaders. She...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

A Belmar Favorite Finally Returns After Being Closed for Over a Year

BELMAR, NJ — After having to wait over a year, locals can finally return to their favorite breakfast and lunch spot: Comfi.  Comfi, located at 707 Main Street, has been undergoing renovations since early 2022 which were recently completed. As of three weeks ago, the beloved staple is once again open for business.  Comfi’s owner, Jacek Mastalerczyk, said the renovations began simply as remodeling the restaurant's bathrooms, however, more work has been done over the past year.  “The renovation took us longer than we anticipated because of the construction… the construction people were busy,” he said. “And then we had a little bit...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Millburn for Climate Action is Circulating a Petition to Protect Canoe Brook Reservation from Development

MILLBURN, NJ — Millburn for Climate Action (MCA), a non-profit conservation organization, is circulating a petition to prevent New Jersey American Water (NJAW) from selling its eight acres of mixed forest, field and wetlands on JFK Parkway to a developer. According to the MCA, “NJAW needs to obtain an exemption from the Watershed Protection and Moratorium Act. On May 11, 2023, they will appear before the NJ Watershed Property Review Board and make a case for this exemption.” The Watershed Protection and Moratorium Act protects water quality and promotes open space preservation. In the petition, MCA states that neither Millburn nor New Jersey can afford...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Family-Friendly Friday Movie Night at Spotswood High School

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The borough is hosting a free movie night on Friday, February 17 at 6 p.m. in the Spotswood High School Cafetorium. The family-friendly movie night includes drinks and popcorn. DC League of Super-Pets will be showing. Movie-goers are welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Celebrating Architectural Heritage, Families Build Westfield From LEGOs

WESTFIELD, NJ — The architectural history of Westfield came together LEGO block by LEGO block at Roosevelt Intermediate School on Saturday. Working from photographs, 50 families built Westfield out of LEGOs, replicating iconic buildings such as The Rialto, the North Avenue fire station and Lion’s Roar Brewing. “I want to teach people about the architectural heritage of their community,” said Stephen Schwartz, a Livingston-based architect who led the event. “I want them to understand that not every old building should be torn down, that you get your character for a community through the architecture that has survived over let’s say a couple...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roaring 20's Arts Auction in East Orange Happening Before the Big Game

EAST ORANGE, NJ - Art connoisseurs and enthusiasts will gather in East Orange for an event featuring local recognized artists from all over New Jersey. The event will take place on February 12th from 2- 6 PM, at 617 Central Avenue, (2nd Floor), East Orange, NJ. The theme is "The Roaring 20's" themed art auction hosted by Opo's Canon.  The vibe of these "cool cats" is art and sound: Opo's Canon is a company founded by young people from East Orange, Newark, and West Orange who have been known for an eclectic style, community service initiatives, and for hosting trendy events in the areas of music, photography, video graphics, and now art. The company is a black-owned production team specializing in community events, content creation, and audio and video PRE & POST-production.  In a joint statement by Opoku Boateng, Isaiah Conte, Lily Ojo the said, “The community is rapidly changing and getting influenced by the times & we want to ensure that the artists who have been working within the area are getting the recognition they deserve." Tickets can be purchased here. For a VIP Experience, use the coupon code Loveandlight555 until midnight 2/12/23.   
EAST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

All Eyes on Princeton Streets -- The Building Is Moving, Trash Carts Are Coming

Princeton, NJ –It’s a good time to keep your eyes on the street. The much anticipated high tech trash carts are due to begin arriving this week. And the much anticipated, at times hotly debated, move of the former Court Club from 91 Prospect Avenue to its new home across the street should also take place over several days beginning Monday, February 13. The Court Club move, which makes room for one end of Princeton University’s new Environmental Science (ES) and School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS) complex, comes after months of preparation. First the university relocated the large wood-frame...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roselle Borough Offices Closed February 13; Black History Month Flag Raising Ceremony Planned

ROSELLE, NJ - The Borough will be closed on Monday, February 13 in observance of Lincoln's Birthday. Recycling for the First and Second Wards will be collected on Tuesday, February 14. Mayor Donald Shaw, the Borough Council and the Department of Recreation will be holding a Black History Month Flag Raising Ceremony. The event will take place on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Borough Hall, 210 Chestnut Street.
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Linden Police Department Holds Coffee with a Cop, Feb. 23

LINDEN, NJ - The Linden Police Department will be hosting "Coffee with A Cop " event on February 23, 2022 at Starbucks, located in Linden Plaza, 639 W. Edgar Rd. This event will be held from 11:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.  It will be an opportunity for residents to get to know the officers in their neighborhood. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rutgers Student Food Pantry Battles Campus Food Insecurity

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ -  Rows of Campbell’s soup cans gleam on shelves that have been decorated with silver tinsel and hanging snowflakes.  There’s also enough pasta, beans and other non-perishable food to feed a lecture hall full of hungry computer science majors.  Everything here is organized and colorful – even the personal care items and cleaning supplies stacked behind a draped white sheet. The Rutgers Student Food Pantry provides a safe, confidential and essential space on a campus where about one in three students are affected by food insecurities, and more than two in five students have basic-needs insecurities such as food, housing and possible homelessness,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ Transit hopes to Lease Snazzy New Headquarters in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit pledges to stay in Newark, but wants to move its headquarters into a more modern office complex that's just six-tenths of a mile from its longtime home base. The agency’s Board of Directors announced it's negotiating a 25-year lease for 400,000-square-feet of office space at 2 Gateway Center – an 18-story office complex at 283-299 Market Street – with enough room for roughly 2,000 office workers. The cost of a 2 Gateway Center lease, plus any renovation expense, depends on the outcome of its negotiations with Onyx Equities, LLC, owners of the three Gateway office towers. NJ Transit...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth's DBHS Class of 2023 Cap & Gown Ordering Announcement

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from David Brearley Middle-High School Principal Jeremy Davies.  Dear Parents/Guardians,  The deadline for graduation cap and gown ordering and diploma name verification is Friday, February 17.  Please be sure you've completed this Cap & Gown Form and submitted $40 to Brearley's Main Office. If you've already completed the form and submitted  payment, please disregard. This form and information has also been shared with the senior class.  Thank you,  Jeremy Davies, Principal  David Brearley Middle-High School    
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Black History Month: EBPL Hosts Genealogy Program

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - On Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 pm, the East Brunswick's Lost Souls Project will open a window for residents on their past, with the hope of creating an increased sense of self-awareness and historical connection in the Black community. Each year during Black History Month, the East Brunswick Public Library invites the Lost Souls Memorial Project to conduct a program that is open to the public. This year a couple of Lost Souls trustees, who are also members of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogy Society, will talk about how to conduct research of family history, and present a personal case history. (Here is a sample of what a "personal history" might look like or contain.)  Attendees will be given a "getting started form".    Lost Souls has also set up Black history materials in the library's display cases which will be there for the entire month of February.   
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hillside Business Becomes First in Community to Take Part in Safe Place Initiative

HILLSIDE, NJ — Hillside's Seabra's Foods is the first business in the community to join the Safe Place Initiative. Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi and members of the police department joined Seabra's Manager of Operations Manny Brito and Union County Prosecutor William Daniel to roll out the program on Friday. The Safe Place Initiative, which was developed by the Seattle Police Department, lets business patrons know that hate has no place in the community. Also, it tells any victim that they will be treated with respect and no matter their background, that they will be heard. "The Safe Place Program was created to start bridging the gap between victims of hate crimes or harassment and the police," Hillside Police said in a statement. "We acknowledge a very tumultuous past, and we are the ones that need to take that first step in letting the world know where The Hillside Police Department stands on hate, bias crimes, and harassment." Hillside Police say becoming a Safe Place business is free. Businesses can visit hillsidepolice.org to sign up. The Safe Place Initiative is not for residential use.
HILLSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy