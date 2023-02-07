Food Bank of South Jersey Holding Bordentown Food Pantry on Thursday

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Food Bank of South Jersey will be holding a pop-up food pantry this week in Bordentown Township.

The pantry will be taking place on Thursday, February 9 starting at 2PM in the central parking lot of the Bradford Pointe Apartment complex, located at 800-A Bradford Court.

The Food Bank of South Jersey is scheduled to hold pop-up pantries at Bradford Pointe on the second Thursday of each month throughout the year.

Thursday's pantry will operate until supplies run out.

To find locations, dates and times of other food pantries run by the Food Bank of South Jersey, visit their pantry locator HERE.



