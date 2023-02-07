Read full article on original website
Philadelphia high school students disciplined after video shows one using black spray paint on another's face while saying racist comments
(CNN) -- At least two Philadelphia high school students are facing disciplinary action after a racist video recorded outside of school surfaced on social media showing one girl spraying black paint on another girl's face as they made racist comments a week into Black History Month. Two of the girls...
Knox Pride Festival threatens to cancel if bill that could outlaw drag in public places becomes law
(CNN) -- A Knoxville, Tennessee, festival celebrating the LGBTQ community has threatened to cancel a scheduled October event if a bill proposed in the state legislature to limit drag performances in public becomes law. Organizers of Knox Pride Festival say the law could make parts of its event against the...
Wauwatosa says goodbye to retiring officer Tracy Burbach at Longfellow Middle School
WAUWATOSA (CBS 58) -- Students and staff couldn't let officer Tracy Burbach retire without a big surprise sendoff. Burbach has been on the force for more than 30 years and has spent more than a decade as a school resource officer, primarily at Longfellow Middle School. "I am completely overwhelmed....
