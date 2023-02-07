ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Evangeline Lilly Delivers Fairy-tale Glamour in Feathered Green Dress at ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere

By Irene San Segundo
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3dXs_0kfFZWfY00
Evangeline Lilly at the world premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly was a vision at the world premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Monday night in Los Angeles in Giambattista Valli.

The “Lost” star arrived at the Regency Village Theatre wearing a green dress in light pastel green that featured a long tulle skirt and ostrich feathered top. She accessorized the gown with a pair of Reza white gold drop earrings with diamonds in the shape of a heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vptfS_0kfFZWfY00
Evangeline Lilly attends “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” world premiere on Feb 6 in Los Angeles. 

Lilly’s dreamy haute couture dress is part of the Giambattista Valli 10th anniversary haute couture collection the Italian designer presented in Paris last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dc0nP_0kfFZWfY00

This premiere kickstarts the international promotion tour of Lilly’s latest Marvel movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which is set to be released in movie theaters on Feb. 17. In this film, the actress plays Hope van Dyne (Wasp) alongside Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, and they both fight against Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang the Conqueror.

On this promotional tour, Lilly is working with stylist Kevin Michael Ericson to curate her looks. Last night, Ericson took to Instagram to share details of the look and a “behind-the-scenes” video of the process of getting the dress ready and steamed ahead of the premiere. “She said feathers,” he captioned the Instagram story. He is one of Hollywood’s A-lister go-to’s, dressing other celebrities like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Frida Gustavsson, Mandy Moore and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration on the Prabal Gurung Runway

The front row at Prabal Gurung’s fall 2023 show at the New York Public Library Friday night drew the likes of Becky G; Kelsea Ballerini; Lexi Underwood; Kimora Lee Simmons with daughters Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons; Alyah Chanelle Scott; Sarita Choudhury, and more.  Becky G was trying out a new style for her at the show, wearing a miniskirt paired with a bold shoulder matching jacket.More from WWDFront Row at Eckhaus Latta RTW Fall 2023Kuon Men's Fall 2023Terry Singh Men's Fall 2023 “A little shorty like me only has so much body to wear so much fabric, so I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Emma D’Arcy Updates ’90s Style in Bomber Jacket and Jeans for ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ Opening Night in London

Emma D’Arcy attended the press event for “The Lehman Trilogy” in London on Wednesday, taking a casual approach to red carpet style. For the occasion, D’Arcy wore ’90s staples that included a blue bomber jacket with a large yellow stripe across the chest, a red zip-up sweater underneath the jacket and medium-wash wide-cut jeans. They coordinated the look with a pair of black loafers. D’Arcy also accessorized with a belt bag and hoop earrings.More from WWDBeyoncé's Grammy Winning Looks Through the YearsPhotos of Seth Rogen's StylePurdey RTW Fall 2023 For makeup, they went for a more minimalist look with a dewy face...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Lil Dre Takes a Flying Leap in Kenzo’s Latest Campaign

AIRBORNE: Lil Dre, a well-known New York skateboarder and budding musician, celebrated his birthday by modeling in Kenzo’s spring advertising campaign and demonstrating his athleticism by leaping in the air. “The Kenzo shoot went really great and it was a fun experience,” he related. “The Kenzo team treated me nice and got me cupcakes and Champagne.More from WWDKenzo Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Kenzo Men's Fall 2023Kenzo Men's Spring 2023 “I think Kenzo brings a bright and unique vibe when anyone wears their clothes, no matter what,” he added. The coed campaign, which breaks Friday on the French brand’s social channels, was shot mostly...
WWD

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings ‘Lift Every Voice & Sing’ in Fiery-red Harbison Studio Jumpsuit for Super Bowl 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph took to the field to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are competing for the championship title. Ralph took a bold, bright approach to color for her look. The Emmy-winning actress and singer wore a custom red jumpsuit with a strapless silhouette, black bralette cups, voluminous balloon sleeves and a statement train by Harbison Studio. She complemented the look with red platform peep-toe heels and accessorized with jewelry from Nikos Koulis.More from WWDBrit Awards Red Carpet 2023'The Masked Singer'...
GLENDALE, AZ
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Glows in Draped Bronze Top at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Lindsay Lohan went for metallic elegance at Christian Siriano‘s runway show on Thursday in New York City, where she sat in the front row wearing the Ombré Wing Sleeve Top and the Ombré Wide Leg Trouser from the designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection. Lohan’s bronze-colored ensemble included a shirt with a matching tiered overlay mimicking a shawl, and matching trousers. The overlay cascaded over her shoulders and down her back, creating a chic train.More from WWDKuon Men's Fall 2023Terry Singh Men's Fall 2023Inside the Document Journal x Loewe NYFW Party Siriano told WWD in December that holiday parties and events were his inspiration...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Cheers on Siblings as They Walk Christian Siriano

Lindsay Lohan played the role of proud sister Wednesday evening at Christian Siriano’s runway show, where both of her siblings took to the runway.  Lohan caused a stir when she arrived, where she posed for photos with early Aughts star Julia Stiles and “Abbot Elementary” creator and actress Quinta Brunson, who wore a Siriano gown when she won a Golden Globe earlier this year. The unlikely trio did their photo due diligence before taking their seats in the front row, surrounded by pink and red roses on the runway. More from WWDL'Agence RTW Fall 2023Front Row at Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2023Christian...
WWD

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Pay Tribute to Hip Hop in Roc Nation and Tupac Shakur Hoodies at Super Bowl 2023

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy made a casual arrival to the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, ready for the big game. The daddy-daughter pair chose hoodies and sunglasses. Jay-Z‘s outfit made a nod to his entertainment agency, Roc Nation, wearing a black hoodie with the company’s name and the words “Super Bowl” donning the front. He completed his look with a pair of black round-frame sunglasses. Blue Ivy wore a shirt with an image of Tupac, with a photo of the late West Coast rapper in a bandana adorning the center. Overtop, she wore a black hoodie. More...
GLENDALE, AZ
WWD

Sam Smith’s Bouncy Look, Celine’s Music Fans, Rodarte’s Celebrity-filled Front Row

GOING VIRAL: Sam Smith made a dramatic fashion statement on the red carpet of the Brit Awards at The O2 Arena on Saturday night. The British singer wore an all-black custom-made latex outfit by the London-based fashion label Harri, founded by London College of Fashion MA Fashion graduate Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai.More from WWDInside the Rodarte x IMG NYFW PartyFront Row at Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2023Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2023 The specially made outfit Smith wore had a dramatic shoulders and thighs design. The singer, who was nominated in the Best Artist category this year and is due to perform later,...
WWD

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

“I saw this picture of ‘Baby’ Jane Holzer dancing at The Peppermint Lounge, and she’s there in her couture outfit dancing — everybody else that went [in the ‘60s] were the Rolling Stones and The Beatles. It was such a scene, but it was really just this little Italian restaurant on 45th Street that the sons of the owner turned into a nightclub, and it became the hottest nightclub in the world,” Anna Sui said during a preview, ahead of her intimate Saturday evening runway show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Philadelphia Eagles Star Fletcher Cox’s Super Bowl Outfit Embraces High-shine Metallics With Silver Suit and Delicate Shirt for Super Bowl 2023

Fletcher Cox arrived in Arizona for the 2023 NFL Super Bowl on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, in a literally shining suit. The Eagles defensive tackle wore a metallic silver suit with a gray T-shirt underneath. He coordinated the outfit with white sneakers. He accessorized with a silver Cuban link chain and a black backpack.More from WWDBrit Awards Red Carpet 2023'The Masked Singer' Season 9 Costumes Include a Studded Horse, a Bejeweled Medusa and Gnome With Floral AppliquéNFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Fetes Kelly Clarkson, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Burrow & More Cox’s football career began gaining traction...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WWD

Wiz Khalifa, Blackpink’s Lisa and Jack White Attend Celine Show in Paris

ROCK NATION: Hedi Slimane’s Celine show at the legendary Le Palace theater in Paris drew a who’s who of music stars, from K-pop idol Lalisa Manobal, known as Lisa, of Blackpink to U.S. rapper Wiz Khalifa, not to mention scores of rising young musicians keen to make the scene in stage-ready outfits. “I love it. I’ve never been here,” said Jack White, taking in the ornate theater, which gained fame as France’s answer to Studio 54 in the ’70s and ’80s. “I thought this would be great for playing here.”More from WWDFront Row at Celine Mens Fall 2023A Closer Look at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WWD

Sam Smith Bounces on Brit Awards Red Carpet in Custom Latex Look by Harri

GOING VIRAL: Sam Smith made a dramatic fashion statement on the red carpet of the Brit Awards at The O2 Arena on Saturday night. The British singer wore an all-black custom-made latex outfit by the London-based fashion label Harri, founded by London College of Fashion MA Fashion graduate Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai.More from WWDBrit Awards Red Carpet 2023NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Fetes Kelly Clarkson, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Burrow & MorePhotos of Seth Rogen's Style The specially made outfit Smith wore had a dramatic shoulders and thighs design. The singer, who was nominated in the Best Artist category this year and is...
WWD

Et Ochs RTW Fall 2023

Time upstate may have inspired Michelle Ochs in the pre-season, but fall sees her firmly back in New York City, where a look out the window of her office and all the construction happening inspired her to interpret workwear in a new way. “We are firmly back to work now,” Ochs said at a preview. “But what does that new wardrobe look like?”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Dion Lee FW23 Sheds a Second Skin

Dion Lee is a beacon of sensual fashion (and arguably the purveyor of high-end ravewear among downtowners). The Australian designer’s subversive silhouettes oftentimes offer their wearers a transformational alter-ego, one that’s particularly unlocked upon passing a bouncer’s ID check at the club entrance. For Fall 2023, this “second skin” is Lee’s blueprint.
WWD

Adele Does Power Dressing in Fendi Suit for Rihanna’s Halftime Show Performance at Super Bowl 2023

Adele attended the 2023 NFL Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, giving her spin on power dressing. The Grammy-winning singer wore a houndstooth double-breasted blazer from Fendi. She accessorized the look with statement sunglasses and the Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU petite brown houndstooth wool bag.More from WWDBrit Awards Red Carpet 2023'The Masked Singer' Season 9 Costumes Include a Studded Horse, a Bejeweled Medusa and Gnome With Floral AppliquéBeyoncé's Grammy Winning Looks Through the Years With singer Rihanna set to perform for the halftime show, the internet is ablaze with comments about how Adele...
GLENDALE, AZ
WWD

Babyface Brings 3D Floral Details to Black Monochromatic Dressing for ‘America the Beautiful’ Super Bowl Performance

Babyface performed “America the Beautiful” on Sunday to help open the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. The award-winning artist wore a classic black suit with unique floral details while singing. Babyface’s suit consisted of a black jacket with sharp lapels and matching straight-leg pants. A matte black flower was attached to one side of his collar, adding a playful touch to his timeless ensemble. More from WWDRihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance PhotosSuper Bowl Halftime Shows Over the Years With Madonna, Katy Perry, Beyonce & MoreRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout Style He wore...
GLENDALE, AZ
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Rhuigi Villaseñor, Zara Reunite for Fashion Collection

Rhuigi Villaseñor is teaming up with Zara again for their latest fashion collection. The Rhude designer is joining forces with the fashion retailer for his second fashion collection under the collaboration, called Redesigning Human Uniform, or RHU. The designer and retailer previously teamed last year for their first apparel collection.
WWD

Remembering André Leon Talley at His Estate Sale Preview at Christie’s

NEW YORK — The barriers-breaking fashion journalist André Leon Talley liked to make his presence known, and fittingly his persona was very much on full display at Christie’s Thursday night. The occasion was a celebration of Christie’s upcoming live and online auction of “The Collection of André Leon Talley,” and many of the few hundred guests dressed stylishly as a nod to the fashion insider. It was selfie-city in several of the auction house’s galleries where guests posed in front of portraits of Talley and an array of his personal belongings, including towers of “ALT” monogrammed Louis Vuitton trunks, glittery jewels...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Forever 21 to Partner With Rolling Loud Festivals

Forever 21 is getting into the hip-hop spirit. The Los Angeles-based retailer has signed a deal with Live Nation to be the official partner of its Rolling Loud festivals, the largest hip-hop music festivals in the world. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop As part of the deal, Forever 21 will create limited-edition co-branded womenswear and host in-store events for the festivals that will run throughout 2023 in cities including Los Angeles, Miami and New York City.  “As a brand, we embrace what festivals mean to our...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

46K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy