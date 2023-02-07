Evangeline Lilly Delivers Fairy-tale Glamour in Feathered Green Dress at ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere

Evangeline Lilly at the world premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly was a vision at the world premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Monday night in Los Angeles in Giambattista Valli.

The “Lost” star arrived at the Regency Village Theatre wearing a green dress in light pastel green that featured a long tulle skirt and ostrich feathered top. She accessorized the gown with a pair of Reza white gold drop earrings with diamonds in the shape of a heart.

Evangeline Lilly attends “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” world premiere on Feb 6 in Los Angeles.

Lilly’s dreamy haute couture dress is part of the Giambattista Valli 10th anniversary haute couture collection the Italian designer presented in Paris last year.

This premiere kickstarts the international promotion tour of Lilly’s latest Marvel movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which is set to be released in movie theaters on Feb. 17. In this film, the actress plays Hope van Dyne (Wasp) alongside Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, and they both fight against Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang the Conqueror.

On this promotional tour, Lilly is working with stylist Kevin Michael Ericson to curate her looks. Last night, Ericson took to Instagram to share details of the look and a “behind-the-scenes” video of the process of getting the dress ready and steamed ahead of the premiere. “She said feathers,” he captioned the Instagram story. He is one of Hollywood’s A-lister go-to’s, dressing other celebrities like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Frida Gustavsson, Mandy Moore and more.