Puppyluv
5d ago
Wages are low but so is the cost of living. Wages are high on the coasts because the cost of living is high. If you don't like it here feel free to leave.
Valerie Pritchett
5d ago
I don’t agree with the cultural review. We have brilliant symphony orchestras, musicals seen on Broadway, very good museums, both historic and artistic. There are local theatre groups everywhere. We have very diverse music scenes all over the state, rodeos, and the best vodka - Tito’s!
IAin'tTheOne
5d ago
Don't like here move. I promise we won't miss ya ✌🤣
