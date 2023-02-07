Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Rockdale County expands its Info Sessions to educate citizens
CONYERS — Rockdale County is working to merge two of its public programs to build more awareness of its objectives within its various departments. The county will be merging its Citizen Government Academy and Info Sessions to continue in its desire to educate a larger audience about how the departments operate, according to a Rockdale County press release.
Clayton News Daily
Two job fairs planned in Clayton County
JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a special education teacher and parapro job fair Feb. 15. The event will be held at Elite Scholars Academy, 7923 Fielder Road in Jonesboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, email Catherine Hale Henry at catherine.halehenry@clayton.k12.ga.us or visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us. Lovejoy Job Fair.
Clayton News Daily
Highest-paying science jobs in Atlanta
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Comments / 0