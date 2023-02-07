ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

How to Get the Ultimate VIP Experience at Evansville’s SmackDown Event

WWE SmackDown is coming to the Ford Center, and we have the opportunity for you to have an EPIC VIP experience with a WWE Superstar. We are officially on the Road to WrestleMania, and before we get to the biggest WWE event of the year, SmackDown will be making a pit stop in Evansville. If you are a fan of WWE and don't have your tickets yet, listen up. We have teamed up with Coors Light to bring you the Coors Light Superstar SmackDown Contest. It's your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, or win the grand prize that includes VIP seats, swag, and a surprise WWE celebrity escort to your VIP spot.
One Kentucky Town Has A Tainted Past No One Speaks Of

There's a town in Kentucky known by most as a great place to raise a family but it has a deep dark past that not many speak of today. We have all the details. I can speak from experience when I say Owensboro is a wonderful place to live and work. The community is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities here. I have lived here for 30-plus years and I have watched it grow.
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It

The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days

It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
Mouth-Watering Evansville Meal Prep Service Dishes Exciting Location News

It's only been one month since The Milk Barn Cafe closed and listed its Read Street location for sale, and another locally-owned business will be moving in soon. Read St. BBQ opened in 2018 at 421 Read Street in Evansville. It was built on the property that was formerly Fred's Bar & Grill. The folks with The Milk Barn Cafe swapped their food truck for the cute blue building. In January The Milk Barn closed and the property went back on the market.
Evansville Horror Con Announces Two More Celebrity Guests and Serial Killer Psychology Panel

The creepiest weekend in Evansville is about to get a little creepier!. From the folks that brought Raptor Con to Evansville, comes Horror Con! It's a horror convention that will have everything your spooky little heart desires! 103 GBF is proud to partner with Horror Con for the inaugural event, and they have some seriously great stuff lined up! You can expect to see celebrity guests, panels, Q&A sessions, FX workshops, filmmaker's row, and more!
Mastering the Mocktail: Indiana Eatery Boasts Epic Non-Alcoholic Drink Menu

One Indiana eatery has expanded its non-alcoholic menu and we are 100% here for it!. Skipping alcohol while out with friends or out to dinner has gained in popularity, even outside of the 12-step crowd. There are a lot of reasons that a person might skip having an alcoholic beverage with dinner. Some people don't care for the empty calories that often accompany an adult beverage. Others may avoid alcohol for health reasons and others still may have a family history of substance and alcohol abuse.
How to Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip in Evansville and Vanderburgh County

For many years, Evansville and Vanderburgh County residents had the WeTip Hotline which allowed residents who had information on a crime to report it anonymously. The service was recently canceled by new Vanderburgh County Prosecutor, Diana Moers in a cost-cutting move. However, there are still ways residents can report a tip without law enforcement knowing who they are.
Car Thief Jumps from Moving Car – Plays ‘Hide and Seek’ with Indiana Police

One suspect believed to have stolen a black Mercedes thought he could evade authorities in Southern Indiana. Spoiler: He failed. On Wednesday evening, Evansville Police Department's third shift Motor Patrol unit took to the streets to locate black Mercedes that had been stolen and was reportedly in the area. In a post shared on Facebook, the department detailed the evening as its events unfolded.
Here’s What to Do If You Have a Road Complaint in Vanderburgh County Indiana

Got a complaint about a road or roads in Vanderburgh County? Here's how you can let your voice be heard. If you have spent any amount of time driving in or around Evansville you have likely encountered a pothole, low spot, or other issues with the roadways. In some areas of the city, the roads flood during heavy rains and there never seems to be any shortage of orange barrels and road construction.
