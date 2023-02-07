ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Princess Cruises Launching Deals for One Day Only

Princess Cruises, a premium cruise line with 15 ships in service, is launching a one day sale on cruises for National Plan for Vacation Day on January 31, 2023. Princess Cruises is taking their Best Deal Ever and making it even better for one day only. Tuesday is a holiday for cruises and there’s no better way to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day than by taking advantage of this special offers from the cruise line.
Carnival Cruise Ship Headed to Dry Dock Later This Week

Carnival Cruise Line’s second oldest ship, Carnival Elation, is headed to a three week dry dock at the end of the week. Carnival Elation is currently on a week long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas from Jacksonville, Florida. When the cruise ends on Saturday, the ship will be out of service for the next three weeks while the vessel goes into dry dock.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
What is the Best Cruise Line for Alaska?

If you’re looking for the best cruise line for Alaska you may not realize just how many choices you have. There are 75 cruise ships sailing to Alaska over the next couple of years. And these ships represent 21 cruise lines. Some are big and some are small. Some are luxurious and some are budget-friendly. It’s no wonder this question gets asked so much.
ALASKA STATE
6 Weeks of Cruises Cancelled for Norwegian Cruise Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line has just sent out an email to inform guests of some cruise cancellations on one of their Breakaway-Plus class ships. Guests were told that Norwegian Joy will undergo a dry dock revitalization, and several cruises in the early part of 2024 will be impacted. The revitalization project...
FLORIDA STATE
Fastest Growing Cruise Line Visiting 140 Ports on 22 Cruise Ships This Summer

The world’s fastest growing cruise line will visit 140 ports in 40 countries on 22 cruise ships this summer. MSC Cruises is the fastest growing cruise line and they currently have 22 cruise ships in service with several more mega ships being added over the next few years. This...
Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About

People who fly often are awesome sources for travel tips, especially for those who may not have as much experience on planes. But no matter how much you travel, there's no topping the knowledge that flight attendants carry around with them. When it's their job to know what flying is like — and they know the insider stuff that the general public doesn't — it's a given that they'd have the best advice.
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
Who is the sleeping giant now?

After the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, Imperial Japanese Navy Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto never actually said, “I fear we have awakened a sleeping giant.” But he should have. That line was the invention of a scriptwriter for the 1970 movie, “Tora! Tora! Tora!” Conventional wisdom holds that, after the United States was attacked,…
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight

As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.

