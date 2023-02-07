Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hartwick.edu
Hartwick Sets Spring Faculty Lecture Series Schedule
Hartwick College faculty will be discussing topics including labor-organizing campaigns, far-right radicalization domestically and. abroad, and the mind’s interpretation of music during the spring edition of the 2022–23 Hartwick College Faculty Lecture Series. Assistant Professor of Sociology Zachary McKenney will present “The Ruling Class Does Rule: Reflections on...
hartwick.edu
Area High School Students “Put Art In ‘Hartwick’”
For high school students like Regan Finnegan, a senior at Oxford Central School, Hartwick made her feel like a true artist. “This is the first time my work has been in a show,” she said of her piece, No Parking. “It was so exciting when I found out I’d been selected.”
U.S. Marshals track down Hudson man wanted for rape
The Hudson man who was accused of raping a girl under the age of 11 in May 2019 has been tracked down and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal's New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
WKTV
1 of 2 brothers accused in an Oneonta murder has pleaded guilty
Terry DeCutler pleaded guilty to murder and is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. 1 of 2 brothers charged in fatal Oneonta stabbing pleads guilty. One of two brothers accused of stabbing a man to death in Oneonta last year pleaded guilty in Otsego County Court on Monday.
BC Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny suspects
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men following a larceny in the Town of Union.
Oneida Dispatch
Oneida County inmate charged after incident
TOWN OF ORISKANY, N.Y. – An inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility is facing several charges after he assaulted an corrections officer. According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, corrections officers entered the cell of Inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison to escort him to the medical unit. When they entered the cell Cruz-Raison attacked the officers and was able to grab the Taser of one of the officer’s holster and he pointed it at the officers.
Police: inmate found hiding contraband in his pants
According to police, the inmate tried to hide contraband, matches, and a razor in his pants.
WRGB
Man facing multiple charges, accused of burning, defecating in trailers, apartment
FORT PLAIN, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of a Fort Plain man, accused of vandalizing two trailers and a nearby apartment under renovation. Back on November 30th, Fort Plain Police and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to vandalism of...
Comments / 0