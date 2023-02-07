ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

hartwick.edu

Hartwick Sets Spring Faculty Lecture Series Schedule

Hartwick College faculty will be discussing topics including labor-organizing campaigns, far-right radicalization domestically and. abroad, and the mind’s interpretation of music during the spring edition of the 2022–23 Hartwick College Faculty Lecture Series. Assistant Professor of Sociology Zachary McKenney will present “The Ruling Class Does Rule: Reflections on...
ONEONTA, NY
hartwick.edu

Area High School Students “Put Art In ‘Hartwick’”

For high school students like Regan Finnegan, a senior at Oxford Central School, Hartwick made her feel like a true artist. “This is the first time my work has been in a show,” she said of her piece, No Parking. “It was so exciting when I found out I’d been selected.”
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

1 of 2 brothers accused in an Oneonta murder has pleaded guilty

Terry DeCutler pleaded guilty to murder and is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. 1 of 2 brothers charged in fatal Oneonta stabbing pleads guilty. One of two brothers accused of stabbing a man to death in Oneonta last year pleaded guilty in Otsego County Court on Monday.
ONEONTA, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida County inmate charged after incident

TOWN OF ORISKANY, N.Y. – An inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility is facing several charges after he assaulted an corrections officer. According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, corrections officers entered the cell of Inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison to escort him to the medical unit. When they entered the cell Cruz-Raison attacked the officers and was able to grab the Taser of one of the officer’s holster and he pointed it at the officers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

