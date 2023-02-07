Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Sean Payton Doubles Down: Russell Wilson’s Private QB Coach is Out
On the heels of his introductory press conference as Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton was pulled aside for an auxiliary audience with local media. Some might call it a scrum. According to Payton, Broncos PR czar Patrick Smyth calls it a "gaggle." It didn't take long for someone to...
Meditation and perfecting the mind: How Patrick Mahomes handles the Super Bowl stage
Patrick Mahomes takes the film home with him. The beginning of every week is something like a college kid cramming for a final exam, except tens of thousands of people will hover over his shoulder to watch him take the test. Somewhere around once per week — sometimes less, sometimes...
How the Chiefs can use past Super Bowl experiences to their advantage against Philly
The Chiefs’ recent Super Bowl experience they’d rather not remember is one they shouldn’t forget. But perhaps the memory of their Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago can serve them well as they prepare to meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. This...
Ex-Ole Miss Receiver AJ Brown Gives Thanks to Alma Mater Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Super Bowl media week has come and gone, and it is nearly time for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to battle for the Lombardi Trophy. Eagles receiver AJ Brown is the only former Ole Miss Rebel taking the field on Sunday and had a special message for his alma mater during Super Bowl media week.
Jalen Hurts Praises Eagles Fans as They Begin Pouring into Super Bowl LVII City
PHOENIX – The Super Bowl LVII city is filling up fast, as fans began pouring in from Philadelphia and other NFL sites all day on Thursday. There are fans representing the Bears, 49ers, Steelers, and Seahawks, based on the different jerseys that were spotted in the lobby of the media hotel.
Typical Zach After Hall Call
Zach Thomas had a huge smile on the Zoom media call that followed his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but more significantly he was the Zach Thomas he was throughout his time with the Miami Dolphins. Always crediting and deferring to teammates during his playing days, Thomas...
Lamar Jackson Trade? BREAKING: Ravens ‘Tempted’ to Move QB
The “dam of silence” on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just broke. Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club has insisted there is a "200-percent chance'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him,...
Sean Payton Takes to Twitter to Recruit Retired TE Rob Gronkowski
Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski is enjoying the fruits of retirement. But in the wake of Sean Payton's tongue-in-cheek social media recruitment of 'Gronk,' it's worth noting that the tight end is only 33 years old. Gronkowski is now at FOX Sports, where Payton hung his hat last year as...
The Most Underrated a Underappreciated 49er: Brandon Aiyuk
The San Francisco 49ers boast one of the league's most talented rosters top to bottom. A defense with an All Pro at every level. An offense with an All Pro at running back, tight end, and receiver, as well as the best left tackle in football. The team is loaded with A-list talent. Large, loud personalities and fan favorites, such as Fred Warner and George Kittle. Quiet assassins and highly respected technicians, such as Trent Williams and Nick Bosa. The 49ers are not lacking for star power. But one player remains underrated and under appreciated. Brandon Aiyuk.
Report: Buccaneers Interview Another Coach With Georgia Ties
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have already interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position, have reportedly interviewed another candidate with ties to Georgia. Per the official Buccaneers website, the team interviewed current Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown. Brown was a...
Tyler’s Take: Titans Should Not Want Lewan to Return, Lewan Shouldn’t Either
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason, but one of the easiest decisions ahead is what to do with former pro bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan. As Lewan has said himself, it is incredibly likely the Titans cut him to save 14.8 million dollars in salary cap space. The Titans are currently over the cap by nearly 23 million and need to be cap compliant by March 15th, so cutting Lewan(who has no guaranteed money left on his deal) with zero dead cap is a no-brainer.
Alabama’s Updated Bracket Projections and 5 Things That Turned My Head This Week: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts each week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... The Alabama Crimson Tide only has seven regular-season games remaining, and even if it stumbles and gets swept at Auburn and Tennessee over the next fews days it would still be at least tied for the lead in the Southeastern Conference.
Final Super Bowl injury report of the week brings good news for the Kansas City Chiefs
The final injury report before Super Bowl LVII reveals a healthy Chiefs roster. Every player who was listed on the report this week as the Chiefs prepare to meet the Philadelphia Eagles was a full participant in Friday’s practice. That includes cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was a limited participant...
Sean Payton Teases Potential Josh Jacobs Broncos Pursuit
After putting pen to paper with the Denver Broncos, head coach Sean Payton flew to Arizona to fulfill his final FOX analyst obligations ahead of Super Bowl 57. Those obligations meant Payton would appear on various programming, including Thursday's live edition of Up & Adams on FanDuel TV. He was joined alongside Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, an impending free agent whom Payton spoke highly of.
Here’s Why Dre’Mont Jones’ Future With Broncos is Cloudy
Dre’Mont Jones has been stellar for the Denver Broncos, playing on the defensive interior through his first four seasons. Jones is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year officially starts on March 15. While he is a quality piece for a Broncos defense lacking...
Rams Add Patriots Flavor to Coaching Staff with 2 Offensive Hires
FEB 11 RAMS ADD PATRIOTS FLAVOR TO STAFF: Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay continues to hire former New England Patriots to his coaching staff. A couple days after adding former Pats' tight ends coach Nick Caley, the Rams hired ex-offensive lineman Ryan Wendell. He played eight seasons in Foxboro, winning a ring in Super Bowl XLIX as the team's starting right guard. Wendell has been the offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills.
