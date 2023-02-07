ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wichita Eagle

Sean Payton Doubles Down: Russell Wilson’s Private QB Coach is Out

On the heels of his introductory press conference as Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton was pulled aside for an auxiliary audience with local media. Some might call it a scrum. According to Payton, Broncos PR czar Patrick Smyth calls it a "gaggle." It didn't take long for someone to...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Ex-Ole Miss Receiver AJ Brown Gives Thanks to Alma Mater Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Super Bowl media week has come and gone, and it is nearly time for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to battle for the Lombardi Trophy. Eagles receiver AJ Brown is the only former Ole Miss Rebel taking the field on Sunday and had a special message for his alma mater during Super Bowl media week.
OXFORD, MS
Wichita Eagle

Typical Zach After Hall Call

Zach Thomas had a huge smile on the Zoom media call that followed his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but more significantly he was the Zach Thomas he was throughout his time with the Miami Dolphins. Always crediting and deferring to teammates during his playing days, Thomas...
Wichita Eagle

Lamar Jackson Trade? BREAKING: Ravens ‘Tempted’ to Move QB

The “dam of silence” on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just broke. Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club has insisted there is a "200-percent chance'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Sean Payton Takes to Twitter to Recruit Retired TE Rob Gronkowski

Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski is enjoying the fruits of retirement. But in the wake of Sean Payton's tongue-in-cheek social media recruitment of 'Gronk,' it's worth noting that the tight end is only 33 years old. Gronkowski is now at FOX Sports, where Payton hung his hat last year as...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

The Most Underrated a Underappreciated 49er: Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers boast one of the league's most talented rosters top to bottom. A defense with an All Pro at every level. An offense with an All Pro at running back, tight end, and receiver, as well as the best left tackle in football. The team is loaded with A-list talent. Large, loud personalities and fan favorites, such as Fred Warner and George Kittle. Quiet assassins and highly respected technicians, such as Trent Williams and Nick Bosa. The 49ers are not lacking for star power. But one player remains underrated and under appreciated. Brandon Aiyuk.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Buccaneers Interview Another Coach With Georgia Ties

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have already interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position, have reportedly interviewed another candidate with ties to Georgia. Per the official Buccaneers website, the team interviewed current Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown. Brown was a...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Tyler’s Take: Titans Should Not Want Lewan to Return, Lewan Shouldn’t Either

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason, but one of the easiest decisions ahead is what to do with former pro bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan. As Lewan has said himself, it is incredibly likely the Titans cut him to save 14.8 million dollars in salary cap space. The Titans are currently over the cap by nearly 23 million and need to be cap compliant by March 15th, so cutting Lewan(who has no guaranteed money left on his deal) with zero dead cap is a no-brainer.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Alabama’s Updated Bracket Projections and 5 Things That Turned My Head This Week: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts each week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... The Alabama Crimson Tide only has seven regular-season games remaining, and even if it stumbles and gets swept at Auburn and Tennessee over the next fews days it would still be at least tied for the lead in the Southeastern Conference.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Sean Payton Teases Potential Josh Jacobs Broncos Pursuit

After putting pen to paper with the Denver Broncos, head coach Sean Payton flew to Arizona to fulfill his final FOX analyst obligations ahead of Super Bowl 57. Those obligations meant Payton would appear on various programming, including Thursday's live edition of Up & Adams on FanDuel TV. He was joined alongside Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, an impending free agent whom Payton spoke highly of.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Here’s Why Dre’Mont Jones’ Future With Broncos is Cloudy

Dre’Mont Jones has been stellar for the Denver Broncos, playing on the defensive interior through his first four seasons. Jones is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year officially starts on March 15. While he is a quality piece for a Broncos defense lacking...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Rams Add Patriots Flavor to Coaching Staff with 2 Offensive Hires

FEB 11 RAMS ADD PATRIOTS FLAVOR TO STAFF: Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay continues to hire former New England Patriots to his coaching staff. A couple days after adding former Pats' tight ends coach Nick Caley, the Rams hired ex-offensive lineman Ryan Wendell. He played eight seasons in Foxboro, winning a ring in Super Bowl XLIX as the team's starting right guard. Wendell has been the offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills.
