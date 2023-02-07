Read full article on original website
Buffalo, NY weather alert: extended period of dry weather and above normal temperaturesStanleyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Buffalo Bills Make Interesting Coaching Changes This Week
The Buffalo Bills players are on their break, which will go until off-season workouts this May. However, the coaches and front office do not have a vacation, as they are busy with the combine, free agency and the NFL Draft. The Bills had one of the most disappointing losses in...
Report: Beloved Coach is Leaving the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the off-season with more questions than they have had in the last three years, because of the way the season ended against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills will have a challenging off-season, since they are projected around $20 million...
Stefon Diggs Reveals Words Said on Sideline; Bills Fans Worried?
It's been three weeks since the Buffalo Bills lost against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The 27-10 score was a gut-punch for a Bills team who had Super Bowl aspirations. The game was a huge letdown, which led to media and fans blaming both players and coaches, since it was very clear from the first series that the Bills weren't ready to play against a great Bengals team.
Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Thursday
Just a few weeks ago the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as the team's new head coach. Reich has been methodical in his approach to the coaching staff. However, he made a major decision about offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo on Thursday afternoon. According to a new report, the Panthers will ...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
One NFL Coach Wants To Hire Eric Bieniemy Away From Chiefs This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs' primary focus at the moment is their Super Bowl LVII showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is close to being a coin-flip from Vegas oddsmakers, indicating the unpredictability of Sunday's game. But once the Super Bowl has come and past, both Andy Reid and ...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Bills' Josh Allen finishes No. 2 in ESPN's top-100 MVP list
Some predict who will win the MVP. ESPN went above and beyond. The former world-wide leader broke down their top-100 contenders for the 2022 NFL MVP award at the end of last season. Yes, one hundred. On it, quarterback Josh Allen is the highest-ranked member of the Bills to appear...
Lovie Smith Firing by Texans Named One of NFL's Most Controversial Events of 2022
CNN recently discussed the most controversial events of the season and lists former Texans head coach Lovie Smith's firing as one of them
Philly Receives 1,500 Gallons Of Lube In Case The Eagles Win The Super Bowl
'To protect raucous Eagles fans against themselves.'
Yardbarker
Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears
It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
Would Mario Cristobal Consider Hiring A Hurricanes OC From An Air Raid Background?
Coach Cristobal has typically used a power spread offense, but could he actually be considering hiring an offensive coordinator who does things differently?
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills player makes BIG admission regarding future
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has admitted he would love to stay with the Buffalo Bills if the opportunity presented itself. The 2013 7th-round pick was made a free agent at the end of the Bills’ season after they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round at the end of January.
Dolphins hoping to develop Verone McKinley III as second Oregon safety. Where he stands
Dolphins’ McKinley giving Dolphins a second Oregon safety to develop
Bills’ Damar Hamlin gives emotional speech at NFL Honors as trainer gets MVP vote
Damar Hamlin stole the show. The Buffalo Bills safety made an emotional speech Thursday at the NFL Honors awards show. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals and required CPR before being transported to a local hospital. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Report: Eric Bieniemy ‘Remains a Viable Candidate’ for Colts HC Job
Despite him not landing a second interview, don't rule Bieniemy out of the running just yet.
No, the Buffalo Sabres aren’t interested in moving Devon Levi
The Buffalo Sabres have a goaltender of the future in Devon Levi, and he is not going to be part of a trade package for even a star player. They say that to become knowledgeable about sports, you need to read a lot. When you write about any sport, you need to read at least twice as often as you write. And every now and again, you will read something that makes you click away halfway down the article.
‘The Missing Piece': New York Giants’ Legend is So Wrong on Rodgers-to-Jets Take
Michael Strahan knows football, and specifically, football in New York, better than most people. A second round pick in 1993, Strahan played all 216 games of his career with the New York Giants, finishing on a high-note with a Super Bowl victory in the 2007 season. Following his retirement, the star defensive end was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and has since gone on to lead a lucrative media career.
Report: Chad Hall leaving Bills to take Jaguars' wide receivers coaching job
The Buffalo Bills reportedly have another position to fill on their coaching staff, as it appears wide receivers coach Chad Hall is leaving the team for the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe DiBiase has more details:
