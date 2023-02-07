ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Report: Beloved Coach is Leaving the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are heading into the off-season with more questions than they have had in the last three years, because of the way the season ended against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills will have a challenging off-season, since they are projected around $20 million...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Stefon Diggs Reveals Words Said on Sideline; Bills Fans Worried?

It's been three weeks since the Buffalo Bills lost against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The 27-10 score was a gut-punch for a Bills team who had Super Bowl aspirations. The game was a huge letdown, which led to media and fans blaming both players and coaches, since it was very clear from the first series that the Bills weren't ready to play against a great Bengals team.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Thursday

Just a few weeks ago the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as the team's new head coach. Reich has been methodical in his approach to the coaching staff. However, he made a major decision about offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo on Thursday afternoon. According to a new report, the Panthers will ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears

It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills player makes BIG admission regarding future

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has admitted he would love to stay with the Buffalo Bills if the opportunity presented itself. The 2013 7th-round pick was made a free agent at the end of the Bills’ season after they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round at the end of January.
FanSided

No, the Buffalo Sabres aren’t interested in moving Devon Levi

The Buffalo Sabres have a goaltender of the future in Devon Levi, and he is not going to be part of a trade package for even a star player. They say that to become knowledgeable about sports, you need to read a lot. When you write about any sport, you need to read at least twice as often as you write. And every now and again, you will read something that makes you click away halfway down the article.
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

‘The Missing Piece': New York Giants’ Legend is So Wrong on Rodgers-to-Jets Take

Michael Strahan knows football, and specifically, football in New York, better than most people. A second round pick in 1993, Strahan played all 216 games of his career with the New York Giants, finishing on a high-note with a Super Bowl victory in the 2007 season. Following his retirement, the star defensive end was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and has since gone on to lead a lucrative media career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
