On Wednesday Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong went public with"rumors" about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) working to "get rid of" retail-focused crypto staking offerings. If concerning, the scuttlebutt isn't new: SEC Chair Gary Gensler took the moment of Ethereum's historic "Merge" to a proof-of-stake system to call the yield-generating practice into question, much as he's drawn a line around the entire token economy. Also, in August news broke the securities regulator was probing Coinbase specifically over its staking services.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO