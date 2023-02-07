ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CoinDesk

Coinbase Product Head Departs for a16z Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Surojit Chatterjee, who served as the chief product officer for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), has joined venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as an executive in residence for its crypto unit, according to a tweet.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

PayPal Held $604M of Customers' Crypto as of Year-End 2022

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. PayPal (PYPL) held a total of $604 million of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC) and bitcoin cash (BCH) for its customers as of Dec. 31,according to its annual report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Would Survive an SEC Crackdown on Staking

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On Wednesday Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong went public with"rumors" about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) working to “get rid of” retail-focused crypto staking offerings. If concerning, the scuttlebutt isn’t new: SEC Chair Gary Gensler took the moment of Ethereum’s historic “Merge” to a proof-of-stake system to call the yield-generating practice into question, much as he’s drawn a line around the entire token economy. Also, in August news broke the securities regulator was probing Coinbase specifically over its staking services.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

‘A Paternalistic and Lazy Regulator’: What the SEC-Kraken Staking Settlement Means for Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW goes over the latest front in the crypto wars. On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $30 million settlement with Kraken over their staking-as-a-service program. The move is rumored to be part of a much larger offensive against crypto involving numerous government offices.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Web3 Gaming Platform Ajuna Raises $5M in New Private Financing

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized gaming platform Ajuna Network has raised $5 million in a new private funding round led by blockchain-focused venture capital firm CMCC Global. The announcement coincided with the Friday launch of the startup’s "Awesome Ajuna Avatars" non-fungible token (NFT) game collection, which is inspired by the company's flagship game, BattleMogs.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Punks: Ordinal NFT Collection Soars in Value

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. As thehype around Bitcoin non-fungible tokens (NFT) continues to grow, one project that resembles the popular CryptoPunks collection is rapidly climbing in value – the “Bitcoin Punks.”. Late Wednesday, one Ordinal Punks...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

FanDuel Co-Founders Raise $4M for Digital Music Collectible Startup Vault

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Vault, a digital music collectible (DMC) format created by co-founders of sports betting giant FanDuel, has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round led by Placeholder VC. The funding will go toward furthering the DMC format and accelerating development of an open-source Vault protocol, according to a press release.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink’s smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker’s DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Introducing CoinDesk’s First Web3 Newsletter: The Airdrop

Our weekly newsletter breaks down the biggest news related to internet culture, NFTs, DAOs and the metaverse that is pushing Web3 forward. We're excited to debut The Airdrop, our new weekly newsletter where we discuss the stories trending across Web3 that creators, collectors, builders and brands are buzzing about. While...
CoinDesk

OP Token Falls After Surprise Optimism Airdrop

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Optimism Network conducted a surprise token airdrop Thursday, sending 11.7 million governance tokens to more than 300,000 wallets, according to ablog post by the layer 2 blockchain’s caretaker group, Optimism Collective. Optimism’s airdrop...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy