Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SEC
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Suggests SEC Could Ban Staking
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Product Head Departs for a16z Crypto
Surojit Chatterjee, who served as the chief product officer for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), has joined venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as an executive in residence for its crypto unit, according to a tweet.
CoinDesk
PayPal Held $604M of Customers' Crypto as of Year-End 2022
PayPal (PYPL) held a total of $604 million of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC) and bitcoin cash (BCH) for its customers as of Dec. 31,according to its annual report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
CoinDesk
Crypto Would Survive an SEC Crackdown on Staking
On Wednesday Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong went public with"rumors" about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) working to "get rid of" retail-focused crypto staking offerings. If concerning, the scuttlebutt isn't new: SEC Chair Gary Gensler took the moment of Ethereum's historic "Merge" to a proof-of-stake system to call the yield-generating practice into question, much as he's drawn a line around the entire token economy. Also, in August news broke the securities regulator was probing Coinbase specifically over its staking services.
CoinDesk
‘A Paternalistic and Lazy Regulator’: What the SEC-Kraken Staking Settlement Means for Crypto
On this edition of the "Weekly Recap," NLW goes over the latest front in the crypto wars. On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $30 million settlement with Kraken over their staking-as-a-service program. The move is rumored to be part of a much larger offensive against crypto involving numerous government offices.
CoinDesk
Web3 Gaming Platform Ajuna Raises $5M in New Private Financing
Decentralized gaming platform Ajuna Network has raised $5 million in a new private funding round led by blockchain-focused venture capital firm CMCC Global. The announcement coincided with the Friday launch of the startup's "Awesome Ajuna Avatars" non-fungible token (NFT) game collection, which is inspired by the company's flagship game, BattleMogs.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Punks: Ordinal NFT Collection Soars in Value
As thehype around Bitcoin non-fungible tokens (NFT) continues to grow, one project that resembles the popular CryptoPunks collection is rapidly climbing in value – the "Bitcoin Punks.". Late Wednesday, one Ordinal Punks...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Kraken Crypto Staking Settlement Bedevils Markets as Bitcoin Lingers Below $21.9K
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin swung below $22K after crypto exchange Kraken agreed to sunset its crypto staking operations; altcoins fell, although liquid staking tokens were an exception. Insights: Whales...
CoinDesk
FanDuel Co-Founders Raise $4M for Digital Music Collectible Startup Vault
Vault, a digital music collectible (DMC) format created by co-founders of sports betting giant FanDuel, has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round led by Placeholder VC. The funding will go toward furthering the DMC format and accelerating development of an open-source Vault protocol, according to a press release.
CoinDesk
DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin
MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink's smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker's DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
CoinDesk
Introducing CoinDesk’s First Web3 Newsletter: The Airdrop
Our weekly newsletter breaks down the biggest news related to internet culture, NFTs, DAOs and the metaverse that is pushing Web3 forward. We're excited to debut The Airdrop, our new weekly newsletter where we discuss the stories trending across Web3 that creators, collectors, builders and brands are buzzing about. While...
CoinDesk
OP Token Falls After Surprise Optimism Airdrop
Optimism Network conducted a surprise token airdrop Thursday, sending 11.7 million governance tokens to more than 300,000 wallets, according to ablog post by the layer 2 blockchain's caretaker group, Optimism Collective. Optimism's airdrop...
