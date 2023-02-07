The Next Godzilla & Kong MonsterVerse Will be Shot With Monster Tools: IMAX MSM and Panavised Canon 1200

Read full article on original website
French First Female Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
Sundance 2023’s Cinematographers: Shooting in Harsh Conditions
From forest conservator to cinematography, Diego Perez Romero made a long way till a film he shot was selected by the Sundance Film Festival 2023. In this interview, Romero elaborates on the challenges of shooting in harsh environments, the strengths of the Canon C70, and the lessons learned from filming a complex passion project. Good read ahead.
Director Ridley Scott Shot an Action Film Entirely on Galaxy S23 Ultra
Yet another impressive marketing maneuver, and this time by Samsung, that has recruited the acclaimed director, Ridley Scott, to shoot an action film using only the smartphone flagship, Galaxy S23 Ultra. What does Ridley Scott think about the S23 Ultra? Read below and watch the first film shot on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
