Man in custody after ambulance stolen from MetroHealth
A man is in custody after Cleveland police say he stole an ambulance from MetroHealth Medical Center Friday afternoon.
I-90 W reopened in Cleveland after crash
Authorities are on scene and working to clear a crash on I-90 westbound Saturday afternoon.
Suspect captured in Georgia nearly 2 weeks after 13-year-old boy dies in Bedford shooting
BEDFORD, Ohio — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy in Bedford last month. The Bedford Police Department announced new details in the case Friday morning, saying the suspect – identified as David Harden III – was captured in Martinez, Georgia, on Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
cleveland19.com
Woman crashes car into Westlake office building
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
WKYC
Suspect wanted after woman shot to death in Collinwood
Authorities believe the victim was shot by the father of her 7-year-old daughter. The child was allegedly taken from the scene but later found in Elyria.
PHOTOS: 2 seriously injured in fiery crash in Parma
Responders had to use hydraulics to cut a 19-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
News-Herald.com
Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation
A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
cleveland19.com
Man trapped, woman ejected from vehicle after crash in Parma
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) -Parma police said they believe speed was a factor in a two-car accident Wednesday afternoon that seriously injured both drivers. Parma police said just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a 19-year-old man was driving a Dodge Neon southbound on Hauserman Road and a 66-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Astrovan was attempting to make a left hand turn from Deborah Drive onto Hauserman Road.
37-year-old man allegedly killed by girlfriend in Cleveland Heights following 'altercation'
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was allegedly killed by his girlfriend on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. City officials told 3News that officers responded...
cleveland19.com
Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to lead investigation into reporter arrest at East Palestine briefing
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The investigation into the arrest of a NewsNation reporter during a train derailment briefing in East Palestine earlier this week will be conducted by the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to the Columbiana County Prosecutor's Office, the decision for the state to...
Cleveland man charged after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from store in Akron
CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from an Akron licensed firearms dealer in November. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Zaceeyon Teasley, whose last known address was in...
Road cleared after serious Parma crash
Parma Police and Parma Fire Departments are currently on scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles.
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly assaults stepdaughter, threatens her fiancé, flees area
HURON – Following an air and land search, a 58-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted his stepdaughter, threatened her fiancé, and then fled the area. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Camp Road house on Sunday...
cleveland19.com
2 arrested after Portage County K-9 helps find methamphetamine
CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County K-9 Hulk helped lead to over half a pound of methamphetamine being seized and the arrest of two people in a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office confirmed. K-9 Hulk’s handler conducted the traffic stop for a registration violation on SR-5 in Charlestown...
cleveland19.com
Energy drink robbery suspect spits in Family Dollar employee’s face, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of spitting in a Family Dollar employee’s face as he stole energy drinks is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The robbery happened around 4:30 pm. on Feb. 5 at 14035 Puritas Ave., according to police.
Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
News-Herald.com
Euclid Marc’s armed robber makes off with $136,000
On Feb. 5, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Euclid Police officers responded to a call at Marc’s Supermarket located at 22840 Lake Shore Blvd. for a report of a robbery. According to Euclid Police, the suspect took approximately $136,000 in cash. Dispatch provided a description of the suspect as an...
Man ejected from buggy after being hit by semi in Ohio
A man driving an Amish buggy was ejected from his vehicle Wednesday morning after failing to yield at an intersection, Orwell police confirmed to FOX 8.
WKYC
