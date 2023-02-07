ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman crashes car into Westlake office building

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
WESTLAKE, OH
News-Herald.com

Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation

A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man trapped, woman ejected from vehicle after crash in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) -Parma police said they believe speed was a factor in a two-car accident Wednesday afternoon that seriously injured both drivers. Parma police said just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a 19-year-old man was driving a Dodge Neon southbound on Hauserman Road and a 66-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Astrovan was attempting to make a left hand turn from Deborah Drive onto Hauserman Road.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
STARK COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly assaults stepdaughter, threatens her fiancé, flees area

HURON – Following an air and land search, a 58-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted his stepdaughter, threatened her fiancé, and then fled the area. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Camp Road house on Sunday...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 arrested after Portage County K-9 helps find methamphetamine

CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County K-9 Hulk helped lead to over half a pound of methamphetamine being seized and the arrest of two people in a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office confirmed. K-9 Hulk’s handler conducted the traffic stop for a registration violation on SR-5 in Charlestown...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Euclid Marc’s armed robber makes off with $136,000

On Feb. 5, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Euclid Police officers responded to a call at Marc’s Supermarket located at 22840 Lake Shore Blvd. for a report of a robbery. According to Euclid Police, the suspect took approximately $136,000 in cash. Dispatch provided a description of the suspect as an...
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy