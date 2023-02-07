ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Blake Dowling: Cyber emergency at Tallahassee Memorial

In Tallahassee, Florida on the evening of Feb. 2, a cybersecurity incident occurred at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. TMH is a 772-bed hospital that has been serving the region since 1948; I know everyone in Tallahassee has used their services or knows someone who has. I wrote a column last month...
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Shhh … this is a Piebrary!

Midtown Reader's newest venture will satisfy your sweet tooth. On Sunday, Tallahassee’s Midtown Reader is holding a pretty sweet event — literally. The locally owned independent bookstore will be holding a grand opening bash for its new addition, “Piebrary.”. The tasty portmanteau of “pie” and “library” is...
Catholic Bishops call on Governor to halt Dillbeck execution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops is calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to halt the execution of Donald Dillbeck and commute his sentence to life without parole. DeSantis signed Dillbeck’s death warrant last month and the twice-convicted killer is scheduled to die by lethal injection on...
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Perplexing Case of Florida's Longest-Serving Inmate | Part 2: Hard Time

This is Part 2 of a two-part story by Terence Cantarella. Click this link to read Part 1, "No Way Out." Nineteen-year-old Boast Laster arrived at Raiford Prison in North Florida on February 4, 1964. The huge complex, the largest in the state, was ringed by double fences topped with barbed wire and German shepherds that patrolled the area between them. Guards with rifles stood atop perimeter watchtowers.
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for a second time Thursday. Matthew Caylor, 47, who was a registered sex offender, raped and strangled Melinda Hinson at the Valu-Loge Motel more than 14 years ago. A maid found Hinson’s body underneath the bed two days later.
‘Florida Run for the Fallen’ will step off in Tallahassee on Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The third annual ‘Florida Run for the Fallen’ will start in Tallahassee on Friday morning and will end in Jacksonville on Sunday. The 170-mile trek is a tribute dedicated to honoring and remembering military servicemembers who died in more recent years during the War on Terror and in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and New Dawn.
These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update

With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
12 sentenced in connection with armed Florida drug trafficking organization

FLORIDA — A dozen people were sentenced this week in connection with an armed Florida drug trafficking organization. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan sentenced Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, both of Jacksonville, to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
“First Amendment rights are no less important indoors than outdoors” - protesters could lose access to FL Capital with proposed rules

The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage...
Downtown Tallahassee Homelessness Issue Reaches Critical Stage

An alert from the Tallahassee Police Department about a dangerous individual who was “harassing patrons and businesses in the downtown area” has prompted a twitter thread highlighting the impact of the homelessness issue on downtown Tallahassee. The alert – provided below – notes that the individual “may have been violent towards citizens..” Peter Schorcsh, the […]
Rattlers respond to DeSantis’ efforts to do away with DEI

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to defund diversity programs at the state’s public colleges and universities. DeSantis proposed cutting funding for all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs along with critical race theory teachings that are supported by state dollars. When DeSantis’ administration asked public colleges and universities...
FSU professor raising money to help with Turkey earthquake relief

Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed for a Tallahassee murder later this month. FHSAA votes to remove mandatory menstrual questions from medical exam for female athletes. Updated: 6 hours ago. “That type of private information should be a conversation that remains between the girl, the parent and a physician...
Replay: Full Court Friday (2/11)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more.
