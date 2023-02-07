ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Parents Beware: Look for Signal App on Teen’s Phones; 12 Bladen County Overdoses in January 2023

The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force continues the fight against overdoses and resumes educating the community. Dr. Teresa Duncan, Bladen County Health & Human Services Director, gave updates on grants and introduced the new Community Outreach and Resources Coordinator before emergency responders gave updates and warnings to the public at the task force meeting held on January 24, 2023 at Bladen Community College.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court

A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD is investigating a homicide

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a call reported a body. On February 11, around noon, WPD responded to the 800 block of South 14th Street after a call from someone reporting a body. Upon arrival, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
WALLACE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy