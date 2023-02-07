Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina felon gangster busted with 5 guns, including Glock, large capacity ammunition: Department of Justice
A convicted felon, that was also proved to be in a street gang, was convicted to four-and-a-half years in prison after multiple gun busts while out on multiple bonds.
WECT
FBI on Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off S.C. coast: ‘Much of the evidence remains underwater’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The process to recover all the evidence from the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the Myrtle Beach coast may take a long time, according to the FBI. Senior FBI officials familiar with the operation gave an overview on Thursday of the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is one of two women sentenced to prison for their management and involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation. According to a press release, they ran the parlor between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced to...
8 years in prison for NC man who robbed Carrabba’s restaurant, forced workers into closet, feds say
Prosecutors say Riley pulled a gun on an employee leaving the restaurant, forced his way inside and demanded the workers open the safe and empty the cash drawers.
WECT
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine, while...
PWC says Cumberland County residents might be paying more for utilities in a few months
PWC customers in the Fayetteville and larger Cumberland County area could be in for more rising energy costs.
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
bladenonline.com
Parents Beware: Look for Signal App on Teen’s Phones; 12 Bladen County Overdoses in January 2023
The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force continues the fight against overdoses and resumes educating the community. Dr. Teresa Duncan, Bladen County Health & Human Services Director, gave updates on grants and introduced the new Community Outreach and Resources Coordinator before emergency responders gave updates and warnings to the public at the task force meeting held on January 24, 2023 at Bladen Community College.
publicradioeast.org
NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court
A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
WECT
Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD is investigating a homicide
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a call reported a body. On February 11, around noon, WPD responded to the 800 block of South 14th Street after a call from someone reporting a body. Upon arrival, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
3 wanted, 2 in custody after man found dead in car in NC field, sheriff’s office says
A man's body was found inside a car on a field outside of Lumberton and three others are wanted, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
WECT
Sunset Beach Police Department: Speed limit reduced on Old Georgetown RD SW
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department wants drivers to be aware of a change to the speed limit on US 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Signs have been posted to reflect the change from 55 miles per hour signs to 45 miles per hour.
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WECT
CareYaya seeks to offer convenient, affordable home care services in Cape Fear area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Having an in-home caregiver just got a little easier, now that a new company has made it’s way to the Cape Fear area to provide convenient and affordable caregiving services. CareYaya, which launched in Chapel Hill a year and a half ago, recently expanded to...
2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
wpde.com
Chinese balloon clean up equipment stolen, search underway for vehicle: Police
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Myrtle Beach are looking for a vehicle and driver who they believe may have stolen equipment that was meant for the U.S. Navy in their effort to clean up debris from the Chinese balloon. Police said on Thursday while supplies...
Horry County man facing 2020 assault, 2022 attempted murder charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man is facing an assault charge from 2020 and an attempted murder charge from 2022, according to incident reports obtained by News13. Malik Alan Crawford, of Loris, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, along the 200 block of Green Sea Road, the report reads. Crawford allegedly shot […]
Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
North Carolina woman wins $100,000 after buying $20 scratch-off at convenience store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jean Hoover, of Fayetteville, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hoover bought her winning ticket from Fast Mart on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
