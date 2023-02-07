Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
Firefighters Responding to House Fire near Hegins
Firefighters are responding to a house fire near Hegins. Just after 7:00pm, emergency personnel were called to 425 South Goodspring Road, Hegins Township for a house fire. As crews arrived, a working fire was advised with fire on the first floor of the home. More information will be posted as...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: East Centre reopened after pedestrian struck
SHENANDOAH – One person was taken to a local hospital and a main thoroughfare in town is closed after an accident Saturday. Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the unit block of East Centre around midday Saturday. Police at the scene said East Centre Street...
Two hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Schuylkill County sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. State police say a car driving north along Route 61 and University Drive veered and crashed into a tree around 3 p.m. in North Manheim Township near Schuylkill Haven. A man and...
abc27.com
One dead after Route 30 crash in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
skooknews.com
Two Flown After Route 61 Crash near Schuylkill Haven
Two people were flown after a serious crash along Route 61 near Schuylkill Haven on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:00pm, Saturday, when an SUV traveling in the northbound lanes of Route 61 veered off the highway and into a tree in the area between the entrance to Penn State Schuylkill and the First United Church of Christ.
skooknews.com
Pedestrian Struck in Shenandoah
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in Shenandoah. The incident occurred just before 12:30pm in the Unit Block of East Centre Street near the intersection with Main Street. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. East Main Street was closed while the incident...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Borough Police: Woman robbed on North Bower
SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are investigating an apparent mugging on the east end. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of North Bower Street Thursday. A woman walking north was ambushed by a male who displayed a handgun in the waist of his pants. The woman initially...
skooknews.com
Ashland Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Ashland Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives. Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Nicholas Richard Holloman, 40, with a last known address of 608 Centre Street, Ashland, PA 17921, is wanted on an active...
One taken to hospital after Hazleton fire
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a fire in Hazleton. According to Hazleton Fire Chief Donald Leshko, the fire started at a home in the 500 block of Garfield Street around 9:30 a.m. Chief Leshko says three people were inside the home at the time of the […]
Driver killed in icy crash
Orangeville, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed when he crashed his pickup into a tree Thursday morning. Donald Hauck of Rohrsburg was driving on Rohrsburg Road near Belles Road in Orange Township around 7:20 a.m. when he lost control of his truck and struck a tree, said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Road conditions were rainy and icy at the time of the crash, he noted. The truck struck a tree before crashing down an embankment and coming to a stop. Hauck died of blunt force trauma, Reese said. Toxicology tests will be performed, but alcohol isn't suspected to be a factor in the crash, he said.
Two men arrested after Berwick shootout
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people who shot at each other at a home in Berwick Thursday morning. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue. Kieth Estep informed […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for This Week
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ------------------------------- Butler, Ryan, Mahanoy Twps. Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) and Exit 131 (PA 54) Type of work: Crack Sealing. Restriction: Northbound lane restriction. Start date: 2/13/23. Est completion date: 2/14/23. Restrictions in effect (time of day):...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Borough police seeking missing juvenile
SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are seeking a missing juvenile, Allyanna Valentine. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black boots. She is 5’4″ and approximately 110lbs. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Schuylkill County Communications Center at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for February 11th, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ---------------------------------------------------- , 94 of Shenandoah Heights passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital, Orwigsburg. Born in Shenandoah on July 8, 1928, he was a son of the late Edward and Frances (Zkosky) Hughes. He was a 1945...
Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
Caught on Camera: $1.5K reward for a car vandalism suspect
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business owner is offering a $1,500 reward for information on a suspect who he says used a hatchet to vandalize a car. Forrest Curran, a Shamokin resident, and owner of Alehouse Bar and Grill tell Eyewitness News Thursday night an unknown man used a hatchet and smashed the windshield […]
Two men charged in Berwick shooting
BERWICK — Two men were charged on allegations they shot at each other Thursday. Keith Allen Estep, 27, and Stevan Xaviar Mercado II, 27, both of 1908 Fairview Ave., were charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.
