Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

Fire damages two Beaumont apartment units Friday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two separate apartment units were heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning in Beaumont. Beaumont firefighters were sent to a fire at the Mosaic Apartments in the 2200 block of North 10th St at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning according to District Chief Scott Wheat of the Beaumont Fire Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Man charged in Livingston murder case

A Livingston man has been arrested and charged in a murder case from late last week in Polk County. Polk County Today is reporting that 67-year-old Michael David Treadway is accused of stabbing to death Michael Shane Treadway, 47, of Elgin. It’s unknown what relation the two men had to each other.
LIVINGSTON, TX
kjas.com

Another Dollar General has been hit by theives

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department say at least two more Dollar General Stores have been hit by burglars and there is evidence that indicates that the crimes might have been committed by the same suspects who recently broke into the location on Highway 63 west of Jasper. Officers...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Arrest Reports for 02/10/23

29183 M0051446 OPERATE BICYCLE @ NIGHT W/O A LIGHT/TRAFFIC VIOLATION. 26828 23-00071 ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL. 21613 TRKV20692 FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY. FM21-0146J4 BURGLARY OF HABITATION. FM21-0176J4 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT. FM21-0177J4 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ.
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders has been granted parole, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Cisco killed Marty LeBouef, Stacie Reeves and Nicole Guidry in July 1997. They were found in...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

