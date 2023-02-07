Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist hospitalized after IH-10 wreck Friday morning in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a wreck along Interstate 10 in Beaumont that backed up morning traffic while it was cleared. The wreck, involving the motorcycle, a car and a truck, happened just before 8 a.m. according to the Beaumont Police Department. A...
New autopsy results bring mother of Lumberton man who died in 2018 one step closer to closure
LUMBERTON, Texas — Kolby Kulhanek was 25 years old when deputies found his body near a dirt pit in October 2018. Jefferson County deputies flying the department's helicopter spotted him in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton. The Lumberton man had been missing for a week before his body was discovered.
Three victims expected to recover following overnight shooting at Port Arthur Townhomes
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three people are expected to recover following an overnight shooting in Port Arthur. Port Arthur Police officers responded to a 10:30 p.m. call Thursday night reporting shots fired near the Port Arthur Townhomes in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Drive. Police found two men suffering...
2nd hung jury declared in trial of man accused of 2019 Independence Day assault
ORANGE, Texas — A second hung jury has been declared in the trial of a Houston man accused of aggravated assault. Terrance Watson is charged with assaulting Nederland man Brandon Scott. The incident happened on July 4, 2019. On that day, Orange Police were called to the Home Depot...
kjas.com
Don't play hit and run with the sheriff's right hand
In you want to be involved in a hit and run incident, it might be a good idea not to be a good idea to hit a car that is not driven by the sheriff's administrative assistant and office manager. Jo Ann Sargent does not tote a gun, badge or...
KFDM-TV
Nederland PD asking for help in identifying a suspect following multiple thefts
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Police Department is asking for public help in identifying a suspect involved in multiple thefts. These surveillance images come from an incident on Februate 9th where the suspect stole cigarettes and other items from a Citgo on Nederland Avenue. If you know this person, please...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital with serious injuries following multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 62 near Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after three people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 62 near Mauriceville, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News. It happened Friday, February 10, 2023 shortly before 6:30 p.m. A Nissan passenger car was driving north on Highway...
Fire damages two Beaumont apartment units Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two separate apartment units were heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning in Beaumont. Beaumont firefighters were sent to a fire at the Mosaic Apartments in the 2200 block of North 10th St at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning according to District Chief Scott Wheat of the Beaumont Fire Department.
kjas.com
Man charged in Livingston murder case
A Livingston man has been arrested and charged in a murder case from late last week in Polk County. Polk County Today is reporting that 67-year-old Michael David Treadway is accused of stabbing to death Michael Shane Treadway, 47, of Elgin. It’s unknown what relation the two men had to each other.
kjas.com
Another Dollar General has been hit by theives
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department say at least two more Dollar General Stores have been hit by burglars and there is evidence that indicates that the crimes might have been committed by the same suspects who recently broke into the location on Highway 63 west of Jasper. Officers...
Minnesota death investigation involving Chambers Co. murder suspect Sarah Hartsfield reopens
Eyewitness News learned authorities in Minnesota will take another look at a case tied to a woman who is accused of causing the death of fifth and latest husband.
Deputies searching for two male suspects wanted for burglarizing Dollar General store in Jasper
JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding two suspected wanted in a burglary. It happened on February 6, 2023 at Dollar General, located at 12955 TX-63 W in Jasper. Deputies responded to an alarm in the early morning hours....
kjas.com
Arrest Reports for 02/10/23
29183 M0051446 OPERATE BICYCLE @ NIGHT W/O A LIGHT/TRAFFIC VIOLATION. 26828 23-00071 ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL. 21613 TRKV20692 FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY. FM21-0146J4 BURGLARY OF HABITATION. FM21-0176J4 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT. FM21-0177J4 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ.
Crash victim left with nearly $1M in bills after at-fault driver's insurance doesn't cover damage
Kimberly Orr-Gordwin's attorney said the at-fault driver's insurance only had the minimum amount, which could only cover $60,000 worth of damages.
Missing 12-year-old San Jacinto County girl found safe, sheriff's office says
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A missing girl out of San Jacinto County was found safe hours after she was reported missing Wednesday night. The sheriff's office said the 12-year-old, was last seen walking down her driveway in the Coldspring area. Authorities said she was searching for her phone after she got off the school bus.
Beaumont man gets 65 years for 2020 death of another Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison by a Jefferson County jury for the fatal 2020 shooting of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty, on Monday, of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont.
Orange County community raised more than $3K for deputy after tornado caused tree to fall on his house
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — More than two weeks ago, tornadoes touched down in Southeast Texas leaving certain areas severely damaged. Those living in Orange County are still dealing with the aftermath. No federal money has been issued to help mitigate the cleanup, but county officials and community members are...
Houston man killed after crashing into ditch during street race in Chambers County, deputies say
Deputies say a street race turned deadly when several sports cars were driving on I-10, and one of those drivers crashed to his death into a ditch in Chambers County.
KPLC TV
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders has been granted parole, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Cisco killed Marty LeBouef, Stacie Reeves and Nicole Guidry in July 1997. They were found in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Woman Went to a House to Clean It But Didn't Make It Out Alive
The owner of a cleaning company was found dead inside a new home she had been cleaning in the city of La Marque, southeast of Houston, according to NBC 5's sister station Telemundo Houston. The victim was identified as 57-year-old María Ríos. She was found by a construction...
