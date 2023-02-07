ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Authorities still looking for person who left horse to die on university campus; school releases new statement

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is still looking for the person who allegedly left a horse to die in front of Southern University Law Center Monday night. A spokesperson for the university said the horse was privately owned and that someone brought it to campus. An eyewitness told WBRZ the horse collapsed in front of the law center and the rider fled the scene before police showed up, leaving the animal to die.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies

DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck

ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 21, found shot to death in car on Greenwell Springs Road; deputies closed highway for hours

CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies closed off a highway for hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Roberto Ramos, Jr., was found dead in a vehicle around 2 p.m., near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Frenchtown Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the vehicle was found to the right of the roadway.
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Man accused of setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested for allegedly setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning. According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, Hammond firefighters responded to a car fire on Dillon Road. When investigators arrived and spoke to the car's owner, they learned she was the estranged wife of Troy Ross, 31, and that he had recently threatened her and her children.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Saturday showers couldn't keep people away from oldest parade in BR

BATON ROUGE - Despite the Saturday rain, floats and partygoers still rolled out to attend the Krewe of Mystique parade. Some light showers earlier in the day made it cold and dreary, but the streets in downtown Baton Rouge were still filled with people waiting to see one of the capital city's most historic krewes: Mystique de la Capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Crews respond to structure fire at warehouse off Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Airline Highway Saturday night. According to the SGFD, the fire was on the 11900 block of Lakeland Park Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.. Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of one of the businesses. Crews were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

No. 9 LSU gym loses at No. 5 Auburn, 197.750 to 197.500

BATON ROUGE - The LSU gym team had their second-best score of the season at Auburn, but it wasn't enough, as the other Tigers come away with the victory 197.750 to 197.500. Aleah Finnegan led the all-around scores with a 39.800, including a perfect 10 on the vault. Former Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee was right behind with an all-around score of 39.775. She also had a perfect 10 on bars and a career best 9.975 on the floor.
BATON ROUGE, LA

