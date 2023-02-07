Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Man accused of shooting into crowded bar after fight led to gunshots in parking lot
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a sports bar after a fight broke out in the parking lot early Sunday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it responded to the gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday at Tiger Paw Grill & Daiquiris on Coursey Boulevard, less than a mile away from Jones Creek Road.
wbrz.com
Police make arrests in mass shooting at BR nightclub; gunmen reportedly snuck weapons in through patio fence
BATON ROUGE - Police announced two arrests Friday in a shooting that left a dozen people hurt at a Baton Rouge nightclub last month, adding that investigators are still working to find two other people responsible for the attack. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the arrests late Friday night....
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish Council decides controversial drug can still be sold in the parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - After talks of banning the controversial drug, Livingston Parish has decided to allow kratom to still be sold. Thursday night, Councilman Shane Mack lead the charge to ban the sale of the drug, saying it can lead to people getting hooked on it. "The DEA drug fact...
wbrz.com
Authorities still looking for person who left horse to die on university campus; school releases new statement
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is still looking for the person who allegedly left a horse to die in front of Southern University Law Center Monday night. A spokesperson for the university said the horse was privately owned and that someone brought it to campus. An eyewitness told WBRZ the horse collapsed in front of the law center and the rider fled the scene before police showed up, leaving the animal to die.
wbrz.com
Student removed from classroom Friday after bringing airsoft gun to Pointe Coupee high school
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A student was removed from a high school classroom Friday after administration learned they brought an airsoft gun to campus. The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board said the administration and school resource officer at Livonia High learned before dismissal that an unidentified student had a weapon.
wbrz.com
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies
DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
wbrz.com
Ponchatoula hopes community efforts will allow beloved gator to stick around
PONCHATOULA – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up a Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
wbrz.com
Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck
ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
wbrz.com
Brawl in high school hall captured on video; EBR schools say protocols were followed
BATON ROUGE - Parents of students at Woodlawn High School allege school administration ignored their requests for meetings after fights broke out during school hours. That's not all: They also say there's been disparity in the discipline that's implemented, depending on whom the children are and their race. The videos...
wbrz.com
Man, 21, found shot to death in car on Greenwell Springs Road; deputies closed highway for hours
CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies closed off a highway for hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Roberto Ramos, Jr., was found dead in a vehicle around 2 p.m., near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Frenchtown Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the vehicle was found to the right of the roadway.
wbrz.com
Broken sidewalk could be homeowner's responsibility to fix, according to city-parish ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A man sought help from the city-parish about a broken sidewalk in front of his home and now says that the parish is telling him to either make the repairs himself, or face a fine. A few months ago, Dolen Dunn called the city about his broken...
wbrz.com
Man accused of setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested for allegedly setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning. According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, Hammond firefighters responded to a car fire on Dillon Road. When investigators arrived and spoke to the car's owner, they learned she was the estranged wife of Troy Ross, 31, and that he had recently threatened her and her children.
wbrz.com
Video shows middle school basketball coach threatening student; school system investigating
BATON ROUGE - A middle school girls' basketball game turned ugly last month when the coach was caught threatening and cursing at a student on video. The incident happened Jan. 26 at CSAL Charter Middle School. According to coach Marcus Lollis, a 13-year-old boy was bullying his 7-year-old son and had thrown him out of the bleachers multiple times.
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for pair caught on camera using chain, truck to rip ATM from store early Friday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a pair of suspects who were caught on video breaking into a corner store before using their truck to rip an ATM out of the business. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway around 1:54 a.m. Friday.
wbrz.com
Saturday showers couldn't keep people away from oldest parade in BR
BATON ROUGE - Despite the Saturday rain, floats and partygoers still rolled out to attend the Krewe of Mystique parade. Some light showers earlier in the day made it cold and dreary, but the streets in downtown Baton Rouge were still filled with people waiting to see one of the capital city's most historic krewes: Mystique de la Capital.
wbrz.com
Crews respond to structure fire at warehouse off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Airline Highway Saturday night. According to the SGFD, the fire was on the 11900 block of Lakeland Park Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.. Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of one of the businesses. Crews were...
wbrz.com
No. 20 LSU softball opens season with 11-3 win against New Mexico
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team opened the season with an 11-3 win in six innings against New Mexico on Friday night. Senior Ali Kilponen threw six innings, gave up three runs and had seven strikeouts in the win. The Tiger bats were on fire, having 16 hits. Shortstop...
wbrz.com
No. 9 LSU gym loses at No. 5 Auburn, 197.750 to 197.500
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gym team had their second-best score of the season at Auburn, but it wasn't enough, as the other Tigers come away with the victory 197.750 to 197.500. Aleah Finnegan led the all-around scores with a 39.800, including a perfect 10 on the vault. Former Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee was right behind with an all-around score of 39.775. She also had a perfect 10 on bars and a career best 9.975 on the floor.
wbrz.com
Developers adding more residential space to downtown BR, aiming to boost economy
BATON ROUGE - The old Chase Tower in downtown Baton Rouge is almost completely renovated. What once was strictly office space at I Rivermark Centre has been transformed into a multi-use building that features luxury apartments, amenities, offices and commercial spaces. Its sister tower, II Rivermark Centre, is all commercial spaces.
wbrz.com
LSU basketball drops 12th straight game, loses to Texas A&M 74-62
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their 12th straight game as Texas A&M came into Baton Rouge and snagged a 74-62 win. The Tigers struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half, shooting 26% from the floor, and going 3 for 14 from deep. But in...
