TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Three firefighters were taken to Helen Keller Hospital for burn treatment after battling a fire Saturday morning in Tuscumbia. WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, reports that dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene of an apartment fire around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Tuscumbia Fire Chief David Pate says the flames had already breached the roof when crews arrived at Colonial Gardens Apartment.

TUSCUMBIA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO