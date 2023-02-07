ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

WAFF

Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal

‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers with the Moulton Police...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire

A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 9 hours ago. New documents have provided more information on the...
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen charged as adult in 2021 fatal shooting at Florence apartment complex

A 17-year-old charged with capital murder will now face that charge as an adult. Florence Police on Wednesday identified Quearus Ashton Coffey the juvenile arrested shortly after 19-year-old Miguel Antonio Adame was fatally shot. The shooting happened in August 2021 at Quail Run Apartments in Florence. Coffey was indicted by...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Multiple firefighters injured in Tuscumbia apartment fire

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Three firefighters were taken to Helen Keller Hospital for burn treatment after battling a fire Saturday morning in Tuscumbia. WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, reports that dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene of an apartment fire around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Tuscumbia Fire Chief David Pate says the flames had already breached the roof when crews arrived at Colonial Gardens Apartment.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton Police: Woman charged after leading officer on chase

A woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove her SUV into a person’s yard and led a chase through Lawrence County. Moulton Police Department Officer Epifania DeJoya responded to a call about a disorderly female. Police said a caller told them the woman “was driving a white SUV into his yard, spinning tires, and yelling obscenities.”
MOULTON, AL
AL.com

Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama

Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
CHEROKEE, AL

