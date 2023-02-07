ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Wayzata Chilly Open is this weekend on Lake Minnetonka

A golf tournament held on a frozen Lake Minnetonka is this weekend in Wayzata, featuring 2,000 golfers chipping their way down a snowy, icy course. The popular winter event that got its start in the 1980s also features other activities, including yoga in the snow, a chili competition, and a Friday night party. Some video footage was provided by Austin Hilgenberg.
WAYZATA, MN
fox9.com

4 teenagers involved in fatal crash on Highway 61 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four teenagers were involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash in St. Paul late Friday night, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol report says a car with a 16-year-old driver and three 17-year-old passengers were heading northbound at a "high rate of speed" on Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road just after 11 p.m. when it veered off the roadway.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis police searching for stolen vehicle with child inside

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is requesting help searching for a vehicle that was stolen with a child inside Saturday night. The vehicle is a 2013 light blue Mazda 5 with license plate FXA996. The car was stolen around 7 p.m. at 1300 Lake Street East. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis police investigate shooting at Uptown diner

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting inside a restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown midday Thursday left two people injured. According to Minneapolis Police, just after noon, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1300 Lagoon Ave., the listed address for the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis. At the scene, our cameras saw investigators going in and out of the restaurant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Mounds View police searching for shooting suspect

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mounds View police are searching for a suspect they believe to be involved in a shooting early Thursday morning. According to the Mounds View Police Department, at around 4:34 a.m. officers were called to the 5400 block of Landmark Circle after a 911 hang-up call.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
fox9.com

1,200+ fentanyl pills seized in south Minneapolis drug bust

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A multi-agency effort resulted in the seizure of more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and half a dozen weapons during a raid in Minneapolis, according to an announcement from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). The Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) and Emergency Services Unit (ESU)...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Isanti man to plead guilty for the murder of Amada Jo Vangrinsven

ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of killing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven in August 2021 after her body was found buried on his property filed paperwork to enter a guilty plea. Richard Melvin Peterson II, 38, of Isanti, will plead guilty to second-degree murder with intent in the...
ISANTI, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy