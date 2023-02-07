Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attackMsBirgithMinneapolis, MN
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Closing of East St Paul's Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery (November 21, 1997)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox9.com
Harry Potter Night, Pride Night among the theme nights for Twins 2023 season
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thursday the Minnesota Twins announced their Theme Nights for the upcoming season and it is packed with events. Along with the perennial nights honoring local colleges and universities, the Twins are hosting some nights that are sure to bring the costumes. Harry Potter night is Aug....
fox9.com
Minnesota activist turned author releases new book during Black History Month
(FOX 9) - A prominent fixture on the front lines of the social justice movement, local attorney and activist, Nekima Levy Armstrong is now an author. She’s written her first children’s book. Scheduled for release during Black History Month, the book is titled, "J is for Justice." FOX...
fox9.com
Wayzata Chilly Open is this weekend on Lake Minnetonka
A golf tournament held on a frozen Lake Minnetonka is this weekend in Wayzata, featuring 2,000 golfers chipping their way down a snowy, icy course. The popular winter event that got its start in the 1980s also features other activities, including yoga in the snow, a chili competition, and a Friday night party. Some video footage was provided by Austin Hilgenberg.
fox9.com
Resource center opens at troubled Minneapolis intersection that's making a transformation
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A resource center at one of Minneapolis' most troubled intersections appears to be making a difference as the area with a reputation for violence is starting to make some real progress towards peace. The group "We Push for Peace" has helped to rid the intersection at...
fox9.com
New videos show the moments leading to Deshaun Hill's senseless killing in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - On the one-year anniversary of the murder of star North High quarterback Deshaun Hill in Minneapolis, new videos released by the courts show the moments leading up to Hill's senseless killing. The videos were shown in court as Hill's killer, Cody Fohrenkam, was convicted of murder...
fox9.com
FOX 9's Ian Leonard Polar Plunge at Lake Waconia
FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard joined other Minnesotans who braved the cold water during Saturday's polar plunge at Lake Waconia for the Special Olympics. The event raised over $200,000 today.
fox9.com
Local author discusses new children's book inspired by his niece
A dad from Eagan wrote his first children's book inspired by his niece about a spunky girl who works through challenges, finds solutions despite being small, and inspires big things. Regan Slays the Dragon by Jim Carlson will be available on Feb. 20.
fox9.com
Anoka ammunition site workers' children should be tested for lead: MDH
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota health officials are urging workers at the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka to have their children tested after several children in separate homes were found to have elevated blood lead levels. In a news release on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said...
fox9.com
4 teenagers involved in fatal crash on Highway 61 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four teenagers were involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash in St. Paul late Friday night, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol report says a car with a 16-year-old driver and three 17-year-old passengers were heading northbound at a "high rate of speed" on Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road just after 11 p.m. when it veered off the roadway.
fox9.com
Minneapolis police searching for stolen vehicle with child inside
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is requesting help searching for a vehicle that was stolen with a child inside Saturday night. The vehicle is a 2013 light blue Mazda 5 with license plate FXA996. The car was stolen around 7 p.m. at 1300 Lake Street East. The...
fox9.com
Minneapolis police investigate shooting at Uptown diner
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting inside a restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown midday Thursday left two people injured. According to Minneapolis Police, just after noon, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1300 Lagoon Ave., the listed address for the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis. At the scene, our cameras saw investigators going in and out of the restaurant.
fox9.com
Bell Lofts: After outcry, landlord agrees to return deposits; residents still want investigation
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After the residents of a condemned North Minneapolis apartment building spoke out against their landlord for a FOX 9 story — alleging he failed to return their deposits and had a long history of ignoring urgent maintenance needs — his property management company emailed tenants a letter Friday saying their deposits would be returned.
fox9.com
School bus stop arm cameras already making a difference in New Prague
NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (FOX 9) - One Minnesota school district has already found success in holding drivers accountable when they drive past school buses, thanks to a state grant project. The state has awarded millions of dollars in grant money to school districts to install cameras on school bus stop...
fox9.com
Dozens of illegal firearms recovered during search warrant in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement seized dozens of illegal firearms and drugs while executing search warrants in Hennepin County as part of an ongoing investigation. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement executed a search warrant in Brooklyn Park and recovered 24 illegally possessed firearms and...
fox9.com
Mounds View police searching for shooting suspect
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mounds View police are searching for a suspect they believe to be involved in a shooting early Thursday morning. According to the Mounds View Police Department, at around 4:34 a.m. officers were called to the 5400 block of Landmark Circle after a 911 hang-up call.
fox9.com
1,200+ fentanyl pills seized in south Minneapolis drug bust
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A multi-agency effort resulted in the seizure of more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and half a dozen weapons during a raid in Minneapolis, according to an announcement from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). The Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) and Emergency Services Unit (ESU)...
fox9.com
Isanti man to plead guilty for the murder of Amada Jo Vangrinsven
ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of killing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven in August 2021 after her body was found buried on his property filed paperwork to enter a guilty plea. Richard Melvin Peterson II, 38, of Isanti, will plead guilty to second-degree murder with intent in the...
Comments / 0