BBC
Great Yarmouth: Clear-up begins after World War Two bomb explodes
Clear-up operations are under way after a World War Two bomb exploded while work was carried out to defuse it. Army specialists were attempting to disarm the device at Bollards Quay in Great Yarmouth on Friday when an unplanned detonation happened at about 17:00 GMT. People on social media said...
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
BBC
Man who fled Scotland with young boy for 10 years is jailed
A man who abducted a young boy from Scotland and took him to Malaysia for 10 years has been jailed. Scott Forbes, 62, admitted flying from Aberdeen with the boy in April 2012, and only returning with him last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Forbes had concerns for the boy's...
BBC
Former diplomat claims to have SNP MP's hacked emails
A former diplomat has claimed to have obtained an SNP MP's stolen emails. Craig Murray said he secured Stewart McDonald's emails after making a number of inquiries but had no involvement in the initial hack. Mr Murray has now vowed to publish material which he deems to be non-personal and...
BBC
Edinburgh flight's emergency landing as flames shoot from wing
Passengers on a flight from Edinburgh saw flames shoot from a wing as their plane was forced into an emergency landing minutes after take-off. Delta Airlines flight DAL209 to New York quickly diverted to land at Prestwick after suffering engine problems. Footage has emerged on social media of flames around...
