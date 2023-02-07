Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police chief proposes oversight review board; but he would pick the members
The Fort Worth police chief is facing pushback for proposing to appoint his own community police review board. Critics are worried there will not be enough diversity or independence for a panel that could ultimately shape police policy.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth lawmaker pushing to make gambling legal in Texas
A Fort Worth Republican is behind a new push to legalize casino gambling in our state. State Rep. Charlie Green is calling for a vote in November. Texas Tribune's political correspondent Patrick Svitek talks about the legislation.
fox4news.com
Plano ISD: Former teacher accused of criminal incident with student
PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD says one of its teachers has been fired after a former student came forward with allegations of criminal behavior. The district says a former student came forward with accusations of "inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior" by Michael Lloyd. The incident allegedly occurred between 2005 and...
Appeals court dismisses former Fort Worth Police Chief Fitzgerald's wrongful termination lawsuit
An appeals court has overturned a trial judge and dismissed the wrongful termination suit brought against Fort Worth by former police chief Joel Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was fired in 2019 after four years on the job
fox4news.com
Grand re-opening celebration held for Dallas ISD schools destroyed by 2019 tornado
DALLAS - A grand reopening celebration was held Saturday for two schools in Dallas that were destroyed by a tornado in 2019. The schools, Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy, now have state of the art campuses for students and educators to enjoy. "Because I think...
New legislation seeks to change Texas Constitution, legalize casino gambling, sports betting
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under new legislation filed by State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth.He filed HJR 97, which lays out a framework that would lead to a change to the Texas Constitution.Geren said, "I think it's something we need. We're losing billions of dollars to Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada."His joint resolution would also allow for two casino resorts in the Houston area and one such resort in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen.Geren said, "Not just casinos, but fabulous hotels,...
fox4news.com
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD takes steps to address student fentanyl abuse following overdose deaths
CARROLLTON, Texas - The Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District wants to educate families about the dangers of fentanyl after several recent student overdose deaths. Two adults were arrested this week and accused of running a fentanyl ring near several schools in Carrollton. The Drug Enforcement Administration said three teens who...
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour Pay
Good news for people in Dallas County with some great job opportunities opening up with Walmart. The retail giant is opening a 730,000-square-foot automated grocery distribution center south of Dallas in Lancaster this year and has 500 new jobs that need filling.
keranews.org
Fort Worth’s oldest airport counts on $170 million plan for continued growth, success
Nearly a century old, Meacham International Airport has catered to many — from airmail routes and passenger flights to a stop for Navy fighters and bombers during World War II. Today, it mostly serves private and business flights. Despite sometimes living in the shadow of its newer sister airports,...
dallasexpress.com
Former Local Attorney Jailed
A former Denton attorney has been jailed due to alleged crimes of theft and misappropriation. Rodney William Haire, a former personal injury attorney, was sent to Denton County Jail on January 12. Haire is charged with one count of alleged theft of property over $300,000 and one count of misappropriating over $300,000 in client funds, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Each of the charges is a first-degree felony.
fox4news.com
No threat found after Dallas County HHS building evacuated due to false alarm
DALLAS - A reported shooting forced the evacuation of the Dallas County Health and Human Services Building late Thursday afternoon. No threat was found, but it was a tense situation just three months after a deadly shooting at the medical examiner's office. The call was originally reported at 2:54 p.m....
fox4news.com
Dallas County HHS building locked down over report of active shooter, no threat found
The Dallas County Health and Human Services building was locked down Thursday afternoon, after a county employee reported what sounded like gunshots. No threat has been found at this time.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MBAGWUH, VICTORIA; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD;...
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial: Family members of victims address Richard Acosta
Richard Acosta was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting on Dec. 26, 2021 that killed 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala. His son, Abel Acosta, has been identified as the suspected shooter.
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
fox4news.com
New construction on Fort Worth's University Drive will bring traffic delays
FORT WORTH, Texas - Construction starts Monday on a Fort Worth road project designed to improve safety on a busy university boulevard. The project will add a median, bike lanes and a traffic signal, but it means drivers should be prepared for some traffic delays during construction. One of the...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 220 Overton Road
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to multiple burglaries, two on Main Street, between Jan. 30-Feb. 5
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary and theft incidents between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, according to Community Crime Map data. Data indicates police responded to a burglary at a convenience store on the 6800 block of Main St., reported for 2:20 a.m. Feb. 5.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Over 20 people arrested, charged in East Texas PPP-related fraud
SHERMAN, Texas — Twenty-three people are caught in the crosshairs of a federal indictment, charged with a money laundering conspiracy in East Texas. “The source of the laundered funds is alleged to include fraud based on business email compromise, romance scams, unemployment insurance fraud, and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) fraud, and is alleged to be more than $3.5 million,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Comments / 0