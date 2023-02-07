Testimony continued Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Richard Acosta, the father of a teenager accused of shooting and killing three other teens at a Garland convenience store. Prosecutors say Acosta drove his son, Abel Acosta, 14, to commit the murders on Dec. 26, 2021, and they allege that he knew what would happen. The defense argues that Richard had no idea what would happen on the night of the shooting.

3 DAYS AGO