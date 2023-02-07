ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Navarro County man kills twin 12-year-old daughters before committing suicide, deputies say

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas - Authorities say a North Texas father murdered his twin 12-year-old girls and then committed suicide. It happened Friday morning in Navarro County. Sheriff's deputies say a woman called to report she'd had a disagreement with her husband and left their home in the Brushie Prairie community. When she returned hours later, she heard a gunshot and left again to call police.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 220 Overton Road

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

North Texas Capital Murder Trial Continues

Testimony continued Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Richard Acosta, the father of a teenager accused of shooting and killing three other teens at a Garland convenience store. Prosecutors say Acosta drove his son, Abel Acosta, 14, to commit the murders on Dec. 26, 2021, and they allege that he knew what would happen. The defense argues that Richard had no idea what would happen on the night of the shooting.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself

A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX

