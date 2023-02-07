Read full article on original website
Jury finds Garland man guilty of capital murder for his role in deadly 2021 shooting
A Dallas County jury found a Garland man guilty of capital murder for his role in a deadly shooting that took place in December 2021. Richard Acosta faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial: Jury finds Richard Acosta guilty of capital murder
Richard Acosta was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting on Dec. 26, 2021 that killed 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala. Acosta's son, Abel Acosta, has been identified as the shooter.
Jury Deliberates Fate of Man Accused of Helping Son, 14, Carry Out Deadly Ambush
The fate of a Garland father accused of helping his 14-year-old son carry out a deadly ambush in 2021 is now in the hands of a Dallas County jury. Richard Acosta Jr. is charged with capital murder for the shooting at a Garland convenience store that claimed the lives of three teens on Dec. 26, 2021.
Father of Texas teen accused in triple murder found guilty of capital murder for driving getaway car
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The father of an accused shooter who was himself charged with capital murder for allegedly driving the getaway vehicle was found guilty of capital murder on Friday afternoon. Richard Acosta Jr. was accused of driving his son, Abel Acosta, to the Garland store where he...
Garland Convenience Store Shooting: Accused shooter’s father found guilty, sentenced to life in prison
Richard Acosta was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting on Dec. 26, 2021 that killed 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala. The accused shooter, Abel Acosta, is still on the run.
Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
3 arrested, 1 wanted after victim seriously injured in robbery in Fort Worth, police say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects are in custody, and one is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that resulted in serious injuries for a victim in Fort Worth, officials say. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWDP) said after two of the suspects were involved in a drive-by...
Carrollton suspect accused of leading fentanyl ring that led to deaths of students appears in court
CARROLLTON, Texas - One of the two people arrested for reportedly dealing deadly drugs to middle and high school students faced a judge in federal court Friday. The drugs were tied to ten overdoses in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Magaly Mejia Cano waived her right to a probable cause hearing. Cameras...
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial Day 3: Accused shooter's father breaks down on the stand
DALLAS - Testimony continued in the capital murder trial of Richard Acosta, the father of a teenager accused of shooting and killing three other teens at a Garland convenience store. On Thursday, the prosecution and defense questioned Detective Lucas Shupe, who testified that Richard appeared to be "casing" the convenience...
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial: Defense gives passionate closing argument
The defense team for Richard Acosta gives a passionate closing argument to the jury, urging them to find their client not guilty. The prosecution argued that Acosta served as the getaway driver for his son in a shooting that killed 3 teens in a Garland convenience store.
14-Year-Old Sentenced to 26 Years for Shooting, Killing Man at Fort Worth Grocery Store
A 14-year-old has been sentenced to 26 years for shooting and killing a man outside of a Fort Worth grocery store last summer. In the eight months since Spenser Slavik, 36, was killed, his friend Travis Dehorney still has questions. “I ask God every day why he sent someone to...
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
Navarro County man kills twin 12-year-old daughters before committing suicide, deputies say
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas - Authorities say a North Texas father murdered his twin 12-year-old girls and then committed suicide. It happened Friday morning in Navarro County. Sheriff's deputies say a woman called to report she'd had a disagreement with her husband and left their home in the Brushie Prairie community. When she returned hours later, she heard a gunshot and left again to call police.
Homicide at 220 Overton Road
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
North Texas Capital Murder Trial Continues
Testimony continued Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Richard Acosta, the father of a teenager accused of shooting and killing three other teens at a Garland convenience store. Prosecutors say Acosta drove his son, Abel Acosta, 14, to commit the murders on Dec. 26, 2021, and they allege that he knew what would happen. The defense argues that Richard had no idea what would happen on the night of the shooting.
Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself
A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
FROST, Texas (KWTX) - The man who allegedly shot his two twin daughters dead before killing himself on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Navarro County was identified by the sheriff’s office on Friday as Larry Thompson. KWTX independently confirmed the slain girls were Nevaeh and Heaven Sadler. A GoFundMe account...
White Settlement man convicted of murdering his roommate in 2019
The White Settlement man accused of murdering his roommate has now been convicted. In 2019, the body of Erik Fernandez was found in his bedroom at the apartment he shared with Jeffrey Cory
Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster
OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
Arlington police searching for men wanted for string of vehicle burglaries
Arlington police need your help identifying two men wanted for a string of vehicle burglaries in December. In one case, police say one of the thieves used a gun on a man who tried to stop one of the burglaries.
