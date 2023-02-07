Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Deputy Will Halverson, former Coggon Casey’s employees testify in Stanley Donahue trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Deputy shot during an armed robbery a year and a half ago took the stand this afternoon, testifying in the trial of the man accused of trying to kill him. Jurors also heard from the two Casey’s employees who were in the store at the time of the robbery and shooting in June of 2021.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to arson, animal cruelty
First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk. First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at the newly-released spring flood outlook for eastern Iowa and its rivers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is demanding answers following the case of a woman mistakenly...
KCRG.com
Opening statements to begin in trial for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy
Count the Kicks says the stillbirth rate in 2021 for Black Women in Iowa was three times more than any other race. Testimony begins in trial for man charged with shooting Linn County deputy. Updated: 1 hour ago. Testimony began today in the trial for a man charged with shooting...
KCRG.com
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
iheart.com
Eastern Iowa Man's Murder Conviction Overturned
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik. The court issued an opinion today (Wednesday), which said the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations. In July...
KCRG.com
Fairfax mayor set to resign at February meeting, citing medical concerns
FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - The mayor of Fairfax will step down from his position this week, according to the city’s upcoming meeting agenda. Bernie Frieden submitted a letter of resignation to the city council, effective Tuesday, Feb. 14. Frieden cited medical issues that are affecting his physical and mental health as the reason for leaving the job.
KCRG.com
Supporters release balloons on weekend of Devonna Walker's birthday
A Swisher family is getting a little extra help after a fire damaged their home in September. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick reports. First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson discusses a couple of nice days ahead, followed by a couple of active days. Kernels' host family program seeking new membership. Updated:...
Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
KCRG.com
Appeals court overturns Blahnik murder conviction
From latte foam to cancer treatments: Univ. of Iowa researchers find potential in new study. Scientists at the University of Iowa are using culinary arts techniques to fight cancer. The inspiration from this research came from common foods like whipped cream, pop rocks or the foam on top of a latte.
KCRG.com
Community holds fundraiser to help Swisher fire victims
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson discusses a couple of nice days ahead, followed by a couple of active days. Kernels' host family program seeking new membership. Updated: 2 hours ago. It's only February but the Cedar Rapids Kernels are already preparing for the 2023 season: They're looking for...
KCRG.com
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between two vehicles resulted in the deaths of two people Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:06 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Boulevard SW and Wiley Boulevard SW. Officers arrived and located a sedan and a pickup truck that had collided.
superhits106.com
Loras College Student Apparently Hit By Train
Authorities have confirmed that a person was injured earlier this week in an apparent train strike. 21 year old Jayden Upton, a Loras College student from Rock Island, Illinois, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced trauma care. According to Dubuque police, officials responded at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the area under the Third Street bridge near U.S. Highway 61/151 for a report of someone yelling for help. Police found Upton lying along the Canadian National Railway tracks. A report says Upton was conscious and alert but had sustained severe injuries to his left arm and leg due to an apparent train strike. The Canadian National Police Service is investigating the incident.
KCRG.com
Kernels' host family program seeking new membership
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson discusses a couple of nice days ahead, followed by a couple of active days. A Swisher family is getting a little extra help after a fire damaged their home in September. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick reports. Supporters release balloons on weekend of Devonna Walker's...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced to 5 years after Walmart riot
A 22-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury Friday in Scott County Court, where he appeared with his attorney. He also was fined $1,025.
KCRG.com
Linn County organizations address food insecurity
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Food security is a leading public health issue in Linn County. That issue was the focus of Friday’s meeting with Linn County Public Health, HACAP and the Catherine McAuley Center, among other organizations. One of their goals is to create a website where people...
KCRG.com
Marion approves creating plans in case of an emergency
Marion, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion City Council approved a strategy to respond to natural disasters that might hit in the future. The city approved both an Emergency Operations Plan & Continuity of Operations Plan. The Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) is a plan of action, which includes structure and processes...
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
KCRG.com
City High and Williamsburg among Eastern Iowa teams on the podium at state swimming
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City High’s duo of Joe Polyak and John Weigel each grabbed first place finishes Saturday. Polyak won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:48.94. He also took second in the 100-yard breaststroke. Weigel, a senior in his final state meet, beat his...
KCRG.com
Program helps rebuild houses and people’s lives in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A program in Cedar Rapids is helping men rebuild their lives by rebuilding homes. Hope Community Development Association just completed a house that sat as a neighborhood eyesore for years. Hope CDA works to help men impacted by addiction or who have served jail time, restore...
Comments / 1