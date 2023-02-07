ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Lee Anderson: new Tory deputy chair is one-man controversy machine

By Peter Walker Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hY3OJ_0kfFWdI400
Lee Anderson Photograph: PjrNews/Alamy

While Rishi Sunak’s decision to appoint Lee Anderson as the Conservative party deputy chair will doubtless cheer a number of Anderson’s “red wall” colleagues, it is also fair to say at least some fellow Tory MPs will have their head in their hands at the news.

The political logic is obvious. The new party chair, Greg Hands, is the long-serving MP for a central London constituency and a former banker. Anderson, who began his working life as a miner, took his Nottinghamshire constituency of Ashfield from Labour in 2019.

The worries about Anderson are less what he represents than what he is: a one-man controversy machine, whose trenchant views on the world are presented as unvarnished common sense but are seen by sceptics as performative and unnecessarily divisive.

A former Labour councillor and office worker for Gloria De Piero, the Labour MP he replaced in Ashfield, Anderson achieved notoriety even before entering parliament with a Facebook video diatribe about nuisance tenants on a local housing estate.

These, Anderson opined , should be made to live “in a tent in the middle of a field” and pick vegetables for 12 hours a day before a cold shower.

Subsequently trailed by a camera crew around his constituency, Anderson won support for these views from a man on the doorstep – but his microphone revealed the would-be MP had apparently phoned the man in advance, telling him to “make out you know who I am, that you know I’m the candidate but not that you are a friend”.

An enthusiastic culture warrior, Anderson became the subject of some internet mockery after pledging to boycott televised matches by the England men’s football team at the 2021 Euros tournament because players took the knee before matches.

To many critics, including numerous opposition MPs, Anderson is known as “30p Lee” for another outspoken intervention , in which he argued that food bank users did not understand how to budget, and that entire, nutritious meals could be cooked for 30p a time.

Reiterating the point, Anderson tweeted the example of his assistant , who he said could manage fine on a modest salary in London. Others noted that the assistant was helped by the fact she was single, without dependants and lived in a shared property.

Sunak’s team may argue that such comments mainly anger those who would be unlikely to support the party anyway, and help to fire up the more traditionalist activist base.

Others would point to two pitfalls. One is the ample evidence that presenting the Tory party in an Anderson-filtered light repels many of the more moderate Conservative voters in places where the party faces an increasingly strong challenge from the Liberal Democrats.

The second is that Anderson has form for directing his invective at all quarters – including the government. It is little more than a week ago that leaked messages from a Conservative MPs’ WhatsApp group showed Anderson castigating Sunak and his ministers for failing to robustly tackle small boats crossing the Channel.

“It’s like the band on the Titanic. Playing the same tune and ignoring the obvious,” he told the Common Sense Group of MPs, adding that any civil servants who obstructed efforts to reduce migration should be seen as having committed “treason”.

One of the usual roles of a party deputy chair is to go on the media and promote the government. If Anderson is trusted to do this – by no means certain – it will definitely not be boring. Many Conservative MPs worry it will also end badly, and quickly.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘He’s a bit of a prat’: voters in Ashfield turn on Lee Anderson

Depending on your political instincts he’s a prime candidate for the “worst man in Britain”, no-nonsense voice of the people, or pugnacious darling of the Tory right. Lee Anderson defends his inability to swerve controversy by claiming that what might make parliamentarians blanch, the people of Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, unequivocally back.
The Guardian

Toronto mayor quits after admitting affair with former staffer

The mayor of Toronto has resigned, shortly after the Toronto Star newspaper reported he had an affair with a former staff member. John Tory, 68, acknowledged the relationship in a statement announcing his departure, saying it had ended earlier this year and the employee had left city hall. Tory did...
The Guardian

Putin is gambling on the west growing impatient with Ukraine. We have to prove him wrong

The image was stunning, the optics perfect: a war leader addressing the nation in an ancient hall, the rays of stained-glass sunlight all but crowning him with a halo. And yet there was something wrong with that picture. Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not stiffening the resolve of his own people, who after a year of war, bereavement and pain might be forgiven for losing heart. Rather, he was in Westminster to steady the nerves of British politicians – and, later, European ones – to ensure they do not abandon a fight that has cost them so much less.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

‘Have we no dignity left?’: the Turkish town forced to dig itself out from the rubble

For 60 hours, Barış Yapar tried to dig his grandparents’ bodies out from under the rubble of their own home. With his parents, Habip and Sevcan, the 27-year-old clinical psychology student tried in vain to extract the corpses. It was desperate work. It took two full days following Monday’s devastating twin earthquake before Turkey’s official disaster relief agency reached the town of Samandağ near the Syrian border; when they finally arrived, the small number of rescuers were stretched thin.
The Guardian

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s crazed tilt at red tape is quixotic nonsense. We need regulation to survive

The laziest attitude to strike in politics is to rail against red tape and regulation. Form-filling? Busybody, unelected bureaucrats interfering with our ancient freedoms and obstructing entrepreneurial wealth creation? It’s easy to utter our disdain, especially if the regulation has anything to do with the EU – the “corpse” to which Britain was shackled and from which it is now liberated. Hence the bill currently in the House of Lords, launched by Jacob Rees-Mogg during his stint as one of our shortest-lived secretaries of state for business, to end in one stroke a swath of regulation and the tyranny of EU bureaucrats. About 3,700 regulations that emanated from the darkest city in Europe – Brussels – are to be scrapped by the end of the year.
The Guardian

The Guardian

569K+
Followers
132K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy