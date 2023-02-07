Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to leave the U.K. after they felt targeted, bullied, and harassed by the British press. "They knew how bad it was. They thought, Why couldn't she just deal with it? No one would have private conversations with the editors saying, 'Enough,'" Harry said in the couple's Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan." Over the next several months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex partook in various interviews and agreed to a handful of opportunities that would allow them to tell their side of the story after seemingly endless scrutiny from the public. From a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey to Harry's first memoir, "Spare," the Sussexes have remained focused on telling the world their truth.

