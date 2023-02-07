This Is the Biggest Indicator That Your Marriage Won't Last...

DEAR ABBY: I am an active widower with five grown children. Although three of them live in the same city and two live in a city nearby, I haven’t heard from or seen them as often over the past few years as I would like. I realized recently that I miss their company and I’d like them to call or see me more often.
I understand they have their own lives, but I don’t think I’m asking too much. I’d like them to understand that a “pill” won’t cure me of loneliness, as they suggest when I tell them I am...
Amidst all trenchant controversies and backlashes, one thing is clear: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did settle for their happily ever after. As the much-anticipated six-part-docuseries came to an end, the Duke and the Duchess gave the final message that no matter what happens, the two will always have each other’s back. Nevertheless, they did have their fair share of disturbances between themselves.
41-year-old Marcella Hill recently surprised hundreds of thousands of her followers and viewers after sharing a startling discovery about her relationship that she and her husband stumbled upon while researching their family trees. The couple had each been individually looking into their ancestry while Marcella was pregnant with their first child. [i]
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Being in a relationship can be difficult at times. Learning someone else's quirks, boundaries, and deep views on the world can be eye-opening and hard. But usually, the happy chemicals released in our brain when we love someone can cause us to overlook things in order to keep the peace.Jayson Gaddis, a relationship expert, took to Twitter to rip off people's rose-colored glasses and tell them to forego marriage. Honestly, with the divorce rate in this country being as high as it is, he probably could've stopped his tweet right there. Don't get married, the end. Many people would've probably related and not questioned the bold statement, but thankfully he followed up with three things you must be willing to do before going to the chapel. Before going into his reasons for why he tells people not to get married, Gaddis explained that he is a person that "LOVEs being married." I mean, it would probably make him a pretty weird relationship expert if he hated relationships, so it's probably a good thing he enjoys being married. Surely his spouse appreciates his stance as well.
TikToker Macken Murphy is viral thanks to his post on three red flags in men. They are pretty obvious too, which is why he’s viral. Murphy is Oxford University educated, but it’s his common sense that nails this discovery. Here are the three red flags that should be deal breakers:
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Moving into a new home with your spouse is often the start of shared goals and having a family, but what do you do when you suddenly get someone else living there with you, and they're not in a hurry to leave at all?
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Apparently, one man's family is against him for setting his wedding date on the anniversary of the day his brother got separated from his wife, even though they call it his divorce anniversary. They feel that it is insensitive and disrespectful, but the man says that he and his fiancée have already made all of the arrangements for the date. He explains the situation in a Reddit post.
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend shared with me that she had lived in the tropics for three months when she was a young teen. As she shared the story with me, she told me that her mother was very angry when her father left and vowed to spend every penny she could wring out of him on luxury items and a lavish lifestyle.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Who gets married on a Tuesday? That's what I'd like to know. In retrospect, I guess I already know the answer. My best friend got married on a Tuesday afternoon, and I refused to attend her wedding.
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right words to propose, choosing a ring your fiancee will like, and thinking about having a family with her is one of the most special moments in a couple's life.
Comments / 0