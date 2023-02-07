This Is the Biggest Indicator That Your Marriage Won't Last...

If you're married and constantly fighting about money, it doesn't look good for your future. Ryan Seacrest shared on-air that fighitng about money is the #1 indicator your marriage will not last.

According to a study done at Kansas State University with around 5,000 couples, fighting over finances leads to divorce.

Couples tend to use harsher language when arguing about money and take longer to recover from the fight.

Listen back for more: