ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

This Is the Biggest Indicator That Your Marriage Won't Last...

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ILYBc_0kfFWMTp00

If you're married and constantly fighting about money, it doesn't look good for your future. Ryan Seacrest shared on-air that fighitng about money is the #1 indicator your marriage will not last.

According to a study done at Kansas State University with around 5,000 couples, fighting over finances leads to divorce.

Couples tend to use harsher language when arguing about money and take longer to recover from the fight.

Listen back for more:

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Dear Abby: My children never call or visit me

DEAR ABBY: I am an active widower with five grown children. Although three of them live in the same city and two live in a city nearby, I haven’t heard from or seen them as often over the past few years as I would like. I realized recently that I miss their company and I’d like them to call or see me more often.  I understand they have their own lives, but I don’t think I’m asking too much. I’d like them to understand that a “pill” won’t cure me of loneliness, as they suggest when I tell them I am...
COLORADO STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Harry and Meghan Falling Apart? Sources Reveal The Prince left Their Montecito Abode with ‘Bite marks’ and ‘Bruises’

Amidst all trenchant controversies and backlashes, one thing is clear: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did settle for their happily ever after. As the much-anticipated six-part-docuseries came to an end, the Duke and the Duchess gave the final message that no matter what happens, the two will always have each other’s back. Nevertheless, they did have their fair share of disturbances between themselves.
DOPE Quick Reads

A married couple now says they'll stay together after learning they are third cousins- Found out during first pregnancy

41-year-old Marcella Hill recently surprised hundreds of thousands of her followers and viewers after sharing a startling discovery about her relationship that she and her husband stumbled upon while researching their family trees. The couple had each been individually looking into their ancestry while Marcella was pregnant with their first child. [i]
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Upworthy

Relationship expert tells people to never get married unless you're willing to do 3 things

Being in a relationship can be difficult at times. Learning someone else's quirks, boundaries, and deep views on the world can be eye-opening and hard. But usually, the happy chemicals released in our brain when we love someone can cause us to overlook things in order to keep the peace.Jayson Gaddis, a relationship expert, took to Twitter to rip off people's rose-colored glasses and tell them to forego marriage. Honestly, with the divorce rate in this country being as high as it is, he probably could've stopped his tweet right there. Don't get married, the end. Many people would've probably related and not questioned the bold statement, but thankfully he followed up with three things you must be willing to do before going to the chapel. Before going into his reasons for why he tells people not to get married, Gaddis explained that he is a person that "LOVEs being married." I mean, it would probably make him a pretty weird relationship expert if he hated relationships, so it's probably a good thing he enjoys being married. Surely his spouse appreciates his stance as well.
iheart.com

Three Red Flags In Men

TikToker Macken Murphy is viral thanks to his post on three red flags in men. They are pretty obvious too, which is why he’s viral. Murphy is Oxford University educated, but it’s his common sense that nails this discovery. Here are the three red flags that should be deal breakers:
Amarie M.

Man's family threatens not to attend his wedding because it's set on his brother's "divorce anniversary" date

Apparently, one man's family is against him for setting his wedding date on the anniversary of the day his brother got separated from his wife, even though they call it his divorce anniversary. They feel that it is insensitive and disrespectful, but the man says that he and his fiancée have already made all of the arrangements for the date. He explains the situation in a Reddit post.
Lefty Graves

Woman blows divorce settlement on trip to the tropics, now lives on her monthly Social Security

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend shared with me that she had lived in the tropics for three months when she was a young teen. As she shared the story with me, she told me that her mother was very angry when her father left and vowed to spend every penny she could wring out of him on luxury items and a lavish lifestyle.
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy