AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Whoopi Goldberg blasts GOP for yelling during Biden SOTU
Whoopi Goldberg blasted Republican lawmakers for yelling during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Wednesday, calling it “despicable” and arguing they owe him “respect.”. Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” said that GOP lawmakers who interrupted Biden’s State of the Union address...
Trump, others react to Biden’s State of the Union address
Politicians are reacting to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, delivered Tuesday night to an audience of lawmakers who sometimes roared back at him. In the speech, Biden repeatedly called to “finish the job” of achieving various goals, including closing tax loopholes, creating affordable housing, and addressing climate change. He was loudly heckled at one point by Republicans after claiming some of them aimed to cut Social Security and Medicare.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
