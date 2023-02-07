ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

Whoopi Goldberg blasts GOP for yelling during Biden SOTU

Whoopi Goldberg blasted Republican lawmakers for yelling during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Wednesday, calling it “despicable” and arguing they owe him “respect.”. Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” said that GOP lawmakers who interrupted Biden’s State of the Union address...
americanmilitarynews.com

Trump, others react to Biden’s State of the Union address

Politicians are reacting to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, delivered Tuesday night to an audience of lawmakers who sometimes roared back at him. In the speech, Biden repeatedly called to “finish the job” of achieving various goals, including closing tax loopholes, creating affordable housing, and addressing climate change. He was loudly heckled at one point by Republicans after claiming some of them aimed to cut Social Security and Medicare.
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju

