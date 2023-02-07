Inside 7-Eleven’s new robots already delivering their iconic Slurpees to your door – but there’s a catch

ROBOTS are now delivering iconic 7-Eleven Slurpees to Americans.

The AI-powered droids are shuttling the ice-cold drinks to buyers on demand – so all you have to sit back and relax.

The Serve robots will bring you your favourite snacks Credit: Serve Robotics

7-Eleven is testing the self-driving robots in Los Angeles to deliver popular snacks, including Slurpees.

The scheme was spotted by HNGRY writer Matt Newberg, who noted that you don't even need to tip the delivery droid.

Robot-creator Serve Robotics announced the partnership in late 2021, but the droids have finally hit the roads.

"Our vision at 7-Eleven is to be the first choice for convenience – anytime, anywhere," said 7-Eleven Chief Digital Officer Raghu Mahadevan.

"We are redefining convenience by delivering innovative shopping solutions to our customers.

"This collaboration will allow us to continue our 94-year legacy of innovation and expand our last-mile delivery capabilities to make 7NOW more affordable, sustainable and accessible for everyone."

The robot delivery orders are placed using 7-Eleven's app 7Now.

It's available in certain areas of Los Angeles, including West Hollywood, according to Insider.

Delivery fees are $2.99, which is the same price for a human driver (minus the tip).

Serve has been testing the 7-Eleven deliveries for several weeks.

Each robot can carry up to 50 pounds, and features cupholders – perfect for Slurpees.

Robots will slow down when navigating rough terrain, so you don't end up with an empty cup.

And once your delivery arrives, you simply enter a code to unlock the delivery.

Serve's robots are designed for short deliveries of up to a mile.

It's unclear if the trials will roll out beyond Los Angeles in the near future.

We've asked Serve Robotics for comment and will update this story with any response.