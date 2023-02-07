ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg rolls are the perfect addition to your Super Bowl feast. A 16-year-old chef from Virginia Beach shares her recipe.

By Rekaya Gibson, The Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
Keona Dooley at J&K Style Grill, the restaurant she co-owns in Virginia Beach. After she finishes her school work and club activities she starts her shift at the restaurant around 3:30 p.m. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The field is set and team jerseys ordered. The only thing left is to pick the food for Super Bowl LVII — Sunday, between Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Sixteen-year-old Keona Dooley, a student, restaurateur and cookbook author, recommends adding egg rolls to the menu.

“It’s handheld — you can move around with it and yell a little bit while eating it,” she said.

The Salem High School student started cooking at age 9 and helping her parents at their restaurant, J&K Style Grill in Virginia Beach. She became part owner three years later, serving the popular waffle burgers, wings stuffed with collard greens, and Philly steak egg rolls.

“Between my dad and I, we’ve created 60 different types of egg rolls,” Dooley said. Her favorites are pizza and the dessert ones such as sweet potato pie.

She published her cookbook, “Keona’s Egg Roll Station,” in 2021, with 11 recipes and step-by-step instructions for folding egg rolls (images included). It was something fun to do, she said, and she loved the idea that anything goes into an egg roll.

Here she shares some of her tips for making egg rolls for the Super Bowl.

  1. Start with a clean surface so that nothing gets stuck in the egg roll.
  2. Use a cheese that melts easily, such as provolone.
  3. Fold part of the bottom wrapper over the contents so that it looks like an envelope. Tuck it tight so nothing escapes. “This is how to keep the juices and all the flavor inside,” she said. “That’s usually a step that lots of people forget to do.”
  4. Fry the egg rolls in a medium pan with 2 cups of oil on medium heat, turning them after 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Ready to practice? Try Dooley’s Philly chicken recipe below — not that she’s taking a position on the game.

It’s OK to have good fare for the Super Bowl even if your team isn’t playing. Maybe next year.

Rekaya Gibson, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , 757-295-8809; on Twitter, @gibsonrekaya

___

Keona Dooley’s Philly chicken for egg rolls

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds chicken thighs

1 tablespoon soy sauce

¼ cup oil

1 tablespoon water

2 tablespoons jerk seasoning dry rub

¼ cup bell peppers, cut into strips

¼ cup red onions, diced

6 slices white American cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Dice the chicken thighs into ¼-inch cubes.
  2. Add the chicken, soy sauce and jerk seasoning to a plastic zippered bag. Shake it to mix together, then refrigerate for two hours.
  3. Add oil to a large pan on medium heat.
  4. Cook the marinated chicken until done. It needs to be at an internal temperature of 145 degrees (about 5 to 7 minutes, until no pink remains).
  5. Add the peppers and onions to the pan with the chicken. Then, add the water and cheese until the cheese has melted. Remove it from the heat. Salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Let’s roll!

