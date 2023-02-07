Getting to work with someone you have long admired and looked up to can go one of two ways. You could end up loving them even more, having them become a mentor or even a friend. Or, you end up discovering the person who you looked up to doesn't really exist, or they're not as great as you've built them up to be in your mind. Probably the most well-known example is Kevin Smith and Bruce Willis on the set of "Cop Out." Smith went into the process of directing Willis as a fan, he told Cinema Blend. I was directing David Addison [Willis' character] from Moonlighting." When the pair didn't see eye to eye, it dashed the vision of what 12-year-old Smith thought working with his idol would be like.

1 DAY AGO