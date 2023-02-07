Read full article on original website
Rose McIver Explains Why Ghosts' Filming Pace Doesn't Allow For Rehearsals
"Ghosts" is a series that explores mortality in an approachable way that's both thoughtful and entertaining. The sitcom focuses on a young married couple named Jay and Sam Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver), who think they've hit the jackpot after inheriting a beautiful country estate from a dead relative. After a near-death experience leaves Sam with the ability to interact with the ghosts living on the property, the couple realizes that their home is a bit more crowded than they thought. For McIver, dealing with fantastical and supernatural beings is par for the course. She previously portrayed the iconic fairy Tinker Bell on "Once Upon a Time" and acting with the undead on "iZombie" set her up for success on "Ghosts."
Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Couldn't Wrap His Head Around Isaac's Age
The CBS adaptation of the BBC One series "Ghosts" sitcom has become a smash hit. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar play Sam and Jay, respectively, a couple who inherits a dilapidated palatial estate. After Sam has a near-death experience, she discovers she can see and communicate with ghosts tethered to the mansion and its grounds. The spirits and Sam work with a non-ghost-seeing Jay to restore the old building to its former glory.
NCIS' Cote De Pablo Originally Thought Michael Weatherly Was Trying To Sabotage Her Screen Test
Cote de Pablo rose to stardom through her role as Ziva David on "NCIS." The Chilean-American actor played the fierce Israeli-American special agent for nine years on CBS, starting all the way back in Season 3. Fans surely remember the electric on-screen love-hate relationship Ziva had with her coworker, Senior Field Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). Tony and Ziva were a hot item during their tenure on the show, with fans shipping the two and hoping they'd become romantically involved. The fans got their way soon enough; when Weatherly departed the CBS procedural in Season 13, it was revealed that he and Ziva had a daughter, Tali (Emelia Golfieri). While de Pablo would return in a guest capacity to the show, Weatherly never did.
Fans Love Melissa McCarthy Even More After Her Super Bowl 2023 Commercials
The Super Bowl LVII, which will be contested between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, is just around the corner, which means that a smörgåsbord of Super Bowl commercials has arrived. One of the stars of this year's commercials is actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy, who has most recently starred in the TV shows, "God's Favorite Idiot" and "Nine Perfect Strangers." She also made an appearance in the 2022 Marvel Cinematic Universe entry "Thor: Love and Thunder" as an actor taking on the role of Hela.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Matthew McConaughey's Addition To Yellowstone Doesn't Have Everyone Screaming 'Alright, Alright, Alright'
"Yellowstone" fans were clutching their pearls this week following a February 6 report that claimed Taylor Sheridan's beloved show was being led out to pasture by Paramount+ over an alleged scheduling conflict with series star Kevin Costner (via Deadline). In order to try and make everyone feel better, Sheridan's team was going to bring in Hollywood heavyweight Matthew McConaughey to hopefully lead the streaming giant's "Yellowstone" universe, with people assuming he'd be a massive pickup for the franchise, regardless of the role or series he's put in (via Deadline). But apparently, not everyone is loving the reported idea. In fact, a lot of people want McConaughey to stay far, far away from the world of "Yellowstone," and there are a number of reasons why.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Forgotten Voice Role On Fairly OddParents
It's pretty much forgotten that veteran television actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus voiced a character in the animated "Fairly OddParents" series. After wrapping up her solo sitcom "Watching Ellie," the "Seinfeld" actress stopped by Nickelodeon Animation Studios to appear in a guest role for the Emmy-winning children's series. In "The Fairly OddParents," Louis-Dreyfus appears as Blonda, Wanda's twin sister (voiced by Susanne Blakeslee). Unlike Wanda, Blonda decided to find meaning and fulfillment in fame and fortune, opting to be an actress. Louis-Dreyfus appeared as Blonda in Season 5 Episode 6, titled "Blondas Have More Fun." While the character made minor appearances in future episodes, Louis-Dreyfus didn't return to voice the actress. Instead, Timmy voice actress Tara Strong played Blonda when needed.
Trey Parker Can't Stand South Park's Early Seasons (And His Reasoning Makes Sense)
It may be difficult to believe today, but "South Park" began as an animated short two college buddies put together for kicks (per CNN). That edgy little tale made up of paper cutouts led to Comedy Central debuting a full series in 1997. "South Park" is running to this day. The franchise remains so valuable that creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker signed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS in August 2021, including deals for multiple features and seasons for the Colorado-set cartoon (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Things In The Shawshank Redemption You Only Notice After Watching It More Than Once
Widely considered to be one of the greatest films ever made, "The Shawshank Redemption" has earned its place in cinema history. An adaptation of the Stephen King novella "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption," the film proved to be something of a financial failure when it first hit cinemas in 1994. However, it later won numerous Academy Awards nominations and quickly developed a large audience thanks to continual broadcasts on television.
William Shatner Would Go Back And Demand A Better Death For Kirk If He Could
Captain Kirk (William Shatner) faced death any number of times on "Star Trek" and in the subsequent "Star Trek" film series, but when he actually met his death at the end of "Star Trek: Generations" — the first of four "Star Trek: The Next Generation" films — it was a much less glorious end than the noble captain's career deserved. In the movie, Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) travels in time to enlist Kirk's help in stopping a madman named Soran (Malcolm McDowell) from destroying an entire planet. In the process of stopping Soran, a bridge collapses, falling on the legendary original series captain.
Harry Potter's David Thewlis Explains Why His Original Werewolf Transformation Was Too Scary For Kids
Looking back at the live-action adaptation of the Boy Who Lived, one entry in the franchise marked a turning point for the "Harry Potter" movies. "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" drew a line through the Hogwarts courtyard as a more serious and sinister chapter, courtesy of the now-Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón. Besides being another mystery during term time, "Prisoner of Azkaban" brings terror in the form of soul-sucking Dementors, a murderous escapee, and a new teacher with a monstrous secret.
The Village: Facts About M. Night Shyamalan's Most Misunderstood Film
In 2004, M. Night Shyamalan once again proved to the world he's more of an auteur than a filmmaker with the release of "The Village." On the surface, it looks like the story of a village trying to keep safe from the unknown and dangerous monsters in the woods; however, in typical Shyamalan fashion, there's a twist in the tale. This time, though, it wasn't as well-received by critics and audiences as "The Sixth Sense" or "Unbreakable," as the film only garnered a 43% critical approval and 57% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Donald Faison 'Went Crazy' Meeting John Travolta For T-Mobile's Super Bowl 2023 Commercial
Getting to work with someone you have long admired and looked up to can go one of two ways. You could end up loving them even more, having them become a mentor or even a friend. Or, you end up discovering the person who you looked up to doesn't really exist, or they're not as great as you've built them up to be in your mind. Probably the most well-known example is Kevin Smith and Bruce Willis on the set of "Cop Out." Smith went into the process of directing Willis as a fan, he told Cinema Blend. I was directing David Addison [Willis' character] from Moonlighting." When the pair didn't see eye to eye, it dashed the vision of what 12-year-old Smith thought working with his idol would be like.
Rick And Morty's Kari Wahlgren Shares How She Keeps A Handle On All Of Those Different Character Voices
Kari Wahlgren is the voice behind so many iconic characters in anime, American cartoons, and video games, including "Phineas and Ferb," "Naruto," "Gravity Falls," and more. But one of her best-known characters might be Jessica, Morty's (Justin Roiland, but not for much longer) high school crush, and eventually, a time god.
Even Penn Badgley Wasn't Immune To The Effects Of You's Gore-Filled Sets
One of the details that make Netflix's "You" such an intriguing series is the way it juxtaposes romance with brutality as it follows a serial killer named Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). This bizarre balancing act typified Caroline Kepner's book series of the same name and is given a wickedly addictive dynamism by Badgley, creators, and writers Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, as well as a large supporting cast that is manipulated by and eventually catches onto Joe's obsessions and crimes. Now in its fourth season, which finds the psychopath in Europe, the drama is truly starting to ramp up its camp factor.
The Boys: The Biggest Weakness Of Every Member Of The Seven Explained
"The Boys" takes the idea of the heroic Justice League superheroes and turns them into psychopathic, overpowered thugs called The Seven. Instead of fighting for truth and justice, they are run by a power-hungry corporation named Vought. The series does a spectacular job of taking real-life events and placing them in the hands of these heroes who are meant to protect and serve the public. With "Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke at the helm, "The Boys" has enjoyed three successful seasons thus far, with a fourth on its way. And while the series does differ slightly from its original source material, "The Boys" is still a widely celebrated series.
Evangeline Lilly Is Grateful She Didn't Need To Get Ripped For Quantumania (Unlike Paul Rudd)
The MCU just keeps on growing in leaps and bounds, even for its tiniest hero. Though the first two "Ant-Man" films were largely self-contained as far as their connections and implications to the rest of the overall universe, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" looks to have major ramifications for many of the other heroes. In particular, the film is set to introduce a new variant of a major supervillain in the form of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Frasier?
Sometimes a show is so highly rated, so universally loved, and so lucrative that even when the story of its characters has reached a natural and satisfying conclusion, the fat cats in their corner offices bust out the old citrus press to squeeze every drop of juice from their overripe intellectual property. The resulting follow-up often shows a lack of charm, originality, and acclaim of their forefathers, but sometimes, these spinoffs have something to say. For every "Joey," there's a "Lou Grant," for every "Joanie Loves Chachi," a "Better Call Saul," and for every "AfterMASH," a "Frasier."
Young Sheldon Fans Want Georgie And Mandy To Get Back Together After Their Sweet Moment In Season 6 Episode 12
"Young Sheldon" delivered the perfect Valentine's Day episode with Season 6, Episode 12, "A Baby Shower and a Testosterone-Rich Banter." Mandy (Emily Osment) had a tense and awkward baby shower with her judgmental mother Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) present. Sheldon (Iain Armitage) made an earnest attempt at male bonding with Mandy's brother Connor (Joseph Apollonio), despite being fooled by his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord). The two young men unexpectedly found themselves discussing gritty Batman comics together, foreshadowing how Sheldon makes his core group of friends on "The Big Bang Theory."
