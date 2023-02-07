Kota Ibushi has become one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling market, and he’s willing to hear all offers, even from WWE. The former NJPW Superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, where he admitted that he was interested in potentially working for WWE. He adds that he doesn’t think there would be too much of his character taken away as he has created enough “stars” for himself that he can truly live freely.

2 DAYS AGO