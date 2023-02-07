Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Morgan Reveals He Almost Made WWE Return In The 2014 Royal Rumble Match
Matt Morgan nearly made his WWE return back in 2014. The former two-time TNA tag champion, who worked for WWE between 2002-2005, discussed this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. During his chat, Morgan explained that while the offer for him to return at the Rumble was there he told WWE no due to the birth of his son a few weeks prior. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Joey Janela Talks Upcoming JCW J-Cup: “I Think It’s Going To Be A Hit”
Joey Janela is very excited for this evening’s JCW J-Cup tournament. The Bad Boy spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Fightful, where he explained how the tournament could become just as prestigious as PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles. Janela also discusses his first-round opponent Starboy Charlie, who he puts over as a rising talent in the industry. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Says The Great Muta Gave Him The Idea To Switch Up His Finisher In AEW
Chris Jericho says that The Great Muta gave him the idea to switch his finisher to the Judas Effect. The Ocho spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he explained that getting the move over was the most important part of the transition.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News from Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes’ WWE RAW Segment, Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, More
The hot topic coming out of this week’s WWE RAW was the in-ring promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman, where the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was discussed. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman was not originally booked to appear...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kota Ibushi Doesn’t Rule Out A Run In WWE: “I’m Interested In It”
Kota Ibushi has become one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling market, and he’s willing to hear all offers, even from WWE. The former NJPW Superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, where he admitted that he was interested in potentially working for WWE. He adds that he doesn’t think there would be too much of his character taken away as he has created enough “stars” for himself that he can truly live freely.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Retains NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title At Nuff Said PPV
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV. The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link. The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:. * Paul Heyman promo, Sami Zayn scheduled...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jacy Jayne Segment and Two Matches Set For WWE NXT
WWE has announced two matches and a segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT. Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail and Axiom vs. Damon Kemp has been added to the card. Also, Jacy Jayne will explain why she turned on fellow Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin on last week’s show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
How Much Money Key WWE People Would Make If a Sale Is Done at Estimated Figure
As we’ve noted, WWE officials are looking to sell the company by mid-year and it’s been reported that they are hoping to get around $8 – $8.5 billion for the largest pro wrestling organization in the world. Based on stock, the Wrestling Observer notes that key people in WWE would receive somewhere around the following amounts:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Hager Explains Why WWE Split Him Up From Cesaro As A Tag Team
Jake Hager, former WWE star Jack Swagger, recently appeared on Dutch Mantel’s YouTube/podcast, Story Time with Dutch Mantell, where he talked about a wide range of topics. During it, he looked back on teaming with Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) and being broken up because they put Cesaro with Paul Heyman.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Bloodline Storyline Updates, New WWE SmackDown Match for Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show
Another tag team match has been announced for next week’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The Viking Raiders have been at war with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre for a few weeks now. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Sheamus and McIntyre defeat Hit Row, but after the match The Viking Raiders appeared on the big screen with Valhalla to issue a warning to The Brawling Bros.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,442 tickets and there are 687 left. It’s set up for 10,129 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:. – Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley contract signing. – Miz TV...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kamille Praises Serena Deeb, Hypes Upcoming Title Defense At NWA Nuff Said
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille recently joined Sescoops for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Brick House hyping up her upcoming title defense against Angelina Love at Nuff Said, and how she credits her entire reign to the woman she beat for the title, Serena Deeb. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley At WWE WrestleMania 39
Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Ripley as the -500 favorite to win the title while Flair is the +300 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Ripley earned...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New #1 Contender to GUNTHER Revealed, WWE Intercontinental Title Match Set
Madcap Moss is the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Moss winning a #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way over Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar. Moss got the pin on Mysterio. Moss then celebrated with girlfriend Emma while GUNTHER and Imperium watched from a luxury box in the arena.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Card For Tonight’s NWA Nuff Said PPV Event
The NWA will be presenting their Nuff Said pay-per-view tonight as the event will air on FITE TV at 7 pm EST with the price tag of $24.99. Here is the card:. NWA World Champion Tyrus defends against Matt Cardona (w/ Bully Ray on commentary) NWA National Champion Cyon defends...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Another WWE NXT Superstar Announces Injury and Surgery
WWE NXT’s Amari Miller is currently on the shelf with a knee injury. Miller took to Twitter on Friday to announce that she will be undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL next week. She called it a minor setback for a major comeback, and promised to keep fans update on her recovery.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Adam Pearce Books New WWE SmackDown Match for Tonight, Updated Card
WWE has announced Hit Row vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for tonight’s SmackDown. As seen in the video below, Hit Row approached Adam Pearce and complained about how Sheamus and McIntyre were replaced by Braun Strowman in the recent tournament to crown new #1 contenders to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Sheamus and McIntyre were replaced due to an attack by The Viking Raiders, and the team of Strowman and Ricochet went on to win the tournament.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Reportedly Has Issues with AAA Over WWE and Dragon Lee Situation
AEW officials reportedly “have issues” with AAA over how Dragon Lee’s WWE signing went down back in December. The December 28 AAA Noche de Campeones event saw FTR drop the AAA World Tag Team Titles to Dragon Lee and Dralistico. After the match, Lee relinquished his title and announced that he was signing with WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Austin Theory Talks Wanting To Challenge For Undisputed WWE Title, Roman Reigns, Golden Egg
Austin Theory did an interview with Fightful Select, where he spoke about a wide range of topics. Theory stated that working with people like Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley will help catapult him to the level of the WWE Universal Championship and get him closer to challenging Roman Reigns for the title.
Comments / 0