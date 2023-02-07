Read full article on original website
‘You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London Kiss Was Done With CGI
The most-watched movie on Netflix last week was You People. Subscribers collectively watched over 65 million hours of the romantic comedy, which stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London as a couple who fall in love but then struggle to stay together because of the disapproval of their parents (played by Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, David Duchovny, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The film builds to a wedding scene where Hill and London kiss — or at least it looks like they do.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Will Debut Early
The Last of Us has hooked viewers with it tale of humanity’s ragged survivors battling the fungus-infected undead, and each other. And if you are one of those viewers that finds yourself counting down the days until the next Sunday night when the new episode premieres, well, this week you won’t have to wait quite so long. That’s provided you’ve got an HBO Max subscription.
Which Avengers Will Cameo in ‘Quantumania’?
“You’re an Avenger? Have I killed you before?”. Those are Kang’s words in one of the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That ominous line means that even though we haven’t seen it — yet — this variant of Kang has almost surely traveled through the multiverse in the past, where he’s battled and killed numerous variants of the Avengers.
Matthew McConaughey Becomes ‘Agent Elvis’ In New Netflix Trailer
During his time in Hollywood, Elvis Presley played all sorts of guys: In his films, he starred as a convict, a soldier, a cowboy, a Hawaiian tour guide, and at least a couple of race-car drivers. So casting Elvis as an Elvis who is also a super-spy seems like something Elvis himself would probably have been into.
Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World, Part II’ Is Finally Here
Mel Brooks hasn’t made a film since 1995’s Dracula: Dead and Loving It. Since then he’s made several Broadway shows based on his hits, and he was also, like, in his mid-90s, which tends to slow a person down just a little bit. Now, at long last, the comedy legend behind so many of our favorite movies has finally returned with ... a TV show! Look, we’ll take what we can get at this point.
TODAY.com
The ‘red nail theory’ is going viral on TikTok. Experts explain if it really works
If you’re stuck in a romantic rut, you may want to try painting your nails red. At least that is what some TikTok users are attempting in an effort to enhance their love lives. The “red nail theory,” a term coined by TikTok creator Robyn Delmonte, aka @GirlBossTown, has...
‘Fast X’ Trailer: The End of the Saga Begins
Fast X is the first of two movies that will end the Fast & Furious franchise once and for all (Or so Universal Pictures says; you never know with extremely popular film series that continue to generate billions of dollars). If this is the beginning of the end, now we know why: In this movie the Fast family squares off with Jason Momoa’s Dante, who has a very personal reason to want revenge against Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his family. It turns out the big heist at the end of Fast Five cost Momoa’s character his own family — Dante is the son of the big villain in that film — and he is understandably upset about that.
A John Candy Documentary Is Coming to Amazon
Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks have plans to shine some light on one of comedy’s greatest stars. John Candy is probably one of the most recognizable comedians of all time. Unfortunately, not all that much is known about his private life. He’s definitely included among the ranks of 20th century comedy legends who were gone too soon, like Chris Farley or John Belushi.
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Trailer: The ’90s Favorite Gets a ‘Remix’
More than 30 years after the original White Men Can’t Jump became a surprise hit in theaters and then on home video, the movie is getting a remake — or a “remix,” as the official announcement bills it. Gone are original stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson replaced by Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, respectively. Where the original movie was written and directed by sports film guru Ron Shelton (who also made Bull Durham, Cobb, and Tin Cup) the updated White Men Can’t Jump was co-written by Kenya Barris and directed by Calmatic.
John Cleese to Star in ‘Fawlty Towers’ Revival
Yet another classic series is getting a long-awaited revival. (We have to be running out of shows to revive, right? At this point what is even left? There’s Profit and Capitol Critters, and I think that is it?) This time it is the legendary British sitcom Fawlty Towers that...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Becomes Most-Watched Marvel Premiere on Disney+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now available on Disney+ — and apparently it’s just as popular there as it was in theaters last fall. According to Disney, the Marvel sequel has already become “the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+ globally, based on hours streamed in its first five days.”
Watch PopCorners’ ‘Breaking Bad’ Super Bowl Ad
Fans have been clamoring for more stories about Breaking Bad’s Walt and Jesse. (I’m not sure they necesssarily wanted those stories to involve snack chips.) Nonetheless, that is how we have gotten this Breaking Bad reunion, featuring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul back in their signature roles from the hit TV series. Now, instead of meth, they’re cooking up PopCorners, in an ad that will play during the Super Bowl. You can watch the clip below — which also features an appearance from another very familiar face from the Breaking Bad cast.
New ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ Sequels Are in the Works
Bob Iger is back in charge of Disney and wasting no time restarting several of the company’s biggest and most lucrative franchises. During Disney’s earnings call, he revealed that the company has new sequels in the works from Toy Story and Frozen, as well as the first sequel from the popular Zootopia movie from 2016. This will be the fifth Toy Story and the third Frozen.
How Kang Won the Multiversal War
Kang is a time-traveling warlord from the 31st century. He has incredible technology and knowledge about the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. But he is not a god. He has no super powers behind his big brain and whatever weapons he can create or steal. And this is a guy who defeated untold numbers of his variants, and who knows how many superheroes and celestial beings (not to mention Celestials) to conquer the multiverse and create the “sacred timeline” that we first learned about in Loki.
10 TV Spinoffs Better Than the Shows They’re Based On
One good TV show deserves another, right? Well, this seems to be the logic when it comes down to which series get greenlit each year. As is the case with movies, it’s no surprise that viewers are naturally drawn to characters and fictional worlds that they’ve been acquainted with before. While there are quite a few original shows, and TV shows derived from movies, and TV shows based on books, there are also a surprising number of TV spinoffs — series whose characters come straight from a show already on the air.
‘Scream VI’ Will Be the First in 3D
Scream VI tickets are on sale now, and yours might cost a couple bucks extra. No, not because of inflation. The latest horror sequel will be released in 3D, a first for the long-running slasher series (and seemingly an indication just how massive Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office truly is).
Vin Diesel Will Return for Fourth ‘Riddick’ Movie
It’s been teased, but now it’s confirmed: Vin Diesel is making another Riddick movie. This will be the fourth, if you’ve lost count, following Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick. This latest film is titled Riddick: Furya and it, like each of the previous installments will be directed by David Twohy.
