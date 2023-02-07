ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Man dead after northeast Las Vegas shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police were investigating at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Valley after a man was found shot inside his garage. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Los Feliz near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Once officers arrived, they found a man in his […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Teen accused in fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused in a fatal shooting early Saturday in the southeast valley. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4200 block of South...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada DMV arrests two suspected of forgery, stealing cars

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men are accused of using fake DMV placards to steal vehicles as a plan to sell the cars afterward, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Roberto Caballero-Armas, 27 and Dominic Gutierrez, 43, both of Henderson, were arrested Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, respectively.
HENDERSON, NV

