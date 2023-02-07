Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police: Man previously accused of domestic battery tried to kill ex-wife
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of abusing his ex-wife for several years allegedly broke into her home and tried to kill her, according to an arrest report. Jose Ricardo Pineda-Reyes, 38, is facing multiple charges including domestic battery, assault domestic violence with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, child abuse or neglect, […]
news3lv.com
DUI Blitz led by Las Vegas Metro Police Department ahead of Super Bowl
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) Traffic Bureau is warning they will be making it hostile for impaired drivers on the road. On Saturday, the agency announced that a DUI Blitz would be in full force to catch any drivers driving under the influence.
Man dead after northeast Las Vegas shooting, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police were investigating at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Valley after a man was found shot inside his garage. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Los Feliz near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Once officers arrived, they found a man in his […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing Friday at park in southwest valley
UPDATE - 4:20 P.M. In a briefing, police said they responded to the area at about 12:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing near the tennis courts. The suspect was taken into custody without incident while a man suffering from a stab wound was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim...
Death of man with AR-15 rifle at Vegas hotel ruled suicide
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man found dead of a gunshot in a casino restroom in January had an assault-style rifle and what police characterized as a suicide note with him, according to a police report obtained Friday. Michael James Robinson, 40, was seen “conducting suspicious activities and displaying...
Police: Man stabbed in altercation at public park in Spring Valley
A man is dead after a stabbing at Charlie Frias Park on Friday afternoon, and a dog is recovering from a stab wound, Las Vegas police say.
Las Vegas man accused of stealing inventory scanners worth thousands from multiple Smith’s stores
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing multiple inventory scanners from six Smith’s grocery stores across the valley over several months, according to an arrest report. Thomas Ward is facing six counts of burglary of a business and six counts of grand larceny, documents showed. On Sept. 26, 2022 around […]
Las Vegas police arrest man for murder in woman’s fentanyl overdose death
Las Vegas police arrested a Henderson man in connection with a woman’s overdose death last year, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Police: Las Vegas teenager accused of shooting intoxicated 17-year-old after house party in east valley
A Las Vegas teenager is accused of shooting another teenager after an altercation in the southeast valley, according to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
‘I can’t give up on him,’ Missing endangered man was arrested, released by Las Vegas police, family was not notified
A Las Vegas mom is clinging to hope that her autistic and bipolar son who has been missing for nearly two weeks, is found safe.
Two Henderson men accused of reselling stolen vehicles, arrested by DMV
Two men were arrested by investigators from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles after they were accused of being involved in the possession of stolen vehicles.
Is courtroom dedicated to crime on Las Vegas Strip enough to prevent repeat offenders?
A Las Vegas courtroom designed to clean up the Strip is just one tactic Clark County officials plan to use to combat the high number of arrests in the heart of the city
8newsnow.com
‘He fell into the knife,’ Las Vegas man accused of fatal stabbing claims self-defense
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas man accused of a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday morning claimed the victim “fell into the knife,” according to the arrest report by the North Las Vegas Police Department. North Las Vegas police officers were called to a shopping center...
Fox5 KVVU
Teen accused in fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused in a fatal shooting early Saturday in the southeast valley. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4200 block of South...
Brothers face charges in North Las Vegas beating, leading to man’s death
Police arrested two Las Vegas men after a man was hit over the head with a metal pole in North Las Vegas, according to an arrest report
Two men arrested following investigation into casino embezzlement scheme
The Nevada Gaming Control Board has announced the disruption of an alleged embezzlement scheme that resulted in the arrest and arraignment of two co-conspirators this week.
17-year-old booked on count of open murder for shooting in east valley
Las Vegas police said they took a 17-year-old suspect into custody on one count of open murder for a shooting that happened in the east valley early February.
Las Vegas police investigate pharmacy robbery at west valley CVS
Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a CVS in the west Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DMV arrests two suspected of forgery, stealing cars
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men are accused of using fake DMV placards to steal vehicles as a plan to sell the cars afterward, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Roberto Caballero-Armas, 27 and Dominic Gutierrez, 43, both of Henderson, were arrested Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, respectively.
Fox5 KVVU
Police say prescription drugs stolen during armed robbery of Henderson business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says prescription drugs were stolen during an armed robbery of a business Wednesday night. According to police, at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive in reference to a reported robbery. The preliminary...
