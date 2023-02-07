Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
QC native Kari Lake speaks in Bettendorf
Arizona gubernatorial candidate and Eldridge native Kari Lake spoke Friday at noon to the Scott County Republican Women’s organization. She spoke to a packed audience at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf. Despite losing by more than 17,000 votes, Lake has maintained that she was the winner of November’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
ourquadcities.com
Company proposes transfer station near airport
Moline is in the early stages of approving a new private sector transfer station located near the Quad Cities International Airport that is expected to help the city control future garbage rates,. extend the useful life of area landfills, bring two recycling drop-off centers back to Rock Island County and...
ourquadcities.com
Moline and Iowa City libraries team to celebrate Lantern Festival and Asian cultures
The Moline Public Library, in conjunction with the Iowa City Area Chinese Association (ICACA) and Iowa City Public Library, ended the Lunar New Year with a bang and welcomed the spring with lanterns to celebrate luck within the New Year at its Lantern Festival on January 6. Attendees enjoyed special arts and crafts, story time and a special performance by the ICACA. The event was part of the Moline Public Library‘s Read Beyond the Sea Winter Reading Program.
ourquadcities.com
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods in Eldridge
Hy-Vee, Inc. is in the process of acquiring North Scott Foods, 425 E. LeClaire Road, Eldridge. It will be the grocery store chain’s first location in Eldridge; the nearest Hy-Vee is at 53rd Street and Utica Ridge in Davenport. All current employees of North Scott Foods are aware of the transaction and will be offered jobs with Hy-Vee, Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s assistant vice president for communications said Thursday.
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
wxpr.org
Names released for riders in deadly Vilas County snowmobile collision
Two Illinois men died in a snowmobile crash last week in Vilas County. Now their names have been released. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says 75 year old Robert Groter of Wyoming, Illinois, and 43 year old Andrew Spiess of Elmhurst, Illinois were killed. Their snowmobiles had crashed on...
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
ourquadcities.com
1 transported from Davenport gunfire scene
Davenport Police were at the scene of a shooting on the 1000 block of South Concord Street, Davenport, on Saturday night. A neighbor who asked that his name not be used told our Local 4 News crew that he heard four gunshots ring out from a car that pulled up to a residence, then drove away, about 6:20 p.m. Later, he saw a man transported from the scene by ambulance.
ourquadcities.com
College seniors play newlyweds in Neil Simon rom-com
Will Crouch and Sarah Walton are theater veterans on their college campus, but will be making their Playcrafters Barn Theatre debut this weekend in Moline. The Augustana seniors play newlyweds Paul and Corie Bratter in Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” directed by Adam Lewis, which opens on Friday, Feb. 10 at the theater, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced to 5 years after Walmart riot
A 22-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury Friday in Scott County Court, where he appeared with his attorney. He also was fined $1,025.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect injured officer in struggle, police allege
A 39-year-old Moline man is behind bars after police allege he injured an officer during a struggle. Shawn Lopez faces felony charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of battery, court records show. According to court documents, Lopez was driving a 2008 Saturn...
ourquadcities.com
Teen arrested after school threat
A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after an alleged threat to a Davenport school, according to police. Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Sudlow Intermediate School, according to a news release. Through investigation, it was...
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in first Peoria County homicide of the year
DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD)– A suspect in a West Peoria homicide was arrested on Wednesday. According to a Peoria County press release, 22-year-old Lamentae Turner was arrested at a Decatur residence and charged with first-degree murder and an IDOC warrant. Peoria County Detectives are still investigating the homicide due to...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Suspects wanted for passing bad check
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man had Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, police allege
A 40-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after lab results from a 2022 arrest show he had packaged meth, cocaine and Fentanyl on his person. Anthony Sullivan faces three controlled substance violations and two counts of failure to affix a drug stamp, court records show. The incident in 2022.
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man charged with battery and theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have charged a man for assaulting and then robbing a hardware store employee at Nena Hardware. According to a Grand Jury press release, 40-year-old Patrick Stewart cut the face of an employee with a hand tool that he stole. Stewart has been charged with...
1 arrested in string of downtown burglaries
An arrest has been made in a string of burglaries in downtown Moline over the past two months. The Moline Police Department had been investigating the burglaries over the past two months. The burglaries took place in the downtown area between December 10, 2022 and January 9, 2023. The burglaries occurred in several locations, including: […]
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
Comments / 0