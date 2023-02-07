Davenport Police were at the scene of a shooting on the 1000 block of South Concord Street, Davenport, on Saturday night. A neighbor who asked that his name not be used told our Local 4 News crew that he heard four gunshots ring out from a car that pulled up to a residence, then drove away, about 6:20 p.m. Later, he saw a man transported from the scene by ambulance.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO