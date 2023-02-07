Booker T Addresses Reports About Reality Of Wrestling’s Partnership With WWE After Booking NXT’s Ivy Nile

Read full article on original website
Matt Morgan Reveals He Almost Made WWE Return In The 2014 Royal Rumble Match
Matt Morgan nearly made his WWE return back in 2014. The former two-time TNA tag champion, who worked for WWE between 2002-2005, discussed this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. During his chat, Morgan explained that while the offer for him to return at the Rumble was there he told WWE no due to the birth of his son a few weeks prior. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link. The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:. * Paul Heyman promo, Sami Zayn scheduled...
WWE SmackDown Sees Increase In Overnight Viewership and Key Demographic Ratings
According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.390 million viewers overnight, a slight increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.263 million. They scored a rating of 0.6 in the 18-49 key demographic, which was tied for first and also up from last week’s rating.
More Than 50 Superstars Revealed for WWE 2K23, Updated Roster
2K has announced several additional playable Superstars for the WWE 2K23 video game this week. There are now at least 50 stars confirmed for the WWE 2K23 roster, from WWE NXT, RAW, SmackDown, and beyond. You can see the current roster list below. WWE 2K23 is scheduled to be released...
Ronda Rousey Returns to WWE SmackDown, Upcoming Matches
Ronda Rousey has returned to WWE SmackDown. As was rumored earlier in the day, tonight’s SmackDown saw Rousey return to the storylines. She had been away since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair in late December. SmackDown featured an in-ring segment where Natalya came out to...
Tyrus Retains NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title At Nuff Said PPV
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV. The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with...
Kamille Retains NWA Women’s Title At Nuff Said PPV
NWA women’s Champion Kamille put his title on the line against Angelina Love at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida that aired on FITE TV. The match featured Kamille hitting coast-to-cast with a trash can at one point....
Jacy Jayne Segment and Two Matches Set For WWE NXT
WWE has announced two matches and a segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT. Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail and Axiom vs. Damon Kemp has been added to the card. Also, Jacy Jayne will explain why she turned on fellow Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin on last week’s show.
Karrion Kross Believes This WWE Superstar Is Extremely Underrated
WWE star and former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently joined Superstar Crossover with Z100’s Josh Martinez for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on some of the other members of the WWE roster. During the interview, Kross specifically shouted out Ricochet as one of...
Jake Hager Explains Why WWE Split Him Up From Cesaro As A Tag Team
Jake Hager, former WWE star Jack Swagger, recently appeared on Dutch Mantel’s YouTube/podcast, Story Time with Dutch Mantell, where he talked about a wide range of topics. During it, he looked back on teaming with Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) and being broken up because they put Cesaro with Paul Heyman.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The Usos to Defend?, New #1 Contender to Be Crowned, More
The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Tonight’s show will feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also scheduled to be in action, defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.
JD McDonagh Reveals Eye Injury from WWE NXT Angle, Recovery Time
WWE NXT Superstar JD McDonagh is currently on the shelf with an eye injury. As noted, this week’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT saw McDonagh come up short against Carmelo Hayes. After the match, Ilja Dragunov made his surprise return and took out Trick Williams at ringside, with the distraction allowing Hayes to get the win over McDonagh. Dragunov hit the ring and attacked McDonagh after the match, and then chased him through the crowd.
Kamille Praises Serena Deeb, Hypes Upcoming Title Defense At NWA Nuff Said
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille recently joined Sescoops for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Brick House hyping up her upcoming title defense against Angelina Love at Nuff Said, and how she credits her entire reign to the woman she beat for the title, Serena Deeb. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE presents the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre that will air on Peacock. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 13,687, and there are 323 still available. The show is set up for 14,010. Updated WWE Elimination Chamber...
New #1 Contender to GUNTHER Revealed, WWE Intercontinental Title Match Set
Madcap Moss is the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Moss winning a #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way over Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar. Moss got the pin on Mysterio. Moss then celebrated with girlfriend Emma while GUNTHER and Imperium watched from a luxury box in the arena.
Booker T Recalls Competing In The First-Ever Elimination Chamber Match
Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer recalled being part of the very first Elimination Chamber match in 2002 at SummerSlam that was won by Shawn Michaels. “I felt like I was out of my...
WWE SmackDown Results 2/10/2023
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show and how The Bloodline discussed their internal issues with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso being gone, then Sami Zayn attacked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns before challenging him to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso then attacked Zayn and Reigns accepted the challenge. We cut to the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He says tonight’s SmackDown is sold out. Cole is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.
WWE Announces Two Special Stores and Signings for Elimination Chamber Weekend
WWE has announced two special stores for Elimination Chamber Weekend in Montreal, which will offer exclusive Chamber-related merchandise for locals, plus standard WWE merchandise, replica title belts, and more. WWE La Super Boutique will run on Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17 from 10am-9pm, and on Saturday, February 18...
Tony Khan Says The Hatred Between WWE and AEW Is Very Real: “I Think It Makes For Really Exciting TV”
Tony Khan isn’t shy to say that he’s engaged in a wrestling war with WWE. The AEW President spoke on this topic during a recent interview with The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, where he says the hatred between the two companies is very real and that it benefits wrestling fans because it creates exciting television. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Producers Revealed For February 10th Edition Of WWE SmackDown On FOX
WWE SmackDown was held last night from the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and was the company’s highest-grossing event in that market of all time. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, which can be found below. -Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman promo,...
