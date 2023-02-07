Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lawrenceks.org
Summer camp enrollment set to begin
The City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department will open registration for this summer’s camp offerings 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Camps being offered can be found online at: https://lawrenceks.org/lprd/programs/. Additional camps may be added in the coming weeks. Enrollment can be done both online, as well as at all Parks and Recreation facilities.
REMINDER: Valentine’s Day Market tomorrow
The City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Valentine’s Day Market tomorrow Saturday, Feb. 11, at the historic Carnegie Building, 200 West 9th St. The market is free and open to the public. The Valentine’s Day Market will feature a variety of local food and craft...
City appoints assistant director for arts & culture
Through the City of Lawrence Strategic Plan, the organization has focused continued growth and emphasis on the Unmistakable Identity outcome, including the integration of arts and culture within the Parks and Recreation department. Lawrence is poised to further its unmistakable reputation as a center in the Midwest for arts, diverse culture, fun and a quintessential downtown.
Review and comment on the draft plan for HOME-ARP funding
As announced in January, the City of Lawrence is receiving $1.6 million from the HOME Investment Partnership American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Program to fund a variety of projects and services aimed at reducing homelessness and increasing the availability of affordable housing. The draft allocation plan is now available to review online.
