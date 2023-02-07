ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Breaking: Cuyahoga County's crooked sheriff Steven Hammett resigns as Cleveland activists applaud the move and as new County Executive Chris Ronayne begins to craft his administrative team....By Clevelandurbannews.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

 3 days ago
1 Lioness
2d ago

Corrupt is corrupt...and defending a person of this mentality speaks volumes about those with like minds. Unfortunately he was allowed to resign and no charges brought forth. This is sad.

7
CHAOS
2d ago

This author seems to be color/politically oriented instead of honest and biased.

8
