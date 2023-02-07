Breaking: Cuyahoga County's crooked sheriff Steven Hammett resigns as Cleveland activists applaud the move and as new County Executive Chris Ronayne begins to craft his administrative team....By Clevelandurbannews.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

Read full article on original website
1 Lioness
2d ago
Corrupt is corrupt...and defending a person of this mentality speaks volumes about those with like minds. Unfortunately he was allowed to resign and no charges brought forth. This is sad.
7
CHAOS
2d ago
This author seems to be color/politically oriented instead of honest and biased.
8
A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
Patrolman's Association to hold vote of no confidence on Safety Director Howard
The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association will hold a vote of no confidence on Safety Director Karrie Howard during an emergency directors meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.
waste360.com
Erie County, Ohio Officials to Hike Fees at County-Owned Landfill
Erie County, Ohio officials voted to raise existing fees and implement new fees at the Erie County Landfill. The 331-acre facility located in Milan “is a non-hazardous municipal solid waste and construction demolition debris disposal facility that opened in 1970." It accepts about 160,000 tons of solid waste per year.
Power restored for thousands in Cuyahoga County
FirstEnergy reported just over 1,000 outages statewide as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.
East Cleveland Council president under investigation after video shows her unplugging clerk’s computer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland Council President Korean Stevenson is under investigation after a city hall security camera captured her entering the clerk of council’s office in December and unplugging the computer while the clerk, whom Stevenson claimed to have fired, worked from home. The clerk, Tracy Udrija-Peters, was...
Land conservancy recommends adding lakefront property occupied by mobile homes to Cleveland Metroparks’ Euclid Beach Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A transition from low-cost housing to public parkland is looming closer for the badly aging Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community located between Lake Shore Boulevard and Lake Erie in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood. The nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy, which bought the 28.5-acre property...
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
Support pouring in for man jailed over Cleveland home repair
The FOX 8 I-Team has sparked new developments in the case of a man sent to jail for not fixing up a home. Our first report sparked a firestorm and that has led to action.
Judge orders competency evaluation for defendant in Youngstown murder case
The evaluation pushes back a March 6 trial date in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Carlos Flores Jr., who faces a charge of murder for the July 18, 2021, shooting death of Reshaud Biggs Jr., 17.
Exit interviews: Former Cuyahoga County corrections officers blame poor management for high turnover in jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After putting in her resignation, former Cuyahoga County corrections officer Rolanda Morris said she showed up to work her final three shifts in the jail to find her bosses had already cleaned out her locker and threw away her personal belongings. A work sweater she’d purchased...
Chronicle-Telegram
Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief
LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
Recordings show Matt Borges threatened to blow up an informant’s house in the HB6 corruption case: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An FBI agent has testified that lobbyist Matt Borges gave a GOP consultant $15,000 and asked him to keep their talks secret. We’re talking about the dirty politics -- and threats -- unveiled during former House Speaker Larry Householder’s trial on Today in Ohio. Listen...
thelandcle.org
In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center
A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
Emails expose right-wing fraudsters’ scheme to use robo calls to suppress Black voter turnout in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hours after right-wing fraud peddlers Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl unleashed tens of thousands of robocalls on Black voters in Cleveland and other cities across the country to suppress their vote in the November 2020 election, Burkman dashed off a giddy email to his partner provocateur.
Cleveland tobacco business ready to lawyer up if city passes tobacco ban
The latest tobacco ban proposal by Cleveland city leaders would include a tobacco retail license and the halt of all flavored tobacco product sales, including menthol cigarettes.
News-Herald.com
Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation
A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
Talk of Cincinnati-Dayton-Columbus-Cleveland Amtrak rail service begins - again
Gov. Mike DeWine directs Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for funding to expand rail service.
Neighbors outraged after attack on local man with disabilities
Residents of Cleveland's Puritas-Longmead neighborhood are rallying behind a man with disabilities beaten and robbed by teenagers.
I-Team: Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett resigns
The I-Team is currently working on getting more details, as well as the sheriff's letter of resignation.
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain council approves license plate readers
LORAIN — Lorain will be the latest city in the county to get license plate readers, following Council approval Monday evening. City Council approved a $531,500, five-year contract with Flock Safety for 40 license plate readers. The contract was passed with an emergency clause, allowing it to go into effect once it passes Board of Control.
