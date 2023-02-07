Read full article on original website
Related
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Your Patent Leather Furniture, Shoes, and Accessories
Whether it's your couch or favorite pair of shoes, you likely own something covered in patent leather. The common material is known for its glossy appearance and smooth feel; other standard leathers tend to have more of a rubbery texture. But like all leathers, this iteration needs just as much care to ensure it stays in mint condition for as long as possible. If you want to know how to get your patent leather furniture, shoes, and accessories clean, follow these tips from our experts.
Wasp-Inspired Drones Can Now 3D Print Buildings
In his 2007 book, Built by Animals: The Natural history of Animal Architecture, Mark Hansell examined how insects such as wasps, bees, and termites can build impressive structures while much smarter mammals such as chimpanzees can't. Over a decade later, a team of researchers from Imperial College London and Empa...
How Sharkskin Is Keeping Us Healthy and Speedy
Sharkskin helps sharks reach up to 43 miles per hour, and many scientists and inventors have examined it to find possible new solutions. In 2000 Speedo launched the first Fastskin suit, inspired by sharkskin. The swimmers who wore this suit at the 2000 Sydney Olympics broke many world records. But,...
Dawn Dish Soap and This Special Sponge Is the Magic Tools for Actually Cleaning Walls
Step aside messy kids, mom's got this.
A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning
I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
6 best cordless vacuum cleaners
The joy of the cordless machine (and if you’re doing chores like vacuuming, you need all the joy you can find) is you don’t have to keep plugging and unplugging the cleaner as you move from room to room. The downside is that if it’s battery-powered, it will lack the suction power of a corded machine and it’s going to run out of charge sooner or later. Usually sooner. As such, cordless cleaners have mostly been restricted to spot cleaning rather than as your main machine, though, as we’ll see, Dyson aims to change all that with its latest model...
Tips To Make Cleaning Your Bathroom Easier
Not everyone wants to labor over their cleaning list. Here are some of our top tips if you're looking for ways to make scrubbing your bathroom easier.
thededicatedhouse.com
The Best Methods for Cleaning Tile Floors
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are your tile floors starting to look a little sad and in need of cleaning but you aren’t sure how to make them beautiful without damaging the grout? Tile floors in your bathroom, kitchen, and wherever else are going to require specific cleaning methods, and I want to share with you the best way to clean them so that they really shine.
Five years ago, SpaceX launched a Roadster into space. Where is it now?
On February 6, 2018, SpaceX launched a Tesla roadster and a spacesuit-clad mannequin into space onboard its Falcon Heavy rocket. Presuming that the harshness of space hasn't decimated the duo, the question is, where is the payload five years since its launch? The answer will blow your mind. Back in...
This Powerful Shark Vacuum Has 'Unbelievable Suction' That's 'Better Than a Dyson' — and It's on Sale at Amazon
It’s racked up more than 13,400 five-star ratings When it comes to thoroughly cleaning your floors, you can't go wrong with an upright vacuum. And now is a great time to invest in one that's backed by thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. The popular Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is 27 percent off at Amazon right now. With strong suction power, the vacuum deep cleans dirt, dust, and crumbs from hard floors and carpets. It has LED headlights on the nozzle to illuminate a...
Danish firm to incorporate AI into its blade maintenance robot
Robotic blade maintenance firm Rope Robotics has begun testing its robots on offshore wind turbines and is planning its launch them commercially by 2024. According to the firm, turbine owners see a return on investment in their robot repair service within just six months. The patented robot, BR-8, which has repaired over 150 rain-damaged onshore wind turbine blades, now plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence in the future.
Vertical axis wind turbines offer higher energy output and low noise
Wind power is quickly becoming one of the most attractive options for clean energy. But not all wind power turbines are equal. A Swiss company, Agile Wind Power, has been producing vertical wind turbines that have the potential to produce increased energy output with decreased noise levels and harm to animals.
Mysterious Russian satellite breaks up, creates cloud of space debris
A mysterious Russian satellite broke apart in early January, creating a cloud of debris that could orbit Earth for a hundred years or more. The Kosmos 2499 spacecraft fell apart on January 3, according to a social media post from the U.S. Space Force, which tracks orbital debris. It brings...
Melt: Scientists discover a new molten layer under Earth's crust
A team of researchers at the University of Texas at Austin (UTA) has found a new layer under Earth’s crust called "melt," according to a press release. It comprises hot molten rocks and reveals useful insights about our planet's tectonic plate activity. Tectonic plates are giant subterranean rocks that...
Should You Add Baking Soda To Your Laundry Load?
If you're tired of finishing a load of laundry only to feel like some items are still grimy or lackluster, there's a trick out there for you.
decoholic.org
A Sparkling Clean: The Best Cleaners For Glass Shower Doors
Glass shower doors are stylish and practically showcase the beautiful tile work in your bathroom. Unfortunately, the glass surface gets dirty after every shower when water droplets, body soil, and shower products like soap cling to its surface. These substances make your glass not sparkle, and if it is not sparkling clean, it gets soggy.
Watch: Powerful solar flare knocks out shortwave radio across Pacific
A medium-intensity solar flare briefly knocked out shortwave radio communication over the Pacific Ocean in the evening hours of February 7. The flare originated from the sunspot AR3213, which is currently facing the Earth. Sunspots are areas of high magnetic field intensity capable of temporarily halting the convection process on...
This tech can print 3D objects with sound in 'one-shot' process
The "one-shot" process paves the path for cutting-edge 3D cell culture methods with biomedical engineering applications, claim the scientists.
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0