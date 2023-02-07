Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ida Jones: The meanest woman in DenverRick ZandDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
beckershospitalreview.com
2 states considering changes to physician assistant requirements
Montana and Colorado are introducing bills this season that could change physician assistant practice requirements. In Montana, Rep. Jodee Etchart is sponsoring House Bill 313, which would allow physician assistants to practice without a supervision agreement, Kaiser Health News reported Feb. 10. In Colorado, legislators have put up for the...
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC making headlines: 10 things to know
Pittsburgh-based UPMC has been in the headlines recently, with stories ranging from the health system being a target of Pennsylvania lawmakers amid allegations of monopolizing the local market to its planned acquisition of a fourth hospital in Ireland. Here are 10 things in the past six months to know about...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ransomware attack affects 3.3 million patients in California
More than 3.3 million patients were affected by a ransomware attack at a southern California medical group. In early December, Los Angeles-based Regal Medical Group detected malware on some of its servers and discovered that a hacker had stolen patient data, according to a notice on its website. The breach may have included such data as names, Social Security numbers, diagnoses, treatments, lab results and prescriptions.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 hospital, state moves to fight physician shortages
A nationwide shortage of physicians has hospitals and systems scrambling to fill spots, especially as more physicians leave the workforce. Here are seven hospitals, systems and states creating initiatives to fight physician shortages across the nation. New Mexico lawmakers are attempting to pass a bill to allocate $7.5 million to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Serious violations at Florida nursing homes nearly doubled in 3 years
In 2022, Florida nursing homes were cited 83 times for putting residents at risk of immediate danger, nearly double the violations since before 2019, the Tampa Bay Times reported Feb. 10. More than half of the serious violations involved staff shortages or insufficient training, according to the report. Three in...
beckershospitalreview.com
UMass Memorial Health Center settles data breach suit for $1.2M
Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health Center has agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the health system was negligent in protecting patients' confidential information after its June 2020 data breach, Top Class Actions reported Feb. 8. Plaintiffs allege that UMass failed to protect their information after a data...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 West Virginia rural hospitals receive $17M in funds
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $17.1 million in federal funds to four West Virginia rural medical centers from the HHS to support efforts to boost the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases and expand mental health research, local news outlet WVSNTV reported Feb 8. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC unable to identify source of infection spread in Oklahoma
Two Oklahoma counties where 53 residents have become infected with Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli still don't have answers, KFOR 4 News reports. The outbreak, which began in mid-November, led the Oklahoma State Department of Health to begin an investigation alongside the CDC. Initially, the OSDH sent out household surveys in an effort to pin down the cause of the illness outbreak, but now after months of investigation with local, state and CDC partners, the cause remains unknown, officials say.
