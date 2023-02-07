Read full article on original website
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Defying the Storm: A Valentine's Day Love Story"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Family Fare has everything you need for Valentine’s Day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are just days from the most romantic holiday of the year! Don’t worry if you’ve been busy, and still have some planning and shopping to do, we’ve got a way to make your celebrations easy, fun and delicious!. Our Meal...
Scary episode motivates student to help others
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A senior at Comstock Park High School witnessed a pretty scary scene last week. Her instincts took over, and she stopped to help a stranger in need. Her name is Claudia Swenson, and she is our student of the week. She has come a...
Oaks of Rockford could be your perfect next home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When the kids grow up and move away we often want to downsize our homes, but if you still live an active lifestyle the traditional senior living community might not appeal to you. That’s why we love getting to shine a light on Oaks of Rockford, where they do things a little differently! They’re an active over 55 community that really focuses on that word – community. It’s a friendly and outgoing place to call home plus they’ve got a social committee that helps plan great activities. There’s also a pool, pickleball courts and a resident activity center. They have brand new homes that you can design with a 2-car attached garage, covered porches, access to more than 40 acres of outdoor recreational space, and a spectacular 5,500 square foot clubhouse complete with a full kitchen and party room. They’re located just north of Rockford, not far from US-131.
Vigil held for Wyoming mother killed in crash
A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023) A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023)
Conklin girl’s killer may get shot at freedom after 45 years
On a summer morning in 1978, Tammi Lea Pearo hopped on her bike and took off for the corner store in the nearby town of Conklin. She never came back. (Feb. 10, 2023) Conklin girl’s killer may get shot at freedom after …. On a summer morning in 1978,...
Get creative with your Valentine’s Day cocktails
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Valentine’s Day is next week and for many of us, that may include a delicious dinner, some flowers and maybe some wine or other type of cocktail. If you want to get creative with your drinks this year, our next guest can help.
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide 2/10-2-12
The Grand Rapid’s Public Museum is hosting a special that celebrates space exploration and the life of Grand Rapids native, Roger B. Chaffee. Roger is a former naval officer and a NASA astronaut in the Apollo program. This program honors his legacy. You can find more information about this event as well as what is going on this weekend at the Grand Rapids Public Museum here.
Special Olympics Michigan brings Polar Plunge to Grand Rapids
Special Olympics Michigan is bringing its 2023 Polar Plunge to Grand Rapids this weekend. Find out how you can join in the fun! (Feb. 9, 2023) Special Olympics Michigan brings Polar Plunge to …. Special Olympics Michigan is bringing its 2023 Polar Plunge to Grand Rapids this weekend. Find out...
Meijer has everything to make Valentine’s Day special
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Roses are red, violets are blue, this Valentine’s Day, Meijer has everything for you. From assorted flowers, cards and gifts, this Valentine’s Day be sure not to miss, all the savings and selections, at Meijer. You will find Valentine’s Day perfection, now that the parties are back, Meijer will help get you back on track, with the perfect cards, with your kids favorite Marvel Superheroes, Villains, Princesses, Hot Wheels and sports stars, of course we can’t forget about all the delicious candy, with Hershey kisses, red, silver, and pink, their huge variety is sure to make you think. Meijer has the perfect candy, to get, who can say no to Reese’s heart shaped chocolates, but they have much more than just candy and cards, they have fresh flowers arriving in cars, each and every day. They even sell potted plants and trees to really celebrate the day, with a gift that can last for years, Meijer makes Valentine’s Day so easy it is sure to even make Cupid cheer.
Corewell Health can help you quit smoking
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Giving up tobacco and nicotine, to some, may seem like an impossible task, especially when cravings and withdrawal symptoms start to set in. But studies have shown that the health benefits of quitting, can be immediate, possibly even 20 minutes after taking that last puff. Here to tell us more is Libby Stern, a tobacco treatment clinical specialist with Corewell Health, the new name for Spectrum Health, who leads programming efforts that may make that uphill battle a little easier for people.
West Michigan Golf Show kicks off today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have warmer than usual temperatures for the next several days, and even sunshine in the forecast! For some, that probably has you thinking about warmer weather activities, such as golf! It just so happens, the West Michigan Golf Show is opening today in downtown Grand Rapids – we’re giving you a preview of what you can expect this weekend!
Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s home with a Halloween mask on. (Feb. 10, 2023) Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle …. Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s...
Gearing up for opening day with an empty stomach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The West Michigan Whitecaps celebrated one of their favorite events, their annual Whitecaps Food Tasting! They got to try all sorts of fun and delicious new ballpark food concepts from around the country. Best of all is some of these delicious ideas will be introduced to park this year, which mark your calendars because opening day is April 6th. You can find more information on buying tickets as well as season tickets and other game packages here.
New Taco John’s opens in Hudsonville
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a new place to eat, we’ve got a fun suggestion for you! Rachael stopped by the newest taco place to open in West Michigan. She’s at the Taco John’s in Hudsonville!. Taco John’s. Grand Opening...
