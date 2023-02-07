Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Rhinovirus accounted for three-quarters of viral infections for children during the pandemic
The occurrence of rhinovirus and enterovirus among children rose slightly between 2019 and 2020 — surprising some and revealing new insights for pediatricians. "These results were surprising to the people that didn't think rhinovirus was a very significant virus," Natasha Halasa, MD, an author of the research and a professor of pediatrics in the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told Healio.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 major medical groups: Don't forget about COVID-19 vaccines
As the COVID-19 pandemic transitions out of its crisis era, the American Nurses Association, American Hospital Association and American Medical Association are reminding people of the importance of vaccines in a new public service announcement. On Feb. 9, the groups issued a joint PSA on the matter. The 30-second video...
beckershospitalreview.com
Where research stands on a fungal vaccine
HBO's popular zombie show The Last of Us is not the future for fungal infections, but thousands of Americans are hospitalized and hundreds die each year because of fungi, as there are no approved vaccines, NBC News reported Feb. 10. A team of researchers at Athens-based University of Georgia recently...
beckershospitalreview.com
XBB.1.5's prevalence jumps to 75%: 6 CDC updates
The highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for about three-fourths of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Feb. 10. As of Feb. 11, XBB.1.5 accounted for 74.7 percent of U.S. cases, up from 65.9 percent the week prior. BQ.1.1 remains...
beckershospitalreview.com
WHO warns bird flu's risk to humans could increase: 6 updates
Avian flu has begun to spread to mammals, including minks, otters, foxes and sea lions, and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, warned that the risk to humans may begin to rise. "For the moment, the WHO assesses the risk to humans as low, but we cannot assume that...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC adds COVID-19 shots to routine vaccine schedules
The CDC's recommended immunization schedules for adults and children now include the COVID-19 vaccine. Although states decide on vaccination schedules, the inclusion of COVID-19 shots to the national recommendation means the vaccine's fees are waived for uninsured children when federal funds run out. That day is nearing as the COVID-19 public health emergency will end in May.
beckershospitalreview.com
AI in mental health treatment has potential but faces challenges: WHO
A World Health Organization report identified artificial intelligence as a tool that can support mental healthcare through planning and automation. However, it also highlighted a number of challenges with technology in mental healthcare. The report — "Regional digital health action plan for the WHO European Region 2023–2030" — stated that...
beckershospitalreview.com
A COVID-19 drug that works for all variants won't hit the market anytime soon — here's why
An experimental COVID-19 antiviral has been shown to cut the risk of hospital admission in half and appears to work across variants. Despite its promising attributes, it's unlikely to reach the U.S. market anytime soon because of regulatory challenges and a lack of funding, The New York Times reported Feb. 8.
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA warns pharmacies, healthcare staff to avoid drug with aluminum risk
The FDA warned healthcare workers and pharmacies on Feb. 9 not to use an unapproved potassium phosphates drug made by Hospira, a Pfizer company, in pediatric patients because the aluminum exposure can be up to double the agency's limit. Toxic exposure levels to aluminum can cause softening of the bones,...
