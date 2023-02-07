The occurrence of rhinovirus and enterovirus among children rose slightly between 2019 and 2020 — surprising some and revealing new insights for pediatricians. "These results were surprising to the people that didn't think rhinovirus was a very significant virus," Natasha Halasa, MD, an author of the research and a professor of pediatrics in the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told Healio.

