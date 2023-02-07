Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Hospital has started taking more emergency patients as it brings its computer systems back online after a Feb. 2 IT security event. The hospital had been diverting most local emergency medical services patients to HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee as it dealt with the IT incident that caused it to take its systems offline and move to paper documentation.

