ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Tallahassee hospital begins taking more EMS patients after IT security incident

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Hospital has started taking more emergency patients as it brings its computer systems back online after a Feb. 2 IT security event. The hospital had been diverting most local emergency medical services patients to HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee as it dealt with the IT incident that caused it to take its systems offline and move to paper documentation.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy