Related
kfgo.com
Skunberg a career-high 30 as Bison beat Denver
FARGO, N.D. – Junior Boden Skunberg poured in a career-high 30 points to lift the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to a 78-70 victory over Denver on Saturday afternoon inside the Scheels Center. NDSU improved to 8-6 in Summit League play, climbing to third in the league...
kfgo.com
PD still investigating pre-Thanksgiving double homicide near NDSU, Zibolski calls it a ‘high-priority’
FARGO (KFGO) – It has been nearly three months since Jaquan Gatewood and Kierre Davies were shot and killed outside a home near the NDSU campus and Fargo Police say they continue to investigate. Chief Dave Zibolski says his department is still looking for information about the double homicide.
kfgo.com
2 arrested for drug violations after search warrant in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two of three people detained after a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant in Fargo Thursday morning have been arrested for drug violations and outstanding warrants. According to the Fargo Police Department, 52-year-old Timmie Smith, and 52-year-old Tara Felix, both of Fargo, were taken into custody after Red...
