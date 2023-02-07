ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Skunberg a career-high 30 as Bison beat Denver

FARGO, N.D. – Junior Boden Skunberg poured in a career-high 30 points to lift the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to a 78-70 victory over Denver on Saturday afternoon inside the Scheels Center. NDSU improved to 8-6 in Summit League play, climbing to third in the league...
2 arrested for drug violations after search warrant in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Two of three people detained after a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant in Fargo Thursday morning have been arrested for drug violations and outstanding warrants. According to the Fargo Police Department, 52-year-old Timmie Smith, and 52-year-old Tara Felix, both of Fargo, were taken into custody after Red...
